Tegma Gestão Logística S A : Reunião da Administração
09/15/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.
N.I.R.E 35.300.340.931
CNPJ/ME nº 02.351.144/0001-18
ATA DE REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO
DATA, HORA ELOCAL: Realizada aos 15 dias do mês de setembro de 2022, às 10:00 horas, na sede da Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Companhia" ou "Tegma"), na cidade de São Bernardo do Campo, estado de São Paulo, na Avenida Nicola Demarchi, nº 2000, Bairro Demarchi, CEP 09820-655.
CONVOCAÇÃO EPRESENÇA: Dispensadas as formalidades para convocação, nos termos do Artigo 22, Parágrafo 2º, do Estatuto Social da Companhia, em decorrência da presença da totalidade dos membros em exercício do Conselho de Administração.
MESA: Presidente: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos; Secretário: Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira.
ORDEM DODIA: Deliberar sobre a aquisição, pela Companhia, da totalidade das ações emitidas pela Catlog Logística de Transportes S/A, de titularidade da Companie d'Affretement et de Transport - CAT.
DELIBERAÇÕES: Após análise e discussão, os conselheiros presentes, por unanimidade de votos, sem quaisquer restrições, deliberaram por aprovar e autorizar, nos termos do Artigo 23, XXV, do Estatuto Social da Companhia, a aquisição, pela Companhia, da totalidade das ações emitidas pela Catlog Logística de Transportes S/A, , sociedade por ações de capital fechado, inscrita no CNPJ/ME sob nº 02.096.806/0001-50, com sede na Avenida Volkswagen Audi, nº 2.001, Campo Largo da Roseira, CEP 83.090-680, na cidade de São José dos Pinhais, estado do Paraná, Brasil ("Catlog"), de titularidade da Companie d'Affretement et de Transport - CAT, sociedade por ações constituída e existente nos termos da legislação da República Francesa, com sede na 5/7 rue Frederic Clavel, 92150 Suresnes, França ("CAT"), equivalentes a 1.504.707 (um milhão, quinhentas e quatro mil, setecentas e sete) ações ordinárias, nominativas e sem
valor nominal, observados os termos e condições constantes do Contrato de Compra e Venda de Ações a ser celebrado entre a CAT e a Companhia.
6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a ser tratado, foi encerrada a reunião, da qual se lavrou a presente ata que, lida e achada conforme, foi por todos assinada.
São Bernardo do Campo, 15 de setembro de 2022, às 10:00 horas.
___________________________________
____________________________________
Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos
Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
Presidente
Secretário
___________________________________
____________________________________
Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos
Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
___________________________________
____________________________________
Mário Sérgio Moreira Franco
Orlando Machado Júnior
___________________________________
____________________________________
Evandro Luiz Coser
Décio Carbonari de Almeida
This is a free translation from Portuguese to English. The original version in Portuguese prevails for all
purposes
TEGMA GESTÃO LOGÍSTICA S.A.
State Enrollment No. (N.I.R.E.) 35.300.340.931
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.351.144/0001-18
MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
DATE, TIME,ANDPLACE: Held on September 15nd, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the headquarters of
Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. ("Company" or "Tegma") in the City of São Bernardo do Campo, State of
São Paulo, at Avenida Nicola Demarchi, 2000, Bairro Demarchi, ZIP Code 09820-655.
CALL ANDATTENDANCE: The formalities for convening were waived, pursuant to Article 22, Paragraph 2, of the Company's Bylaws, due to the presence of all the acting members of the Board of Directors.
PRESIDINGBOARDMEMBERS: President: Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos. Secretary: Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira.
3. AGENDA: To resolve on the acquisition, by the Company, of all shares issued by Catlog Logística de Transportes S/A, owned by Companie d'Affretement et de Transport - CAT.
5. RESOLUTION: After analysis and discussion, the directors present, by unanimous vote, without any restrictions, resolved to approve and authorize, pursuant to Article 23, XXV, of the Company's Bylaws, the acquisition, by the Company, of all the shares issued by Catlog Logística de Transportes S/A, , a privately held company, registered with the CNPJ/ME under No. 02.096.806/0001-50, headquartered at Avenida Volkswagen Audi, No. 2001, Campo Largo da Roseira, CEP 83.090-680 , in the city of São José dos Pinhais, state of Paraná, Brazil ("Catlog"), owned by Companie d'Affretement et de Transport - CAT, a corporation incorporated and existing under the terms of the legislation of the French Republic, headquartered at 5/7 rue Frederic Clavel, 92150 Suresnes, France ("CAT"), equivalent to 1,504,707 registered common shares with no par value, subject to the terms and conditions set forth of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement to be entered into between CAT and the Company.
6. ENDING: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was closed, and these minutes were drawn up, read and found to be in order, and signed by all.
São Bernardo do Campo, September 15, 2022, 10 AM.
___________________________________
____________________________________
Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos
Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
Chaiman
Secretary
___________________________________
____________________________________
Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos
Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
___________________________________
____________________________________
Mário Sérgio Moreira Franco
Orlando Machado Júnior
___________________________________
____________________________________
Evandro Luiz Coser
Décio Carbonari de Almeida
