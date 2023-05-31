Advanced search
    TEGA   INE011K01018

TEGA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEGA)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
817.70 INR   +0.45%
12:29aINDIA STOCKS-Financials, metals drag Indian shares on weak global cues
RE
03/29Tega Industries Limited completed the acquisition of McNally Sayaji Engineering Limited.
CI
02/27Tega Industries to Acquire Debt-Ridden McNally Sayaji Engineering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Financials, metals drag Indian shares on weak global cues

05/31/2023 | 12:29am EDT
A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of BSE building in Mumbai

(Rewrites paragraph 1, updates levels in paragraph 2, adds analysts' comments and stock moves in subsequent paragraphs)

BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday after hitting five-month highs for three sessions in a row, as caution set in ahead of the U.S. Congress's approval of the debt deal and fresh concerns about China's stuttering economic recovery weighed on the sentiment.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was down 0.45% at 18,550.75 as of 9:57 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.49% to 62,662.08.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with the high-weightage financials falling 0.8%. India's largest state-owned lender State Bank of India Ltd lost over 2% on its record date for dividend.

Metal stocks lost over 1% after data showed contraction in China's manufacturing activity, raising concerns over recovery in the world's second-largest economy. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of metals.

"Investors are awaiting the U.S. debt agreement deal on Wednesday, as its outcome would determine the market direction in the near to medium term," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

While the deal is expected to pass, uncertainty prevailed about whether the U.S. Congress will approve the deal after some Republican lawmakers vowed to stall it.

Investors also await India's gross domestic product (GDP) data for the quarter ending March 31. A Reuters poll of economists estimated the economy to have grown by 5%, accelerating from 4.5% in the previous quarter, aided by steady urban demand and government spending.

Among individual stocks, Tega Industries Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd , Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd gained between 2.5% and 8% after reporting strong results in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 82.7159 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Dhanya Ann Thoppil, and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.07% 74.05 Delayed Quote.-15.18%
GOLD 0.05% 1960.03 Delayed Quote.6.57%
LEMON TREE HOTELS LIMITED 3.45% 98.85 Delayed Quote.11.56%
MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED 2.53% 816.65 Delayed Quote.0.83%
NIFTY 50 -0.45% 18540.1 Delayed Quote.2.72%
SENSEX BSE30 0.20% 62969.13 Real-time Quote.3.50%
STATE BK OF INDIA -1.85% 581.25 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
TEGA INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.45% 817.7 End-of-day quote.41.13%
TOPIX INDEX -1.13% 2134.58 Delayed Quote.14.22%
WELSPUN CORP LIMITED -1.16% 243.4 End-of-day quote.2.72%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 355 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2023 1 604 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,2x
Yield 2023 0,31%
Capitalization 54 258 M 656 M 656 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,78x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 934
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart TEGA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tega Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 817,70 INR
Average target price 750,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -8,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mehul Mohanka Group CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Madan Mohan Mohanka Executive Chairman
Somenath Ghosh Head-Engineering Services
Manoj Kumar Sinha Director-Global Operations
Manjuree Rai Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEGA INDUSTRIES LIMITED41.13%654
ATLAS COPCO AB28.76%68 049
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.39%42 707
FANUC CORPORATION19.99%32 321
FORTIVE CORPORATION5.56%23 978
INGERSOLL RAND INC.12.71%23 822
