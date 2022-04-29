Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

CNPJ/ME (Corporate Taxpayer Registration) nº 02.351.144/0001-18

NIRE (Company Registry Identification Number) 35.300.340.931

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

1. DATE, TIME & PLACE: Held on the 20th day of the month of April, 2022, at 9:00 A.M., at the headquarters of

Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Company" or "Tegma"), in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo, state of Sao Paulo, at

Avenida Nicola Demarchi, nº 2.000, District Demarchi.

2. CALL NOTICE & ATTENDANCE: The call notice formalities were waived due to the attendance of all members of the Board of Directors. The Board members participated in the meeting via electronic platform conference (Zoom),

under the terms of the Company's Bylaws, Article 22, paragraph 4.

3.

CHAIRS: Chairman: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos

Secretary: Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira

4. ORDER OF THE DAY: Deliberating on the following topic:

(iii) Assessing the opportunity of controlled company tegUP Inovação e Tecnologia Ltda. to convert the debentures held by RABBOT SERVIÇOS DE TECNOLOGIA LTDA - "Rabbot" (CNPJ/ME 32.254.779/0001-68) into shares, allowing for the reduction in interest resulting from the conversion from 17.5% to 14%, and the revocation of political and governance rights originally agreed upon in the investment, due to the subsequent completion of a round of Series A investment by Rabbot, with the re-establishment of the startup's structure with a company based in the Cayman Islands (Rabbot Technologies Ltd.) that will own the entire share capital of a subsidiary based in Delaware (Rabbot Technologies LLC) which in turn will own 100% (one hundred percent) of Rabbot's share capital in Brazil;

(iv) Assessing the purchase, by controlled company tegUP Inovação e Tecnologia Ltda., of shares from Rabbot Technologies Ltd., in the total amount of 4,000,000.00 BRL (four million reais) offered by angel investors Erik Frederico Oioli and Raul Guimarães Guaragna, as a way of maintaining a relevant interest and exercising political and governance rights in the company;

(v) Assessing the operation structure of the Series A investment to be received by Rabbot through an equity investment fund aimed at accelerating startups, and the contribution of tegUP Inovação e Tecnologia Ltda. shares in the share capital of Rabbot Technologies Ltd., determining the percentage of interest, class of shares and inherent rights, according to documents submitted for review.

5. DELIBERATIONS: The Board members in attendance unanimously, without any restrictions, made the following decisions:

(i) After reviewing the stages envisioned until Rabbot Serviços e Tecnologia S.A. completes the Series A Investment round, with the re-establishment of the startup's structure with a company based in the Cayman Islands (Rabbot Technologies Ltd.) which will own the entire share capital of a subsidiary based in Delaware (Rabbot Technologies LLC), which will in turn own 100% (one hundred percent) of Rabbot's capital stock in Brazil, the Boardresolved that it is in the Company's interest that controlled company tegUP Inovação e Tecnologia Ltda. proceeds to convert the debentures representing a credit with the par value of 3,200,000.00 BRL (three million and two hundred thousand reais) that it has from Rabbot Serviços de Tecnologia S.A., allowing for the reduction in interest resulting from the conversion of 17.5% into a 14% interest, and the revocation of the political and governance rights originally agreed upon in the investment. The reduction in the shareholding percentage and the revocation of rights are based on the Series A Investment operation prospected with an equity investment fund aimed at accelerating startups, which shall be concluded within 60 (sixty) days from this date, under penalty of the 17.5% interest being reinstated in favor of tegUP and the obligation to adopt the Bylaws and Shareholders' Agreement;

(ii) The acquisition, by controlled company tegUP Inovação e Tecnologia Ltda., of shares from Rabbot Technologies Ltd., in the total amount of 4,000,000.00 BRL (four million reais) offered by angel investors Erik Frederico Oioli and Raul Guimarães Guaragna has been approved, as a way of maintaining the 16.2% interest of Rabbot Technologies Ltd. after the dilution suffered as a result of the Series A capital contribution;

(iii) The structure of the operation of the Series A investment to be received by Rabbot through an equity investment fund aimed at accelerating startups, and the contribution of shares owned by tegUP Inovação e Tecnologia Ltda. in the share capital of Rabbot Technologies Ltd., for the payment of Series Seed Preference Shares in a final proportion representing 16.2% of the share capital of Rabbot Technologies Ltd. have been approved. The Executive Board is authorized to guide and monitor the management of controlled company tegUP in negotiating and executing the documents formalizing the conversion of debentures into shares, the acquisition of shares from Erik Frederico Oioli and Raul Guimarães Guaragna, and the documents referring to the Series A investment operation, namely: Subscription and Contribution Agreement, Share Transfer Agreement, Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, Voting Agreement, First Refusal and Co-Sale Agreement, Investors Rights Agreement and Letter Agreement, subject to the parameters set out above, as well as to contribute the funds in the controlled company up to the limit of the purchase price of shares referred to in item (ii) and observing the business conditions set out with the investee, all with the applicable precautions and safeguards and so as to reflect the best interests of the Company and its controlled company tegUP.

6. CLOSURE: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was closed, and these minutes were drawn up, read and found to be in order, and signed by all.

Sao Bernardo do Campo, April 20, 2022, at 9:00 A.M.