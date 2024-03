Tefron Ltd. focuses on the development, production, marketing and sale of intimate apparel and activewear. The Company operates through two segments: Brands and Retail. The Brands segment is engaged in the design, development, production and marketing of seamless intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear, which are manufactured in the Company's plants and through subcontractors, and are sold to customers through brands. The Retail segment is involved in the design, development, production and marketing of seamless intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear, which are sold around the world to customers in the retail market. Its production operations are carried out in plants located in Israel, Jordan and the Far East. The Company's subsidiaries include Macro Clothing Ltd, Tefron Canada Inc., Tefron Holdings (98) Ltd. and Tefron USA Inc.