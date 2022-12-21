Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting

of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paulo, at Av. Nicola Demarchi, No. 2.000, Bairro Demarchi, CEP 09820-655;

The Directors accepted the positions for which they were re-elected and elected, as the case may be, and took office by signing the Term of Office drawn up in the Minutes of the Company's Board of Directors Meetings, pursuant to Articles 147 and 149 of Law No. 6.404/76 and Article 2 of CVM Instruction No. 367/02, being filed at the Company's headquarters. The term of office of the Officers re-elected and elected, as the case may be, will last for 2 (two) years, until December 20, 2024.

Following the analysis and discussion by the board members, they approved the presentation by the Company's non-statutory Audit Committee regarding the activities performed in recent months, as provided for in paragraph 2, article 22, of B3's Novo Mercado Regulations.

Based on the presentation made by the Executive Board and after extensive examination of the matter and clarifications provided by the Company's representatives, the directors analyzed and approved the renewal of the Civil Liability insurance policy for Directors (D&O - Director and Officers), through Zurich Brasil Seguros S.A, with a coverage limit of R$ 80,000,000.00 (eighty million reais), for the period from 12.29.2022 to 12.29.2023.