Official TEGNA INC. press release

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 9 a.m. (ET).

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2024, will be notified of the meeting and will be eligible to vote. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually online via a live webcast. Details, including how shareholders can register to attend, will be available closer to the meeting date at investors.tegna.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations, and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240108657181/en/