This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese prevails for all purposes

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

N.I.R.E. 35.300.340.931

CNPJ/MF no. 02.351.144/0001-18

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON MARCH 11, 2024

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: Held on the eleventh (11th) day of March 2024, at 03:00 pm, via video conference as permitted by the Bylaws. CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE : Pursuant to article 22, paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws, the meeting was called through the Call Notice transmitted electronically to the directors on March fourth (4th), 2024.

The acting members of the Board of Directors in attendance were Messrs. Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos, Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira, Décio Carbonari de Almeida, Evandro Luiz Coser, Orlando Machado Júnior and Mário Sérgio Moreira Franco, all of whom attended the meeting via video conference, in accordance with paragraph 4 of article 22 of the Company's Bylaws.

Due to the agenda to be discussed, and in accordance with article 163, items II, III, VII and paragraph 3 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporations Law"), the members of the Company's Fiscal Council in attendance were Messrs. Rubens Barletta and Mauro Stacchini Jr.

BOARD: Chairman: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos. Secretary: Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira. AGENDA: To deliberate on the following matters: