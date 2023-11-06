This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese prevails for all

purposes

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

State Enrollment No. (N.I.R.E.) 35.300.340.931

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 02.351.144/0001-18

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

On November 6, 2023, at 04:00 p.m. at the headquarters of Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Tegma/Company"), in the City of São Bernardo do Campo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, 2000, Bairro Demarchi, all members of the Company's Audit Board gathered by remote video transmission, with the attending

members being Mrs. Marco Tulio Clivati Padilha, Mauro Stacchini Jr and Rubens Barletta.

The attending guests included the Company's Administrative-Financial Director and the Investor Relations Director, Mr. Ramón Pérez Arias Filho, Director Tarcisio the Executive Accounting and Tax Manager, Mr. Sandro Peixoto da Silva, and a representative of the Company's independent auditors, BDO RCS Auditores Independentes, Mr. Robinson Meira. Mr. Robinson Meira presented the scope of BDO's work and examinations performed in the third quarter of 2023 by video-conference, with the presentation being filed at company headquarters.

The Council members, in compliance with article 163, item VI of Law no. 6.404/76, analyzed the Company's financial statements for the quarter ending on September 30, and based on the independent auditor's report, the management answers following the Counselors questioning and the Auditors presentation during this meeting, the committee members concluded that the financial statements are adequately presented in all relevant aspects. There being no further matter to discuss, the proceedings were ended and these minutes were drawn up, which, after read and found to be in accordance, were signed by those in attendance.

São Bernardo do Campo, November 6, 2023.