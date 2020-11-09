TEGNA Inc. : Reports Record Single Quarter Revenue; Strong Overall 2020 Third Quarter Results 0 11/09/2020 | 07:46am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 34 percent revenue growth driven by a record-breaking quarter for political advertising revenues, and ongoing strength of subscription business Performance during uncertain market conditions continues to reflect resiliency of Company’s business model and strategic plan Free cash flow as a percentage of combined 2019/20 revenue is now expected to be 20 to 21 percent, exceeding the pre-COVID 2020 guidance of 19 to 20 percent TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.1 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: Total company revenue was $738 million in the third quarter, up 34 percent year-over-year, driven by record 2020 political advertising revenue, continued strength of subscription revenue, and stronger than expected advertising and marketing services revenue despite the impact of COVID-19 on the advertising market this year, as well as the impact of acquisitions. Excluding political advertising, third quarter revenue grew 14 percent year-over-year.

Political revenues were $116 million, a new third quarter record. Full year political through last Tuesday’s Election Day was $395 million. More revenue will be booked in the fourth quarter due to run-off elections for both U.S. Senate seats in Georgia in early January.

Third quarter subscription revenue of $317 million was up 32 percent due to rate increases and acquisitions, reflecting the approximately 50 percent of subscribers repriced in the fourth quarter of 2019. Subscriber trends have now shown sequential year-over-year improvement for three months in a row. Due to improved subscriber trends, full year subscription revenue growth is now expected to be up in the high-twenties percentage-wise compared to 2019, an improvement from our prior outlook of up mid-twenties reaffirmed on August 10, 2020.

Third quarter advertising and marketing services revenue of $299 million was approximately flat year-over-year due to the partial impact of acquisitions, very strong year-over-year growth of Premion, our OTT advertising service, return of live sporting events, and aggregate share increases in our markets. Advertising revenues have experienced sequential improvement since the height of the pandemic in April.

TEGNA achieved net income of $132 million in the third quarter on a GAAP basis, more than double compared to the third quarter of 2019, or $131 million on a non-GAAP basis. Total company Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $259 million, a 65 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019. These increases were driven by strong revenues, the impact of acquisitions and the Company’s continued prudent expense management.

GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.60 in the third quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.59.

Free cash flow for the third quarter was $153 million.

The Company ended the quarter with total debt of $3.9 billion and net leverage of 4.50x. The Company expects that its net leverage ratio will be 4.20x or less by the end of 2020, an improvement from prior guidance. 2

1 Throughout, “acquisitions” includes (1) the Nexstar/Tribune Acquisitions, (2) the Dispatch Acquisitions and (3) multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. 2 The leverage ratio used for our single financial covenant in our revolving credit agreement was 4.38x as of the end of the quarter. The primary difference between the two leverage ratios is the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in the revolving credit agreement version requires additional adjustments to add back non-cash compensation and contractual synergy benefits during periods in the trailing eight quarters that preceded the acquisition. FINANCIAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATES: TEGNA ended the third quarter with $165 million in cash.

The Company finished the quarter with more than $1.3 billion in undrawn capacity under the revolving credit facility. During October, the Company drew down its revolving credit facility to repay all of its Senior Notes due in 2021 and a portion of Senior Notes due in 2024. As of October 31, 2020, the undrawn capacity under the facility was $950 million.

On September 10, 2020, the Company successfully completed a private placement offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2026. Net proceeds were used to repay Senior Notes due in 2021 and 2024. TEGNA’s only maturities of Senior Notes over the next five years is $137 million due in 2024. (Press release) CEO COMMENT “Our record single quarter revenue performance in the third quarter reflects the strength and durability of our business model and ongoing focus of our Board and management to deliver on our long-term strategy. Local news continues to be the preferred medium for viewers to receive important, timely information, which we have seen play out several times this year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice demonstrations, and the 2020 elections. The strategic positioning of our portfolio, including our recent acquisitions, has served us well and our stations, journalists and all our employees have demonstrated resilience throughout this challenging period,” said Dave Lougee, president and chief executive officer. “Third quarter political revenue is the highest we have ever seen at TEGNA, more than 200 percent above the last presidential election year, in part due to the recent strategic additions of stations in key political spending states, such as Iowa and Pennsylvania. For the full year, we booked $395 million of political revenue through last Tuesday’s Election Day, exceeding our prior guidance of $370 million and almost 70 percent above our prior full year record of $234 million in 2018. “As we have highlighted before, our high-margin, stable political and subscription revenues will make up more than half of our 2019-2020 revenues, and we expect an increasing percentage thereafter. As a reminder, we now expect to see our full year subscription revenues increase by high-twenties percent year-over-year. “Despite the significant impact of COVID-19, advertising and marketing services has benefited from our sustained efforts to diversify our platforms and an expansion of our number of new advertisers, which is reflected in an aggregate market share increase across our portfolio. Advertising and marketing services has continued to show sequential monthly improvement since April. This performance demonstrates the sales transformation improvements we have actively implemented over the past several years, including bringing national sales in-house and creating one, holistic sales organization, which we call ‘One Team TEGNA,’ to accelerate growth and better serve clients and agencies. “In September, we proactively completed our third refinancing in twelve months. This offering is another example of our continued focus on strengthening our balance sheet, as part of our broader commitment to thoughtful capital allocation. We will continue to evaluate the most appropriate use of capital given the current market environment, with a near-term focus on debt reduction.” OVERVIEW OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS Total company revenues increased by 34 percent in the quarter, driven by record 2020 political advertising revenues, continued strength of the subscription business, and stronger than expected advertising and marketing services despite the impact of COVID-19 on the advertising market, as well as the impact of acquisitions. Subscription revenue grew 32 percent year-over-year due to significant rate increases, as well as acquisitions, partially offset by subscriber declines, which have shown sequential year-over-year improvement for three months in a row. Despite the impact of COVID-19, advertising and marketing services revenue in the quarter was flat compared to last year, due to the partial impact of acquisitions, return of live sporting events, and an aggregate market share improvement across our portfolio. These revenues have shown sequential improvements since the height of the pandemic in April. GAAP operating expenses were $511 million, up 15 percent, and non-GAAP operating expenses were $513 million, up 21 percent year-over-year. Expenses less programming costs increased 11 percent on a non-GAAP basis. The expense increase was predominantly driven by acquisitions and higher programming expenses related to growth in subscription revenues, partially offset by reductions in discretionary spending and ongoing cost management initiatives. GAAP operating income totaled $228 million, and non-GAAP operating income totaled $226 million in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure detailed in Table 3) totaled $259 million in the quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margin equaled 35.1 percent. Adjusted EBITDA excluding corporate expenses was $270 million, which resulted in a margin of 36.6 percent. The third quarter included a few special items, the full details of which can be found in Table 2. The net effect of these items was to increase GAAP net income by $1 million and GAAP diluted net income per share by $0.01. Interest expense in the quarter was $52 million, relatively in-line with the third quarter of 2019, due to higher average debt balances as a result of acquisition activity partially offset by a lower average interest rate due to the refinancings undertaken in 2019 and 2020. UPDATE ON KEY RECENT STRATEGIC, CONTENT AND PROGRAMMING INITIATIVES Premion Delivers Double Digit Revenue Growth– Capitalizing on the increase in viewing on streaming services, Premion saw very strong double digit revenue growth in the quarter, excluding political advertising. Expansion of Over-the-Top (OTT) Streaming Services – TEGNA recently completed an update of Roku streaming apps for all its stations and began rolling out station apps on Amazon Fire TV. When the rollout is complete, ad-supported access to live local news, weather forecasts and VERIFY fact-checking reporting will be available to consumers on the two dominant OTT streaming media players, which comprise 70 percent of the U.S. market. True Crime Network, which features premium curated and original content for true crime fans, is also now available on Roku. (Press Release) VERIFY Fact-Checking Initiative Grows on Snapchat – In just three months, VERIFY’s election and fact-checking content on Snap’s Discover platform has grown to 141,000 subscribers and 6.3 million unique viewers. More than 50 percent of VERIFY’s audience on Snapchat is under the age of 25, broadening TEGNA’s reach with younger news consumers. TEGNA Journalists Work to Build Trust in the Voting Process – TEGNA journalists worked to build trust and combat disinformation during the voting process, including training to detect misinformation campaigns, and creating Voter Access teams at stations to educate the public on the election process. This education included where and how to vote, holding election officials accountable for transparency in the reporting of results, and expanding stations’ VERIFY news fact-checking reporting to identify and debunk false information spread on social media platforms. VERIFY’s monthly average visitors are up 234 percent and video plays are up more than 700 percent compared to a year ago. TEGNA Appoints Chief Diversity Officer, Signs CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge – TEGNA appointed Grady Tripp to the newly created position of vice president and chief diversity officer reporting to president and CEO Dave Lougee. Tripp will partner with organizational leaders to develop and execute the Company’s diversity strategy. (Press release) In September, TEGNA signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge, a commitment to strengthen D&I initiatives at TEGNA. TEGNA Foundation Announces 2020 Media Grants Supporting Diversity, Professional Development and Protecting the Rights and Safety of Local Journalists – The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA, announced a series of grants to promote diversity in journalism and professional development opportunities for media professionals and students. TEGNA Foundation also announced it was making a special $75,000 grant to Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) to support its mission to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights and safety of local journalists. (Press release) Continued Strength Across Digital Platforms – TEGNA digital properties averaged 68 million unduplicated monthly visitors in the third quarter (source: Comscore) while video plays totaled 466 million (source: Google Analytics), a 57 percent increase in visitors and 131 percent increase in video plays year-over-year. Expansion of Near Me Audience Engagement Tool Across Stations – Expanded mobile app feature “Near Me” to all stations, allowing viewers and users to share photos and videos and see station-produced and user-generated content at the neighborhood and street level for breaking news events, including recent hurricanes, wildfires and social justice demonstrations. ATSC 3.0 Transition Accelerates in TEGNA Markets – TEGNA’s KONG-TV in Seattle will serve as a host, or “lighthouse” station, for the ATSC 3.0 rollout in that market, planned for early December. (Press Release) TEGNA Continues to be Recognized for Excellence in Journalism – TEGNA stations and journalists were recently honored with nine National Edward R. Murrow Awards, more than any other local broadcast television group, for excellence in journalism, innovation and multimedia. (Press release) TEGNA received seven awards for excellence by Broadcasting+Cable, the most among local broadcast station groups, including honors for investigative reporting, breaking news, Best Anchor, and Best Podcast. (Press release) CAPITAL ALLOCATION TEGNA has continued to make prudent financing decisions throughout the period of market uncertainty, building on a track record of a thoughtful and balanced capital allocation framework. The Company continued to make progress on its accelerated debt pay down, while maintaining its regular quarterly dividend to shareholders in the third quarter. Strong free cash flow for the quarter of $153 million facilitated accelerated debt pay down, and net leverage is now expected to be 4.20x or lower by the end of the year, an improvement from prior guidance. The Company was able to extend maturities through the successful completion of a $550 million private placement offering in September. As a result of this offering, TEGNA has no other upcoming debt maturities until 2024. TEGNA continues to evaluate the most appropriate use of capital given the current market environment, with a near-term focus on debt reduction. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this communication may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements, including risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on our revenues, particularly our non-political advertising revenues. Potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA’s operations and business relating thereto and TEGNA’s ability to execute on its standalone plan can also cause actual results to differ materially. Other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors and risks that may affect TEGNA’s operations or financial results are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. CONFERENCE CALL TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). TEGNA’s earnings announcement will be released to news outlets and wire services before the market opens on November 9. Materials related to the call will be available at that time through the Investor Relations section of TEGNA’s website, investors.TEGNA.com. The conference call, which will also be webcast through the company’s website, is open to investors, the financial community, the media and other members of the public. To join the call toll-free, dial 800-367-2403 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled 9:00 a.m. (ET) start time. International callers should dial 334-777-6978. The confirmation code for the conference call is 1630007. To listen to the call via live webcast, please visit investors.TEGNA.com and allow at least 10 minutes to access TEGNA’s home page and complete the links before the webcast begins. A replay of the conference call will be available under “Investor Relations” at www.TEGNA.com from Monday, November 9 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to Monday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). To access the replay, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. The confirmation code for the replay is 1630007. A transcript of the conference call will also be made available on the company’s website. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts) Table No. 1 Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Increase

(Decrease) Revenues $ 738,389 $ 551,857 33.8 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 379,185 306,474 23.7 Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses 89,943 78,439 14.7 Corporate - General and administrative expenses 11,263 29,792 (62.2) Depreciation 16,086 15,381 4.6 Amortization of intangible assets 17,113 15,018 13.9 Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (2,902) (80) *** Total 510,688 445,024 14.8 Operating income 227,701 106,833 *** Non-operating income (expense): Equity (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net (2,529) (491) *** Interest expense (51,896) (52,454) (1.1) Other non-operating items, net 961 (463) *** Total (53,464) (53,408) 0.1 Income before income taxes 174,237 53,425 *** Provision for income taxes 41,967 5,079 *** Net income 132,270 48,346 *** Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (51) — *** Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. $ 132,219 $ 48,346 *** Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.22 *** Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.22 *** Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic shares 219,579 217,315 1.0 Diluted shares 219,977 218,310 0.8 *** Not meaningful CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts) Table No. 1 (continued) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Increase

(Decrease) Revenues $ 2,000,205 $ 1,605,542 24.6 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 1,103,920 873,078 26.4 Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses 267,919 223,845 19.7 Corporate - General and administrative expenses 61,289 60,363 1.5 Depreciation 49,697 44,831 10.9 Amortization of intangible assets 50,577 32,530 55.5 Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (10,533) (11,399) (7.6) Total 1,522,869 1,223,248 24.5 Operating income 477,336 382,294 24.9 Non-operating income (expense): Equity income in unconsolidated investments, net 8,407 10,922 (23.0) Interest expense (160,733) (145,166) 10.7 Other non-operating items, net (17,270) 6,962 *** Total (169,596) (127,282) 33.2 Income before income taxes 307,740 255,012 20.7 Provision for income taxes 69,699 52,732 32.2 Net income 238,041 202,280 17.7 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 433 — *** Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. $ 238,474 $ 202,280 17.9 Earnings from continuing operations per share: Basic $ 1.08 $ 0.93 16.1 Diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.93 16.1 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic shares 218,997 217,040 0.9 Diluted shares 219,423 217,808 0.7 *** Not meaningful USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION The company uses non-GAAP financial performance measures to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the related GAAP measures, nor should they be considered superior to the related GAAP measures, and should be read together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Also, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management and the company’s Board of Directors use non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of evaluating company performance. Furthermore, the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of our Board of Directors uses non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow to evaluate management’s performance. The company, therefore, believes that each of the non-GAAP measures presented provides useful information to investors and other stakeholders by allowing them to view our business through the eyes of management and our Board of Directors, facilitating comparisons of results across historical periods and focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of our business. The company also believes these non-GAAP measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in their evaluation of our business and other companies in the broadcast industry. The company discusses in this release non-GAAP financial performance measures that exclude from its reported GAAP results the impact of “special items” consisting of spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, gains related to businesses we account for under the equity method, acquisition-related costs, advisory fees related to activism defense, M&A due diligence costs, workforce restructuring costs, intangible asset impairment charges, certain non-operating expenses related to the early extinguishment of debt and a TEGNA foundation donation. In addition, we have excluded certain income tax special items associated with deferred tax benefits related to partial capital loss valuation allowance release, the tax impacts related to the recent acquisitions and adjustments related to previously-disposed businesses. The company believes that such expenses and gains are not indicative of normal, ongoing operations. While these items may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses and gains in the future, the company believes that removing these items for purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance. The company also discusses Adjusted EBITDA (with and without corporate expenses), a non-GAAP financial performance measure that it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to TEGNA before (1) net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, (2) income taxes, (3) interest expense, (4) equity (loss) income in unconsolidated investments, net, (5) other non-operating items, net, (6) workforce restructuring expense, (7) M&A due diligence costs, (8) acquisition-related costs, (9) advisory fees related to activism defense, (10) spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net, (11) depreciation and (12) amortization. The company believes these adjustments facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by removing potential differences caused by variations unrelated to operating performance, such as capital structures (interest expense), income taxes, and the age and book appreciation of property/equipment (and related depreciation expense). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is Net income attributable to TEGNA. Users should consider the limitations of using Adjusted EBITDA, including the fact that this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternate to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow available for management’s discretionary expenditures, as this measure does not consider certain cash requirements, such as working capital needs, capital expenditures, contractual commitments, interest payments, tax payments and other debt service requirements. This earnings release also discusses free cash flow, a non-GAAP performance measure that the Board of Directors uses to review the performance of the business. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to free cash flow is Net income attributable to TEGNA. Free cash flow is calculated as non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above), further adjusted by adding back (1) stock-based compensation, (2) non-cash 401(k) company match, (3) syndicated programming amortization, (4) pension reimbursements, (5) dividends received from equity method investments and (6) reimbursements from spectrum repacking. This is further adjusted by deducting payments made for (1) syndicated programming, (2) pension, (3) interest, (4) taxes (net of refunds) and (5) purchases of property and equipment. Like Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow is not intended to be a measure of cash flow available for management’s discretionary use. The Company is furnishing guidance with respect to free cash flow as a percentage of revenue for the combined 2019-20 years. As noted above, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to free cash flow is net income attributable to TEGNA. With respect to this net income for full year 2020, the Company is unable to provide, without unreasonable efforts, certain forward looking information on a GAAP basis, because at this time it is unable to determine, with reasonable certainty, the impact of future special items, including spectrum repacking reimbursements. In addition, the Company is unable to determine stock-based compensation, as the expense is impacted by changes in the Company’s stock price, for which we are unable to predict. The range of estimated free cash flow (non-GAAP) amounts used in forming the free cash flow as a % of revenue ranges can be presented, as they do not include impacts of special items or stock-based compensation. The timing of receiving spectrum repacking reimbursements is unknown as it is dependent on the FCC completing their reimbursement process which could have a material impact on the GAAP results for the guidance period. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts) Table No. 2 Reconciliations of certain line items impacted by special items to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's Consolidated Statements of Income follow: Special Items Quarter ended September 30, 2020 GAAP

measure Workforce

restructuring

expense Spectrum

repacking

reimbursements

and other Non-GAAP

measure Cost of revenues $ 379,185 $ (595) $ — $ 378,590 Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses 89,943 (372) — 89,571 Corporate - General and administrative expenses 11,263 (54) — 11,209 Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (2,902) — 2,902 — Operating expenses 510,688 (1,021) 2,902 512,569 Operating income 227,701 1,021 (2,902) 225,820 Income before income taxes 174,237 1,021 (2,902) 172,356 Provision for income taxes 41,967 256 (749) 41,474 Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. 132,219 765 (2,153) 130,831 Net income per share-diluted $ 0.60 $ — $ (0.01) $ 0.59 Special Items Quarter ended September 30, 2019 GAAP

measure Acquisition-

related costs Spectrum

repacking

reimbursements

and other Special tax

benefits Non-GAAP

measure Corporate - General and administrative expenses $ 29,792 $ (19,973) $ — $ — $ 9,819 Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (80) — 80 — — Operating expenses 445,024 (19,973) 80 — 425,131 Operating income 106,833 19,973 (80) — 126,726 Income before income taxes 53,425 19,973 (80) — 73,318 Provision for income taxes 5,079 3,889 (3) 5,992 14,957 Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. 48,346 16,084 (77) (5,992) 58,361 Net income per share-diluted (a) $ 0.22 $ 0.07 $ — $ (0.03) $ 0.27 (a) - Per share amounts do not sum due to rounding. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts) Table No. 2 (continued) Special Items Nine months ended September 30, 2020 GAAP

measure Workforce

restructuring

expense M&A due

diligence costs Advisory fees

related to

activism defense Spectrum

repacking

reimbursements

and other Gains on

equity

method

investment Other

non

operating

items Special

tax

benefits Non-GAAP

measure Cost of revenues $ 1,103,920 $ (595) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,103,325 Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses 267,919 (372) — — — — — — 267,547 Corporate - General and administrative expenses 61,289 (54) (4,588) (23,087) — — — — 33,560 Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (10,533) — — — 10,533 — — — — Operating expenses 1,522,869 (1,021) (4,588) (23,087) 10,533 — — — 1,504,706 Operating income 477,336 1,021 4,588 23,087 (10,533) — — — 495,499 Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net 8,407 — — — — (18,585) — — (10,178) Other non-operating items, net (17,270) — — — — — 21,744 — 4,474 Total non-operating expenses (169,596) — — — — (18,585) 21,744 — (166,437) Income before income taxes 307,740 1,021 4,588 23,087 (10,533) (18,585) 21,744 — 329,062 Provision for income taxes 69,699 256 1,151 5,801 (2,766) (4,670) 5,463 3,944 78,878 Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. 238,474 765 3,437 17,286 (7,767) (13,915) 16,281 (3,944) 250,617 Net income per share-diluted (a) $ 1.08 $ — $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.04) $ (0.06) $ 0.07 $ (0.02) $ 1.14 (a) Per share amounts do not sum due to rounding Special Items Nine months ended September 30, 2019 GAAP

measure Workforce restructuring expense Acquisition-

related costs Spectrum

repacking

reimbursements

and other Gain on equity

method

investment Other non

operating

items Special

tax

benefits Non-

GAAP

measure Cost of revenues $ 873,078 $ (875) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 872,203 Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses 223,845 (376) — — — — — 223,469 Corporate - General and administrative expenses 60,363 (201) (29,092) — — — — 31,070 Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (11,399) — — 11,399 — — — — Operating expenses 1,223,248 (1,452) (29,092) 11,399 — — — 1,204,103 Operating income 382,294 1,452 29,092 (11,399) — — — 401,439 Equity income (loss) in unconsolidated investments, net 10,922 — — — (13,126) — — (2,204) Other non-operating items, net 6,962 — — — — (6,285) — 677 Total non-operating expense (127,282) — — — (13,126) (6,285) — (146,693) Income before income taxes 255,012 1,452 29,092 (11,399) (13,126) (6,285) — 254,746 Provision for income taxes 52,732 359 5,931 (2,850) (3,169) (1,574) 5,992 57,421 Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. 202,280 1,093 23,161 (8,549) (9,957) (4,711) (5,992) 197,325 Net income per share-diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ (0.04) $ (0.05) $ (0.02) $ (0.03) $ 0.91 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

TEGNA Inc.

Unaudited, in thousands of dollars Table No. 3 Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's Consolidated Statements of Income are presented below: Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 2018 Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis) $ 132,219 $ 48,346 $ 92,826 Plus: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 51 — — Plus: Provision for income taxes 41,967 5,079 13,789 Plus: Interest expense 51,896 52,454 48,226 Plus: Equity loss in unconsolidated investments, net 2,529 491 (771) (Less) Plus: Other non-operating items, net (961) 463 214 Operating income (GAAP basis) 227,701 106,833 154,284 Plus: Workforce restructuring expense 1,021 — 7,287 Plus: Acquisition-related costs — 19,973 — Less: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (2,902) (80) (3,005) Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP basis) 225,820 126,726 158,566 Plus: Depreciation 16,086 15,381 14,262 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 17,113 15,018 8,047 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 259,019 $ 157,125 $ 180,875 Corporate - General and administrative expense (non-GAAP basis) 11,209 9,819 12,112 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Corporate (non-GAAP basis) $ 270,228 $ 166,944 $ 192,987 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2018 Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis) $ 238,474 $ 202,280 $ 240,525 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (433) — — Plus: Provision for income taxes 69,699 52,732 61,929 Plus: Interest expense 160,733 145,166 145,055 Less: Equity income in unconsolidated investments, net (8,407) (10,922) (15,080) Plus (Less): Other non-operating items, net 17,270 (6,962) 13,005 Operating income (GAAP basis) 477,336 382,294 445,434 Plus: Workforce restructuring expense 1,021 1,452 7,287 Plus: M&A due diligence costs 4,588 — — Plus: Acquisition-related costs — 29,092 — Plus: Advisory fees related to activism defense 23,087 — — Less: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (10,533) (11,399) (9,331) Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP basis) 495,499 401,439 443,390 Plus: Depreciation 49,697 44,831 41,594 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 50,577 32,530 22,791 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 595,773 $ 478,800 $ 507,775 Corporate - General and administrative expense (non-GAAP basis) 33,560 31,070 36,041 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Corporate (non-GAAP basis) $ 629,333 $ 509,870 $ 543,816 *** Not meaningful NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars Table No. 4 Below is a detail of our primary sources of revenue presented in accordance with GAAP on company’s Consolidated Statements of Income. In addition, we show Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins (see non-GAAP reconciliations at Table No. 3). Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Increase

(Decrease) 2018 % Increase

(Decrease) Advertising and Marketing Services $ 298,605 $ 297,333 0.4 $ 264,852 12.7 Subscription 316,677 240,735 31.5 207,463 52.6 Political 116,494 8,131 *** 60,410 92.8 Other 6,613 5,658 16.9 6,251 5.8 Total revenues $ 738,389 $ 551,857 33.8 $ 538,976 37.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 259,019 $ 157,125 64.8 $ 180,875 43.2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.1 % 28.5 % 33.6 % Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Increase

(Decrease) 2018 % Increase

(Decrease) Advertising and Marketing Services $ 822,841 $ 851,304 (3.3) $ 829,638 (0.8) Subscription 972,954 718,472 35.4 622,382 56.3 Political 181,425 14,064 *** 93,725 93.6 Other 22,985 21,702 5.9 19,401 18.5 Total revenues $ 2,000,205 $ 1,605,542 24.6 $ 1,565,146 27.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 595,773 $ 478,800 24.4 $ 507,775 17.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.8 % 29.8 % 32.4 % *** Not meaningful NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars Table No. 5 Reconciliations of free cash flow to net income presented in accordance with GAAP on the company's

Consolidated Statements of Income are presented below: Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Increase

(Decrease) Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis) $ 132,219 $ 48,346 *** Plus: Provision for income taxes 41,967 5,079 *** Plus: Interest expense 51,896 52,454 (1.1) Plus: Acquisition-related costs — 19,973 *** Plus: Depreciation 16,086 15,381 4.6 Plus: Amortization 17,113 15,018 13.9 Plus: Stock-based compensation 5,010 4,445 12.7 Plus: Company stock 401(k) contribution 4,458 3,242 37.5 Plus: Syndicated programming amortization 17,628 15,516 13.6 Plus: Workforce restructuring expense 1,021 — *** Plus: Cash dividend from equity investments for return on capital 2,205 751 *** Plus: Cash reimbursements from spectrum repacking 2,902 5,536 (47.6) Plus: Equity income in unconsolidated investments, net 2,529 491 *** Add: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 51 — *** Less: Other non-operating items, net (961) 463 *** Less: Income tax payments, net of refunds (39,407) (17,672) *** Less: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (2,902) (80) *** Less: Syndicated programming payments (17,009) (16,316) 4.2 Less: Pension contributions (942) (2,460) (61.7) Less: Interest payments (74,499) (31,952) *** Less: Purchases of property and equipment (6,276) (13,547) (53.7) Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis) $ 153,089 $ 104,668 46.3 *** Not meaningful NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TEGNA Inc. Unaudited, in thousands of dollars Table No. 5 (continued) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Increase

(Decrease) Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis) $ 238,474 $ 202,280 17.9 Plus: Provision for income taxes 69,699 52,732 32.2 Plus: Interest expense 160,733 145,166 10.7 Plus: M&A due diligence costs 4,588 — *** Plus: Acquisition-related costs — 29,092 *** Plus: Depreciation 49,697 44,831 10.9 Plus: Amortization 50,577 32,530 55.5 Plus: Stock-based compensation 12,578 13,887 (9.4) Plus: Company stock 401(k) contribution 13,023 6,486 *** Plus: Syndicated programming amortization 53,599 42,510 26.1 Plus: Workforce restructuring expense 1,021 1,452 (29.7) Plus: Advisory fees related to activism defense 23,087 — *** Plus: Cash dividend from equity investments for return on capital 5,771 751 *** Plus: Cash reimbursements from spectrum repacking 12,670 13,975 (9.3) Plus: Other non-operating items, net 17,270 (6,962) *** Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (433) — *** Less: Income tax payments, net of refunds (39,872) (73,457) (45.7) Less: Spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net (10,533) (11,399) (7.6) Less: Equity income in unconsolidated investments, net (8,407) (10,922) (23.0) Less: Syndicated programming payments (52,840) (40,038) 32.0 Less: Pension contributions (4,192) (8,407) (50.1) Less: Interest payments (174,575) (117,913) 48.1 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (30,583) (51,231) (40.3) Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis) $ 391,352 $ 265,363 47.5 *** Not meaningful View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005568/en/

