Tegma Gestão Logística S A : 2023 Annual General Meeting - Synthetic Distance Voting Map

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

N.I.R.E. 35.300.340.931

CNPJ/MF nº 02.351.144/0001-18

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 12, 2023

Consolidated Distance Voting Map

In compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution 81/2022 (RCVM 81), Tegma Gestão Logística SA ("Tegma" or "Company" -B3: TGMA3), makes available to its shareholders the consolidated distance voting Map of its Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings, to be held on April 12, 2023.

These voting instructions are reflected in the consolidated distance voting map found in the attached worksheet.

São Bernardo do Campo, April 11, 2024.

Ramón Pérez Arias Filho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

