    TGMA3   BRTGMAACNOR7

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(TGMA3)
  
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-03-23 pm EDT
17.03 BRL   -0.18%
Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting

03/23/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese prevails

for all purposes

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 02.351.144/0001-18

NIRE 35.300.340.931

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

  1. DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: Held on March 23, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., at the headquarters of Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Company" or "Tegma"), in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paulo, at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, nº 2,000, Bairro Demarchi.
  2. CALL AND ATTENDANCE: Pursuant to art 22, paragraph 1, of the Company's Articles of Organization, the meeting was called through the Call Notice transmitted electronically to the directors on March 17, 2023.

All acting members of the Company's Board of Directors attended the meeting.

  1. BOARD: President: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos Secretary: Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
  2. AGENDA: decide on the following matter:
    1. Election of the members of the Company's non-statutory Audit Committee, pursuant to article 22 of the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão's ("B3") Novo Mercado Regulation.
  4. Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors examined the item on the agenda and adopted, by unanimous vote and without any reservations or restrictions, the following resolution:
    1. Approved the re-election of the following members to compose the Company's non- statutory Audit Committee: (i) VANESSA CLARO LOPES, Brazilian, married, bachelor in accounting and systems analysis, bearer of Identity Card R.G. nº 23.669.532-0 SSP/SP and registered with the CPF/ME under nº 162.406.218-03, with professional address at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, nº 2.000, Bairro Demarchi, in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paulo; (ii) DÉCIO CARBONARI DE ALMEIDA, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card R.G. No. 5.518.572-1 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/ME under No. 878.449.238-49, with professional address at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, No. 2000, Bairro Demarchi, in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paul; (iii) FERNANDO DAL-RIMURCIA, Brazilian, married, university professor, bearer of Identity Card R.G. No. 27.727.790-5 SSP/SP, registered with the CPF/ME under No. 259.091.048-70, with professional address at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, No. 2000, Bairro Demarchi, in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paulo.

The term of office of the Committee members will last for 2 (two) years, starting on March 31, 2023 and ending on March 31, 2025. After the term of office, the members of the Audit Committee will remain in their positions until the successors take office.

6. CLOSING: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, these minutes were drawn up, which, after being read and found to be in order, were signed by all. São Bernardo do Campo, March 23rd, 2023, at 9:00 am. Signatures: (sig.) Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos, President; (sig.) Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira, Secretary; Members of the Board of Directors: (sig.) Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos; (sig.) Evandro Luiz Coser; (sig.) Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira; (sig.) Orlando Machado Júnior; (sig.) Mário Sérgio Moreira Franco; and (sig.) Décio Carbonari de Almeida.

This is a faithful copy of the minutes drawn up in the proper book.

__________________________________

____________________________________

Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos

Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira

President

Secretary



TEGMA Gestão Logística SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 21:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 387 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2023 147 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net cash 2023 91,0 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,65x
Yield 2023 7,80%
Capitalization 1 125 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 486
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,06 BRL
Average target price 27,10 BRL
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nivaldo Tuba Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Pérez Arias Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Independent Chairman
Decio Carbonari de Almeida Independent Director
Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.-11.97%214
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.16.58%36 399
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-4.22%17 330
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.17.87%10 093
SAIA, INC.30.82%7 258
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.5.69%6 202
