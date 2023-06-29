Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting
Today at 04:53 pm
This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese prevails for
all purposes
TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.
CNPJ/MF 02.351.144/0001-18
NIRE 35.300.340.931
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
DATE, TIME ANDPLACE: Held on June 22, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., at the headquarters of Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Company" or "Tegma"), in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, state of São Paulo, at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, nº 2,000, Bairro Demarchi, ZIP code 09820-655.
CALL ANDATTENDANCE: Pursuant to article 22, paragraph 1, of the Company's Bylaws, the meeting was called through the Call Notice transmitted electronically to the directors on June 16, 2023.
The acting members of the Board of Directors, Messrs. Murilo Passos, Orlando Machado Júnior, Evandro Luiz Coser, Mário Sérgio Moreira Franco and Décio Carbonari de Almeida were presente. Mr. Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira was absent.
BOARD: President: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos
Secretary: Orlando Machado Júnior
4. AGENDA: To resolve on the following matter:
Approval of guarantee for contracting financing from Agência Especial de Financiamento Industrial S.A. -
FINAME ("Finame") for Tegma Cargas Especiais Ltda.
5. RESOLUTIONS: The directors present, by unanimous vote, without any restrictions, resolved on the following:
Pursuant to Article 23, item XXIII of the Company's Bylaws, approved the granting of a surety by the Company, which acts as guarantor, to guarantee the obligations assumed by the subsidiary Tegma Cargas Especiais Ltda. in the Financing Agreement between Tegma Cargas Especiais, as a Client, and the Special Industrial Financing Agency - Finame, as a financier, with the purpose of granting direct Finame credit for the acquisition and sale of machinery and equipment , among others, in the amount of up to R$ 20,000,000.00 (twenty million reais).
6. CLOSING: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, from which these minutes were drawn up, which, after being read and found to be in compliance, were signed by all.
São Bernardo do Campo, June 22, 2023
________________________________
_______________________________
Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos
Orlando Machado Júnior
President
Secretary
