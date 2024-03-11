This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese prevails for

Examined and approved the Financial Statements and the Management Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023; Examined and approved the capital budget proposal for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024; Examined and approved the proposal for the allocation of results for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023; Examined and approved the Catlog Incorporation proposal by Tegma, based on the related documents, namely: Incorporation Protocol and Justification, containing the reasons, purposes, criteria and conditions of the Incorporation, Accounting Valuation Report of Catlog's net equity, on the date- base of December 31, 2023, prepared by BDO RCS Auditores Independentes S.S. Ltda.;

Note that the Directors gave their opinion that the aforementioned documents are in a position to be assessed by the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 11, 2024 ("AGOE"); and

Based on the examinations carried out and the information provided, as well as the respective complementary documents presented at the meeting and filed at the Company's headquarters, they concluded that the Financial Statements and the Management Report adequately reflect, in all material aspects, the position financial statements of the Company on December 31, 2023 and expressed their support for the Financial Statements, the Management Report and the Proposal for Allocation of Results, which are in a position to be voted on by the AGOE.

5. Closing: There being no further matters to be discussed, the Meeting was closed, from which these minutes were drawn up in summary form, as provided in paragraph 1 of article 130, of the Corporations Law, which, read and found in accordance with, was signed by everyone. São Bernardo do Campo, March 11, 2024. Members of the Fiscal Council present: Marco Tulio Clivati Padilha; Mauro Stacchini Jr.; and Rubens Barletta.

