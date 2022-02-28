Log in
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TSEM, APTS, TGNA, HMHC

02/28/2022 | 09:31am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM)'s sale to Intel Corporation for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Tower shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS)'s sale to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. for $25.00 per share. If you are a Preferred Apartment shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)'s sale to an affiliate of Standard General L.P. for $24.00 per share in cash. If you are a TEGNA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC)'s sale to affiliates of Veritas Capital for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are an HMHC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-tsem-apts-tgna-hmhc-301491148.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
