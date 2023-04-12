Advanced search
    TGMA3   BRTGMAACNOR7

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(TGMA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:50:32 2023-04-12 am EDT
18.63 BRL   +0.92%
18.63 BRL   +0.92%
Tegma Gestão Logística S A : 2023 Annual General Meeting - Synthetic Distance Voting Map

04/12/2023 | 10:30am EDT
TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

N.I.R.E. 35.300.340.931

CNPJ/MF nº 02.351.144/0001-18

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 12, 2023

Consolidated Distance Voting Map

In compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution 81/2022 (RCVM 81), Tegma Gestão Logística SA ("Tegma" or "Company" -B3: TGMA3), makes available to its shareholders the consolidated distance voting Map of its Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings, to be held on April 12, 2023.

These voting instructions are reflected in the consolidated distance voting map found in the attached worksheet.

São Bernardo do Campo, April 11, 2024.

Ramón Pérez Arias Filho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

IR Contacts:

Ian Nunes, (11) 4397-9423,ian.nunes@tegma.com.br

Felipe Silva, (11) 4397-9399,felipe.silva@tegma.com.br

DVB

Numbers of

% of

Description Resolution

Vote

Share

Resolutions

shares

Capital

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Approval of the management report and financial statements for the

APPROVE

11,677,529

17.7%

1

year ended December 31, 2022, accompanied by the opinions of the

REJECT

-

-

Independent Auditors and the Companys Fiscal Council

ABSTAIN

2,290,500

3.5%

The approval of the Companys capital budget for the year ending on

APPROVE

11,707,729

17.7%

2

REJECT

-

-

December 31, 2023, as shown in the Management Proposal.

ABSTAIN

2,260,300

3.4%

Approve the allocation of net income for the Companys fiscal year

APPROVE

13,055,529

19.8%

3

REJECT

-

-

ended on December 31, 2022.

ABSTAIN

912,500

1.4%

Setting the number of members of the Companys Board of Directors

APPROVE

11,707,729

17.7%

4

to

be

elected

for

the

next

REJECT

-

-

term, in 06 (six) members

ABSTAIN

2,260,300

3.4%

Request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of

APPROVE

54,800

0.1%

5

REJECT

2,676,778

4.1%

the board of directors, pursuant to art. 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

ABSTAIN

11,236,451

17.0%

APPROVE

10,397,329

15.8%

6

Nomination of all the names that compose the slate - Single Slate

REJECT

1,310,400

2.0%

ABSTAIN

2,260,300

3.4%

If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it,

YES

343,131

0.5%

7

can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred

NO

5,691,982

8.6%

on the same slate?

ABSTAIN

7,932,916

12.0%

In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding

YES

2,989,313

4.5%

8

votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the

NO

54,800

0.1%

slate that you´ve chosen?

ABSTAIN

10,923,916

16.6%

EVANDRO LUIZ COSER /

496,276

16.3%

JOSE ALFREDO DE FREITAS

MARIO SERGIO MOREIRA

FRANCO / FRANCISCO

496,276

16.3%

CRESO JUNQUEIRA FRANCO

JUNIOR

ORLANDO MACHADO

JUNIOR / MARIA

496,276

16.3%

BERNADETTE BARBIERI

View of all

the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the

9

COSER DE OREM

cumulative voting distribution.

FERNANDO LUIZ SCHETTINO

MOREIRA / PAULO ERNESTO

551,076

18.1%

DO VALLE BAPTISTA

MURILO CESAR LEMOS DOS

SANTOS PASSOS / VANESSA

501,576

16.5%

CLARO LOPES

DECIO CARBONARI DE

ALMEIDA / MARIO

501,576

16.5%

BARDELLA JUNIOR

Nomination of candidates for chairman and vice-chairman of the Board

APPROVE

10,342,529

15.7%

10

of Directors. Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos - Chairman;

REJECT

1,310,400

2.0%

Evandro Luiz Coser - Vice Chairman

ABSTAIN

2,315,100

3.5%

If you are the uninterrupted holder of the shares you vote for during

APPROVE

-

-

11

the 3 months immediately prior to the General Meeting, you wish to

REJECT

30,596

0.0%

request the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors,

ABSTAIN

13,937,433

21.1%

pursuant to art. 141, § 4, I, of Law no. 6404 of 1976?

Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under the

YES

13,957,429

21.1%

12

NO

10,600

0.0%

terms of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976?

ABSTAIN

-

-

APPROVE

11,335,847

17.2%

13

Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa Única

REJECT

2,632,182

4.0%

ABSTAIN

-

-

If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the

YES

1,259,031

1.9%

14

separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of

NO

5,688,582

8.6%

Law 6404,

of 1976,

can the

votes corresponding to your

shares

ABSTAIN

7,020,416

10.6%

continue to be conferred to the same slate?

Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the Fiscal

APPROVE

58,200

0.1%

15

Council, pursuant to article 161, paragraph 4, "a" of the Brazilian

REJECT

41,196

0.1%

Corporate Law?

ABSTAIN

13,868,633

21.0%

Establishment of the overall compensation of the Companys

APPROVE

7,699,747

11.7%

16

management for the year ending on December 31, 2023, pursuant to

REJECT

3,953,182

6.0%

article 15,

item III,

of the

Companys Bylaws,

as shown

in the

ABSTAIN

2,315,100

3.5%

Management Proposal.

17

Correction of the overall compensation of the Companys management for the year ended December 31, 2022, as detailed in the Management Proposal.

APPROVE

11,652,929

17.7%

REJECT

-

-

ABSTAIN

2,315,100

3.5%

DVB

Resolutions

Description Resolution

Vote

Numbers of

shares

  • of Share

Capital

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting

Amendment of Articles 25 and 27 of the Companys Bylaws to change

APPROVE

11,707,729

17.7%

1

the nomenclature of the positions of the members of the Companys

REJECT

-

-

Executive Officers, with the inclusion of the position of Legal

ABSTAIN

-

-

Director, as well as the addition of the attributions of the position.

Amendment of Article 30 of the Companys Bylaws to modify the

APPROVE

11,707,729

17.7%

2

REJECT

-

-

representation of the Company before third parties.

ABSTAIN

-

-

Consolidation of the Companys Bylaws to reflect the changes

APPROVE

11,707,729

17.7%

3

REJECT

-

-

proposed in the previous items.

ABSTAIN

-

-

TEGMA Gestão Logística SA published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
