Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting
03/23/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese prevails
for all purposes
TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.
CNPJ/MF nº 02.351.144/0001-18
NIRE 35.300.340.931
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
DATE, TIME,ANDPLACE: Held on March 23, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., at the headquarters of Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Company" or "Tegma"), in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paulo, at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, nº 2,000, Bairro Demarchi.
CALL ANDATTENDANCE: Pursuant to art 22, paragraph 1, of the Company's Articles of Organization, the meeting was called through the Call Notice transmitted electronically to the directors on March 17, 2023.
All acting members of the Company's Board of Directors attended the meeting.
BOARD: President: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos Secretary: Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
AGENDA: decide on the following matter:
Election of the members of the Company's non-statutory Audit Committee, pursuant to article 22 of the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão's ("B3") Novo Mercado Regulation.
Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors examined the item on the agenda and adopted, by unanimous vote and without any reservations or restrictions, the following resolution:
Approved the re-election of the following members to compose the Company's non- statutory Audit Committee: (i) VANESSA CLARO LOPES, Brazilian, married, bachelor in accounting and systems analysis, bearer of Identity Card R.G. nº 23.669.532-0 SSP/SP and registered with the CPF/ME under nº 162.406.218-03, with professional address at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, nº 2.000, Bairro Demarchi, in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paulo; (ii) DÉCIO CARBONARI DE ALMEIDA, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card R.G. No. 5.518.572-1 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/ME under No. 878.449.238-49, with professional address at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, No. 2000, Bairro Demarchi, in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paul; (iii) FERNANDODAL-RIMURCIA, Brazilian, married, university professor, bearer of Identity Card R.G. No. 27.727.790-5 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/ME under No. 259.091.048-70, with professional address at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, No. 2000, Bairro Demarchi, in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paulo.
The term of office of the Committee members will last for 2 (two) years, starting on March 31, 2023 and ending on March 31, 2025. After the term of office, the members of the Audit Committee will remain in their positions until the successors take office.
6. CLOSING: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, these minutes were drawn up, which, after being read and found to be in order, were signed by all. São Bernardo do Campo, March 23rd, 2023, at 9:00 am. Signatures: (sig.) Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos, President; (sig.) Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira, Secretary; Members of the Board of Directors: (sig.) Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos; (sig.) Evandro Luiz Coser; (sig.) Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira; (sig.) Orlando Machado Júnior; (sig.) Mário Sérgio Moreira Franco; and (sig.) Décio Carbonari de Almeida.
This is a faithful copy of the minutes drawn up in the proper book.
