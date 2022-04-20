Log in
    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 03:42:57 pm EDT
22.66 USD   +0.69%
03:14pTEGNA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of TEGNA Inc. - TGNA
BU
04/18Equity Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Merger - IIN, SUMR, MNDT, OBNK, TGNA, SJI
PR
04/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds TVTY, TGNA, MTOR, and TEN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
TEGNA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of TEGNA Inc. - TGNA

04/20/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) to an affiliate of Standard General L.P. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of TEGNA will receive only $24.00 in cash (and additional cash consideration based on closing date) for each share of TEGNA that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tgna/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


Analyst Recommendations on TEGNA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 439 M - -
Net income 2022 737 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 4 985 M 4 985 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 67,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,50 $
Average target price 23,75 $
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
Managers and Directors
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEGNA INC.21.01%4 985
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.0.00%59 428
FOX CORPORATION6.02%21 318
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK20.18%11 516
RTL GROUP S.A.12.72%8 778
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.13.74%7 041