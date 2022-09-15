Advanced search
    TGMA3   BRTGMAACNOR7

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(TGMA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-15 pm EDT
19.67 BRL   +2.13%
05:30pTEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
05:20pTEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting
PU
08/25TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting
PU
Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting

09/15/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese prevails for all

purposes

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

State Enrollment No. (N.I.R.E.) 35.300.340.931

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.351.144/0001-18

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  1. DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: Held on September 15nd, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the headquarters of
    Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Company" or "Tegma") in the City of São Bernardo do Campo, State of
    São Paulo, at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, 2000, Bairro Demarchi, ZIP Code 09820-655.
  2. CALL AND ATTENDANCE: The formalities for convening were waived, pursuant to Article 22, Paragraph 2, of the Company's Bylaws, due to the presence of all the acting members of the Board of Directors.
  3. PRESIDING BOARD MEMBERS: President: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos. Secretary: Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira.

3. AGENDA: To resolve on the acquisition, by the Company, of all shares issued by Catlog Logística de Transportes S/A, owned by Companie d'Affretement et de Transport - CAT.

5. RESOLUTION: After analysis and discussion, the directors present, by unanimous vote, without any restrictions, resolved to approve and authorize, pursuant to Article 23, XXV, of the Company's Bylaws, the acquisition, by the Company, of all the shares issued by Catlog Logística de Transportes S/A, , a privately held company, registered with the CNPJ/ME under No. 02.096.806/0001-50, headquartered at Avenida Volkswagen Audi, No. 2001, Campo Largo da Roseira, CEP 83.090-680 , in the city of São José dos Pinhais, state of Paraná, Brazil ("Catlog"), owned by Companie d'Affretement et de Transport - CAT, a corporation incorporated and existing under the terms of the legislation of the French Republic, headquartered at 5/7 rue Frederic Clavel, 92150 Suresnes, France ("CAT"), equivalent to 1,504,707 registered common shares with no par value, subject to the terms and conditions set forth of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement to be entered into between CAT and the Company.

6. ENDING: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was closed, and these minutes were drawn up, read and found to be in order, and signed by all.

São Bernardo do Campo, September 15, 2022, 10 AM.

___________________________________

____________________________________

Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos

Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira

Chaiman

Secretary

___________________________________

____________________________________

Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos

Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira

___________________________________

____________________________________

Mário Sérgio Moreira Franco

Orlando Machado Júnior

___________________________________

____________________________________

Evandro Luiz Coser

Décio Carbonari de Almeida

Disclaimer

TEGMA Gestão Logística SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 21:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
