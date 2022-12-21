Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Tegma Gestão Logística S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    TGMA3   BRTGMAACNOR7

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(TGMA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-20 pm EST
19.97 BRL   -1.33%
Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting

12/21/2022 | 07:19am EST
This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese prevails

for all purposes

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

State Enrollment No. (N.I.R.E.) 35.300.340.931

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.351.144/0001-18

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  1. DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: Held on December 20, 2022, at 09:00 a.m., at the headquarters of Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Company" or "Tegma") in the City of São Bernardo do Campo, State of São
    Paulo, at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, 2000, Bairro Demarchi, ZIP Code 09820-655.
  2. CALL AND ATTENDANCE: Pursuant to article 22, §1 of the Company's Articles of Organization, the meeting was called through the Call Notice transmitted by electronic means to board members on December 13, 2022.

All acting members of the Board of Directors were present.

  1. PRESIDING BOARD MEMBERS: Chairman: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos Secretary: Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
  2. AGENDA: To decide on the following matters:
    1. Election and reelection, as the case may be, of the members of the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to article 23, item V, of the Company's Bylaws;
    2. Present the works carried out by the Company's non-statutory Audit Committee, pursuant to article 22, item V, paragraph 5, of the Novo Mercado Rules; and
    3. Evaluate the renewal of the Civil Liability insurance policy for Directors (D&O - Director and Officers).
  4. RESOLUTIONS: The directors present, by unanimous vote, without any reservations or restrictions, took the following resolutions:
  1. Resolved on the reelection of Messrs. (i) NIVALDO TUBA, Brazilian, widowed, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card No. 7.649.313-1, registered with the CPF/ME under No. 988.257.478-53, for the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company; (ii) RAMÓN PÉREZ ARIAS FILHO, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card No. 9.617.066-9 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/ME under No. 073.908.328-78, for the positions of Administrative-Financial Director and Investor Relations Director; and (iii) TARCÍSIO FRANCISCO FELISARDO, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card No. 17.584.698-4 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/ME under No. 050.227.558-82, as Director without specific designation and the election of Mrs. (iv) LUCIANA MACHADO FRAGA MELLO, Brazilian, married, lawyer, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 250776133 SSP-SP, registered with the CPF/ME under No. 152.196.048-80, as Director without specific designation, all residents and domiciled in the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, and with business address in the city

of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paulo, at Av. Nicola Demarchi, No. 2.000, Bairro Demarchi, CEP 09820-655;

    1. The Directors accepted the positions for which they were re-elected and elected, as the case may be, and took office by signing the Term of Office drawn up in the Minutes of the Company's Board of Directors Meetings, pursuant to Articles 147 and 149 of Law No. 6.404/76 and Article 2 of CVM Instruction No. 367/02, being filed at the Company's headquarters.
    2. The term of office of the Officers re-elected and elected, as the case may be, will last for 2 (two) years, until December 20, 2024.
  2. Following the analysis and discussion by the board members, they approved the presentation by the Company's non-statutory Audit Committee regarding the activities performed in recent months, as provided for in paragraph 2, article 22, of B3's Novo Mercado Regulations.
  3. Based on the presentation made by the Executive Board and after extensive examination of the matter and clarifications provided by the Company's representatives, the directors analyzed and approved the renewal of the Civil Liability insurance policy for Directors (D&O - Director and Officers), through Zurich Brasil Seguros S.A, with a coverage limit of R$ 80,000,000.00 (eighty million reais), for the period from 12.29.2022 to 12.29.2023.
  4. Finally, they authorize the Executive Board to proceed with the signature of any and all documents necessary for the formalization, execution and fulfillment of the instrument for the perfect execution of the contract established in (iii) above.

6. ENDING: There being nothing further to discuss, the meeting was ended, at which time these minutes were drawn up, read, considered compliant and signed by all members. São Bernardo do Campo, December 20, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. Signatures: (aa) Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos, Chairman; (aa) Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira, Secretary; Members of the Board of Directors: (aa) Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos; (aa) Evandro Luiz Coser; (aa) Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira; (aa) Orlando Machado Júnior; (aa) Francisco Creso Junqueira Franco Junior, and (aa) Décio Carbonari de Almeida.

This is a true copy of the minutes drawn up in the proper Book.

_______________________________

_______________________________

Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos

Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira

