  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TEGNA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
19.82 USD   +0.92%
04:26pStandard General Issues Statement on Acquisition of TEGNA Inc.
BU
12/08TEGNA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/22Tegna : Merger Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Standard General Issues Statement on Acquisition of TEGNA Inc.

12/16/2022 | 04:26pm EST
Standard General L.P. today issued the following statement regarding its pending acquisition of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA):

“Our proposed acquisition of TEGNA has been the subject of regulatory review that continues into the phase where the purchase price is increasing every day.

The regulatory authorities have expressed concerns to us that our transaction could result in negative impacts on cable and satellite TV consumers in an environment where the government has a heightened focus on inflation.

To address these concerns in a manner consistent with our obligations under our merger agreement, we have committed to waive certain contractual rights we would have had as a result of the transaction. This commitment further demonstrates the public interest benefits of the transaction.

We continue to be excited about the bright future we see for TEGNA under our leadership. We look forward to continue working collaboratively with regulators to complete their review of the proposed transaction and proceed to closing.”

About Standard General

Standard General was founded in 2007 and manages capital for public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals. Standard General is a minority-controlled and operated organization. Soo Kim, Standard General’s Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, is supported by a diverse, highly experienced 17-person team, including seven investment professionals with over 120 years of collective investing experience.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, projections and estimates expressed in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of the required governmental or regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction and the related transactions involving the parties that could reduce the anticipated benefits of or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction, (2) risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the proposed transaction (including the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals), and the related transactions involving the parties, in the anticipated timeframe or at all, (3) the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of TEGNA’s common stock, (4) disruption from the proposed transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships, including retaining and hiring key personnel and maintaining relationships with TEGNA’s customers, vendors and others with whom it does business, (5) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement entered into pursuant to the proposed transaction or of the transactions involving the parties, (6) risks related to disruption of management’s attention from TEGNA’s ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, (7) significant transaction costs, (8) the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed transaction or unfavorable results from currently pending litigation and proceedings or litigation and proceedings that could arise in the future, (9) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, (10) information technology system failures, data security breaches, data privacy compliance, network disruptions, and cybersecurity, malware or ransomware attacks, and (11) changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which could exacerbate any of the risks described above.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 309 M - -
Net income 2022 650 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 4 385 M 4 385 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 68,3%
Managers and Directors
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEGNA INC.5.82%4 385
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-53.74%24 284
FOX CORPORATION-13.82%16 190
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.15.64%6 584
RTL GROUP S.A.-16.90%6 376
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-53.51%4 128