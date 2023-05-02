Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting
05/02/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese
prevails for all purposes
TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.
CNPJ/ME nº 02.351.144/0001-18
NIRE 35.300.340.931
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
DATE, TIME,ANDPLACE: Held on April 27, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., at the headquarters of Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Company" or "Tegma"), in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paulo, at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, nº 2,000, Bairro Demarchi.
CALL ANDATTENDANCE: Pursuant to art 22, paragraph 1, of the Company's Articles of Organization, the meeting was called through the Call Notice transmitted electronically to the directors on April 20, 2023.
All acting members of the Company's Board of Directors attended the meeting.
BOARD: President: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos
Secretary: Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
AGENDA: Decide on the following matters:
Approval of the following Corporate Governance policies: Donations, Sponsorships and Contributions Policy, Profit Allocation Policy and Policy for Hiring Extra Audit Services.
Quarterly presentation of the works of the company's non-statutory Audit Committee.
Discuss various matters of interest to the Company.
RESOLUTIONS: The members of the Board of Directors examined the item on the agenda and adopted, by unanimous vote and without any reservations or restrictions, the following resolutions:
Following the analysis and discussion by the directors, they approved the following Corporate Governance policies: Donations, Sponsorships and Contributions Policy, Profit Allocation Policy and Policy for Hiring Extra Audit Services.
Following the analysis and discussion by the board members, they approved the presentation by the Company's Audit Committee (non-statutory) regarding the activities carried out in the last quarter, as provided for in paragraph 2, article 22, of B3's Novo Mercado Regulations.
Closing: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, these minutes were drawn up, which, after being read and found to be in order, were signed by all.
