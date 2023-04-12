Tegma Gestão Logística S A : 2023 Annual General Meeting - Synthetic Distance Voting Map
04/12/2023 | 10:30am EDT
TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.
N.I.R.E. 35.300.340.931
CNPJ/MF nº 02.351.144/0001-18
ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 12, 2023
Consolidated Distance Voting Map
In compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution 81/2022 (RCVM 81), Tegma Gestão Logística SA ("Tegma" or "Company" -B3: TGMA3), makes available to its shareholders the consolidated distance voting Map of its Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings, to be held on April 12, 2023.
These voting instructions are reflected in the consolidated distance voting map found in the attached worksheet.
São Bernardo do Campo, April 11, 2024.
Ramón Pérez Arias Filho
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
IR Contacts:
Ian Nunes, (11) 4397-9423,ian.nunes@tegma.com.br
Felipe Silva, (11) 4397-9399,felipe.silva@tegma.com.br
DVB
Numbers of
% of
Description Resolution
Vote
Share
Resolutions
shares
Capital
Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Approval of the management report and financial statements for the
APPROVE
11,677,529
17.7%
1
year ended December 31, 2022, accompanied by the opinions of the
REJECT
-
-
Independent Auditors and the Companys Fiscal Council
ABSTAIN
2,290,500
3.5%
The approval of the Companys capital budget for the year ending on
APPROVE
11,707,729
17.7%
2
REJECT
-
-
December 31, 2023, as shown in the Management Proposal.
ABSTAIN
2,260,300
3.4%
Approve the allocation of net income for the Companys fiscal year
APPROVE
13,055,529
19.8%
3
REJECT
-
-
ended on December 31, 2022.
ABSTAIN
912,500
1.4%
Setting the number of members of the Companys Board of Directors
APPROVE
11,707,729
17.7%
4
to
be
elected
for
the
next
REJECT
-
-
term, in 06 (six) members
ABSTAIN
2,260,300
3.4%
Request the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of
APPROVE
54,800
0.1%
5
REJECT
2,676,778
4.1%
the board of directors, pursuant to art. 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?
ABSTAIN
11,236,451
17.0%
APPROVE
10,397,329
15.8%
6
Nomination of all the names that compose the slate - Single Slate
REJECT
1,310,400
2.0%
ABSTAIN
2,260,300
3.4%
If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it,
YES
343,131
0.5%
7
can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred
NO
5,691,982
8.6%
on the same slate?
ABSTAIN
7,932,916
12.0%
In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding
YES
2,989,313
4.5%
8
votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the
NO
54,800
0.1%
slate that you´ve chosen?
ABSTAIN
10,923,916
16.6%
EVANDRO LUIZ COSER /
496,276
16.3%
JOSE ALFREDO DE FREITAS
MARIO SERGIO MOREIRA
FRANCO / FRANCISCO
496,276
16.3%
CRESO JUNQUEIRA FRANCO
JUNIOR
ORLANDO MACHADO
JUNIOR / MARIA
496,276
16.3%
BERNADETTE BARBIERI
View of all
the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the
9
COSER DE OREM
cumulative voting distribution.
FERNANDO LUIZ SCHETTINO
MOREIRA / PAULO ERNESTO
551,076
18.1%
DO VALLE BAPTISTA
MURILO CESAR LEMOS DOS
SANTOS PASSOS / VANESSA
501,576
16.5%
CLARO LOPES
DECIO CARBONARI DE
ALMEIDA / MARIO
501,576
16.5%
BARDELLA JUNIOR
Nomination of candidates for chairman and vice-chairman of the Board
APPROVE
10,342,529
15.7%
10
of Directors. Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos - Chairman;
REJECT
1,310,400
2.0%
Evandro Luiz Coser - Vice Chairman
ABSTAIN
2,315,100
3.5%
If you are the uninterrupted holder of the shares you vote for during
APPROVE
-
-
11
the 3 months immediately prior to the General Meeting, you wish to
REJECT
30,596
0.0%
request the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors,
ABSTAIN
13,937,433
21.1%
pursuant to art. 141, § 4, I, of Law no. 6404 of 1976?
Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under the
YES
13,957,429
21.1%
12
NO
10,600
0.0%
terms of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976?
ABSTAIN
-
-
APPROVE
11,335,847
17.2%
13
Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa Única
REJECT
2,632,182
4.0%
ABSTAIN
-
-
If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the
YES
1,259,031
1.9%
14
separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of
NO
5,688,582
8.6%
Law 6404,
of 1976,
can the
votes corresponding to your
shares
ABSTAIN
7,020,416
10.6%
continue to be conferred to the same slate?
Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the Fiscal
APPROVE
58,200
0.1%
15
Council, pursuant to article 161, paragraph 4, "a" of the Brazilian
REJECT
41,196
0.1%
Corporate Law?
ABSTAIN
13,868,633
21.0%
Establishment of the overall compensation of the Companys
APPROVE
7,699,747
11.7%
16
management for the year ending on December 31, 2023, pursuant to
REJECT
3,953,182
6.0%
article 15,
item III,
of the
Companys Bylaws,
as shown
in the
ABSTAIN
2,315,100
3.5%
Management Proposal.
17
Correction of the overall compensation of the Companys management for the year ended December 31, 2022, as detailed in the Management Proposal.
APPROVE
11,652,929
17.7%
REJECT
-
-
ABSTAIN
2,315,100
3.5%
DVB
Resolutions
Description Resolution
Vote
Numbers of
shares
of Share
Capital
Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting
Amendment of Articles 25 and 27 of the Companys Bylaws to change
APPROVE
11,707,729
17.7%
1
the nomenclature of the positions of the members of the Companys
REJECT
-
-
Executive Officers, with the inclusion of the position of Legal
ABSTAIN
-
-
Director, as well as the addition of the attributions of the position.
Amendment of Article 30 of the Companys Bylaws to modify the
APPROVE
11,707,729
17.7%
2
REJECT
-
-
representation of the Company before third parties.
ABSTAIN
-
-
Consolidation of the Companys Bylaws to reflect the changes
