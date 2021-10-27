TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of 9.5 cents per share, payable on January 3, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2021.

“Our substantial free cash flow reflects the continued performance of our business and consistent execution of our long-term strategy,” said Dave Lougee, president and chief executive officer, TEGNA. “Based on the ongoing strength and visibility of our cash flows, in August we raised our two-year free cash flow guidance for the second time this year. This cash flow also facilitates our ability to deliver on our commitment to provide a strong dividend yield and make ongoing investments in growth opportunities. In addition, we expect our $300 million share repurchase program to be completed opportunistically one year earlier than its expiration date of December 2023 as a result of our strong balance sheet and liquidity positioning. Our Board continues to actively review our capital allocation program and options to create and return value to shareholders.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005958/en/