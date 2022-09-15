Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Reunião da Administração

This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese prevails for all

purposes

TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.

State Enrollment No. (N.I.R.E.) 35.300.340.931

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.351.144/0001-18

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

D ATE , T IME , AND P LACE : Held on September 15 nd , 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the headquarters of

Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Company" or "Tegma") in the City of São Bernardo do Campo, State of

São Paulo, at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, 2000, Bairro Demarchi, ZIP Code 09820-655. C ALL AND A TTENDANCE : The formalities for convening were waived, pursuant to Article 22, Paragraph 2, of the Company's Bylaws, due to the presence of all the acting members of the Board of Directors. P RESIDING B OARD M EMBERS : President: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos. Secretary: Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira.

3. AGENDA: To resolve on the acquisition, by the Company, of all shares issued by Catlog Logística de Transportes S/A, owned by Companie d'Affretement et de Transport - CAT.

5. RESOLUTION: After analysis and discussion, the directors present, by unanimous vote, without any restrictions, resolved to approve and authorize, pursuant to Article 23, XXV, of the Company's Bylaws, the acquisition, by the Company, of all the shares issued by Catlog Logística de Transportes S/A, , a privately held company, registered with the CNPJ/ME under No. 02.096.806/0001-50, headquartered at Avenida Volkswagen Audi, No. 2001, Campo Largo da Roseira, CEP 83.090-680 , in the city of São José dos Pinhais, state of Paraná, Brazil ("Catlog"), owned by Companie d'Affretement et de Transport - CAT, a corporation incorporated and existing under the terms of the legislation of the French Republic, headquartered at 5/7 rue Frederic Clavel, 92150 Suresnes, France ("CAT"), equivalent to 1,504,707 registered common shares with no par value, subject to the terms and conditions set forth of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement to be entered into between CAT and the Company.