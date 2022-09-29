Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TEGNA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
21.56 USD   +0.56%
09/08TEGNA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12TEGNA Stations Receive Six National Edward R. Murrow Awards
BU
08/08TEGNA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regulator seeks more information related to Standard General's $5.4 billion Tegna deal

09/29/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington

(Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked for further information pertaining to the sale of U.S. TV station operator Tegna Inc to Standard General.

Tegna, which owns 64 news brands in 51 U.S. markets, agreed to be acquired by Standard General in a $5.4 billion all-cash deal in February.

Standard General, which is Tegna's third-largest shareholder, had nominated four members to the company's board in 2020, arguing the stock had underperformed and changes were needed.

The FCC said it needed further information in order to review applications seeking consent to transfer control of Tegna's subsidiaries, which own several licenses, to Standard General.

The regulator, which had asked for other additional information in June, added applicants were expected to respond to the information request before the October 13 deadline.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TEGNA INC.
09/08TEGNA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12TEGNA Stations Receive Six National Edward R. Murrow Awards
BU
08/08TEGNA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
08/08Tranche Update on TEGNA Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 6, 2021.
CI
08/08Tegna : Investor Presentation August 2022
PU
08/08Tegna : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/08TEGNA Earnings, Revenue Increase in Q2; Shares Rise in Premarket Trading
MT
08/08TEGNA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/08Earnings Flash (TGNA) TEGNA Posts Q2 EPS $0.60
MT
08/08Earnings Flash (TGNA) TEGNA Reports Q2 Revenue $784.9M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEGNA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 407 M - -
Net income 2022 705 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,19x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 4 783 M 4 783 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,56 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEGNA INC.15.52%4 783
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-49.92%28 621
FOX CORPORATION-14.80%16 650
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.11.59%6 612
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-31.58%6 347
RTL GROUP S.A.-30.67%4 823