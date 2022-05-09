Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds TVTY, TGNA, MTOR, and TEN

05/09/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TVTY by funds managed by Stone Point Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TVTY shareholders will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of TVTY common stock owned. If you own TVTY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tvty

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TGNA by an affiliate of Standard General L.P. ("Standard General"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGNA shareholders will receive $24.00 in cash for each share of TGNA common stock that they hold. Additionally, TGNA shareholders will receive additional cash consideration in the form of a "ticking fee," the amount varying depending on the date of the closing of the transaction. If you own TGNA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tgna

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MTOR by Cummins Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MTOR shareholders will receive $36.50 in cash for each share of MTOR common stock that they hold. If you own MTOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mtor

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TEN by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TEN shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash for each share of TEN common stock that they hold. If you own TEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ten  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-tvty-tgna-mtor-and-ten-301542937.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
