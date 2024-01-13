EL SEGUNDO, Calif., and TYSONS, Va., Jan. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV and TEGNA have reached a new multi-year distribution agreement covering TEGNA's 64 owned stations in 51 Nielsen designated markets. All stations and programming will return to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse customers today.

DIRECTV and TEGNA greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers.

About DIRECTV

Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, service and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV's satellite service offers the industry's best picture format and a variety of exciting content in 4K HDR. DIRECTV also gives customers the choice of watching movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere – on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via its mobile app. DIRECTV STREAM, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and, when using a DIRECTV STREAM device, access to more than 7,000 apps on Google Play.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations, and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/directv-and-tegna-reach-new-multi-year-distribution-agreement-302034099.html

SOURCE DIRECTV