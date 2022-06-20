Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting

This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese prevails for all

purposes

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

State Enrollment No. (N.I.R.E.) 35.300.340.931

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.351.144/0001-18

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

D ATE , T IME , AND P LACE : Held on June 20, 2022, at 15:00 a.m., at the headquarters of Tegma Gestão

Logística S.A. ("Company" or "Tegma") in the City of São Bernardo do Campo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida

Nicola Demarchi, 2000, Bairro Demarchi, ZIP Code 09820-655. C ALL AND A TTENDANCE : The prior notice is waived, pursuant to art. 22 of the Company's Bylaws and art. 16 of the Internal Regulations of the Board of Directors, in view of the presence of all the members. The directors participated in the meeting via video conference, pursuant to paragraph 4 of article 22 of the Company's Bylaws. P RESIDING B OARD M EMBERS : President: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos. Secretary: Evandro Luiz Coser

3. AGENDA: To acknowledge the resignation of Mr. Marcos Antonio Leite de Medeiros to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company and to resolve on the election of the substitute to take office.

R ESOLUTION : The members of the Board of Directors registered the resignation of the position of Chief Executive Officer presented, on this date, by Mr. Marcos Antonio Leite de Medeiros, with effect as of July 1 st , 2022, thanking him for the dedication and services provided to the Company during the period in which he was in charge of this position. Afterwards, the Directors unanimously approved, after receiving a favorable opinion from the Management, People and Governance Committee, the election of Mr. Nivaldo Tuba Brazilian, widowed, business administrator, holder of identity card RG 7.649.313-1, registered with CPF/ME under nº 988.257.478-53, resident and domiciled in the City of Santana de Parnaíba , State of São Paulo, with address at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, nº 2000, Bairro Demarchi, in São Bernardo do Campo-SP, CEP 09820-655 to the position of Chief Executive Officer, which he will take office on July 1 st , 2022. Mr. Marcos Antonio Leite de Medeiros will remain in office until June 30, 2022 and will lead the transition process in order to ensure that his successor takes on an efficient and organized manner. E NDING : There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up, read and found to be in order, and signed by all. São Bernardo do Campo, June 20, 2022, at 3:00 pm. Signatures: (aa) Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos, Chairman; (aa) Evandro Luiz Coser, Secretary; Members of the Board of Directors: (aa) Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos; (aa) Evandro Luiz Coser; (aa) Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira; (aa) Orlando Machado Júnior; (aa) Mário Sérgio Moreira Franco; and (aa) Décio Carbonari de Almeida .