  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Tegma Gestão Logística S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGMA3   BRTGMAACNOR7

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(TGMA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:57 2023-05-02 pm EDT
18.58 BRL   -1.38%
05:12pTegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting
PU
04/13TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/13TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting

05/02/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese

prevails for all purposes

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 02.351.144/0001-18

NIRE 35.300.340.931

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

  1. DATE, TIME, AND PLACE: Held on April 27, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., at the headquarters of Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Company" or "Tegma"), in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paulo, at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, nº 2,000, Bairro Demarchi.
  2. CALL AND ATTENDANCE: Pursuant to art 22, paragraph 1, of the Company's Articles of Organization, the meeting was called through the Call Notice transmitted electronically to the directors on April 20, 2023.
    All acting members of the Company's Board of Directors attended the meeting.
  3. BOARD: President: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos

Secretary: Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira

  1. AGENDA: Decide on the following matters:
    1. Approval of the following Corporate Governance policies: Donations, Sponsorships and Contributions Policy, Profit Allocation Policy and Policy for Hiring Extra Audit Services.
    2. Quarterly presentation of the works of the company's non-statutory Audit Committee.
    3. Discuss various matters of interest to the Company.
  3. RESOLUTIONS: The members of the Board of Directors examined the item on the agenda and adopted, by unanimous vote and without any reservations or restrictions, the following resolutions:
    1. Following the analysis and discussion by the directors, they approved the following Corporate Governance policies: Donations, Sponsorships and Contributions Policy, Profit Allocation Policy and Policy for Hiring Extra Audit Services.
    2. Following the analysis and discussion by the board members, they approved the presentation by the Company's Audit Committee (non-statutory) regarding the activities carried out in the last quarter, as provided for in paragraph 2, article 22, of B3's Novo Mercado Regulations.
  5. Closing: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, these minutes were drawn up, which, after being read and found to be in order, were signed by all.

___________________________________

____________________________________

Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos

Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira

President

Secretary

____________________________________

_________________________________

Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos

Evandro Luiz Coser

____________________________________

___________________________________

Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira

Orlando Machado Júnior

____________________________________

____________________________________

Mário Sérgio Moreira Franco

Décio Carbonari de Almeida

Disclaimer

TEGMA Gestão Logística SA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:11:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
