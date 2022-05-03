Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TGNA, OBNK, HR, MTOR

05/03/2022 | 09:02am EDT
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)'s sale to an affiliate of Standard General L.P. for $24.00 per share in cash. If you are a TEGNA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBNK)'s merger with BT Holdings, Inc. (BTH). Under the terms of the agreement, BTH shareholders will receive an aggregate of 6,828,390 shares of Origin's common stock in exchange for all outstanding shares of BTH common stock, subject to certain adjustments. If you are an Origin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR)'s merger with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. If you are a Healthcare Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)'s sale to Cummins Inc. for $36.50 per share in cash. If you are a Meritor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-tgna-obnk-hr-mtor-301538382.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
