TEGNA : Investor Presentation January 2021 01/08/2021 | 05:12pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation January 2021 1 Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this communication may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements, including risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on our revenues, particularly our non-political advertising revenues. Potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA's operations and business relating thereto and TEGNA's ability to execute on its standalone plan can also cause actual results to differ materially. Other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors and risks that may affect TEGNA's operations or financial results are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. 2 Introduction and Current Environment TEGNA's Business Strategy Drives Long-Term Value TEGNA's commitment to financial discipline, superior execution and innovative content and marketing solutions creates a compelling long-term value proposition Five Key Pillars of Value Creation Superior Execution Continue to be best in class operator Aggressively pursue accretive M&A opportunities resulting from industry consolidation Pursue growth opportunities through partnerships, innovation and adjacent businesses 50%+ of durable revenues from subscription & political in '19/'20 cycle

~35% Adjusted EBITDA margins for full-year 2020 1

full-year 2020 Net subscription profits are expected to grow mid-to-high twenties percent year-over-year in 2021

mid-to-high twenties percent year-over-year in 2021 ~40 stations acquired and ~$4 billion of transaction value since '13

Efficiency of acquisitions have kept us well under the 39% FCC local ownership cap at 32%, with the UHF discount, which provides us headroom for future M&A

Premion in OTT advertising services, with Gray now serving as a reseller of Premion's services

Expansion of OTT streaming services, including a recent update of Roku streaming apps for all stations and the start of rolling out station apps on Amazon Fire TV

True Crime Network (formerly known as Justice Network) / Quest in multicast networks

Innovative content: newscast transformation, interactive TV and digital series Daily Blast Live,

VAULT Studios podcasts, new audience engagement tools including "Near Me" ▪ 4.5x net leverage as of 3Q 20202; net leverage is expected to end the year at or below 4.0x ▪ $1.5 billion revolver extended through 2024 increases capital flexibility Maintain a strong balance sheet ▪ Executed $2.65 billion in recent refinancings to lower interest expense and extend maturities ▪ 96% of fixed-rate debt ensures a low cost of debt ▪ Amended the only financial covenant (debt coverage) to extend the step-down of the maximum permitted total leverage ratio from 5.50 to 5.25 by 15 months Commitment to free cash flow generation ▪ Continued thoughtful, disciplined allocation philosophy and a balanced capital allocation process ▪ Primary focus on debt paydown; also returning capital to shareholders through a regular dividend Source: Company filings 4 1 Preliminary FY 2020. See press release dated Jan 6, 2021 for additional information. 2 The leverage ratio used for our single financial covenant in our revolving credit agreement was 4.38x as of the end of the quarter. The primary difference between the two leverage ratios is the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in the revolving credit agreement version requires additional adjustments to add back non-cash compensation and contractual synergy benefits during periods in the trailing eight quarters that preceded the acquisition. Board Oversight and Management Execution of Strategic Transformation Successful execution of M&A and strategic initiatives led by the Board and management resulted in… …transformation of TEGNA into a pure-play broadcasting company Successful integration post Belo acquisition (Dec. 2013, $2.2B)

Acquired six of

London Broadcasting's

TV stations

(Jul. 2014, $215M)

London Broadcasting's TV stations (Jul. 2014, $215M) Announced spin off

of publishing business to begin evolution into a pure play broadcasting company

(Aug. 2014) ▪ Changed name to ▪ Launched the TEGNA (Apr. 2015) industry's first OTT and completed local advertising spin-off of network, Premion, publishing business to help TEGNA Gannett (Jun. 2015) expand its revenue base and provide access to new markets (Nov. 2016) Enhanced focus on digital-first strategy , including integrating digital into newsrooms (May 2017)

digital-first strategy Completed spin-off

of Cars.com (Jun. 2017), sale of CareerBuilder (Jul. 2017) Acquired KFMB's San Diego stations (announced Dec. 2017) First acquisition as a pure-play 2018 - 2019, completed 5 acquisitions totaling ~$1.8B ($1.5B closed in 2019) , strengthening our market positioning, portfolio of stations and shareholder value 1 ▪ Creates TEGNA Marketing ▪ Acquired 15 TV & 2 radio Solutions (Nov. 2018) stations in 2019 ▪ Toledo / Midland-Odessa (Jan. 2019, $105M) ▪ Justice / Quest (June 2019, $77M) 2 ▪ Dispatch (Aug. 2019, $535M) ▪ Nexstar / Tribune Divestiture (Sept. 2019, $740M) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 History of evaluating TEGNA's business portfolio and M&A opportunities with an objective lens to best position TEGNA for shareholder value creation Note: date of M&A deals represents transaction close unless otherwise noted Includes acquisitions of KFMB's San Diego stations, Toledo/Midland-Odessa, Justice/Quest, Dispatch, and Nexstar/Tribune divestitures Acquisition of 85% of multicast networks not owned from Cooper Media 2020+ 5 Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Highlights 1 Fourth Quarter 2020 Record revenue is expected to be in the range of $932- $937 million, up 34 to 35 percent year-over-year

year-over-year Political revenues were $264 million, including $50 million of revenue generated from the Georgia Senate runoff elections

GAAP Net Income is expected to be in the range of $246-$251 million, up 193 to 199 percent year-over- year

$246-$251 million, up 193 to 199 percent year-over- year Record Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $424-$429 million, representing an increase of 85 to 88 percent in Adjusted EBITDA

$424-$429 million, representing an increase of 85 to 88 percent in Adjusted EBITDA Repriced approximately 35 percent of its subscribers at leading Big Four affiliate rates

Underlying advertising and marketing services revenue trends continued to improve in the fourth quarter Full Year 2020 Revenue will be in the range of $2,932-$2,937 million, up 27 to 28 percent year-over-year

$2,932-$2,937 million, up 27 to 28 percent year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $1,020-$1,025, up 44 - 45% year-over-year

$1,020-$1,025, up 44 - 45% year-over-year Increase was driven by approximately $445 million of high margin political advertising and growth in net subscription profits, despite advertising and marketing services challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue will be above or at the high end of the previous guidance of 20 to 21 percent 2

Net leverage expected to end the year at or below 4.0x, better than the year-end 2020 guidance of 4.1x provided when TEGNA completed its 2019 acquisitions, and despite the impacts of the pandemic 1 Preliminary FY 2020. See press release dated Jan 6, 2021 for additional information. 6 2 Provided on November 9, 2020, for the two-year period ended December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Strategic and Capital Allocation Highlights During the quarter, TEGNA repriced approximately 35% of its subscribers at leading Big Four affiliate rates. Subscriber trends continue to improve, now with four consecutive months of sequential year-over- year improvement

year-over- year improvement TEGNA renewed its comprehensive, multi-year affiliation agreement with NBC, the Company's largest network partner, covering 20 TEGNA markets nationwide including 10 of the top 25 markets for NBC

multi-year affiliation agreement with NBC, the Company's largest network partner, covering 20 TEGNA markets nationwide including 10 of the top 25 markets for NBC Premion, TEGNA's over-the-top advertising business, is expected to finish the year with revenues of more than $145 million, reflecting growth greater than 40% relative to last year

over-the-top advertising business, is expected to finish the year with revenues of more than $145 million, reflecting growth greater than 40% relative to last year During the third quarter, TEGNA successfully completed a private placement offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2026; net proceeds were used to repay Senior Notes due in 2021 and 2024

In December 2020, TEGNA renewed its share repurchase program, which allows the Company to repurchase up to $300 million of its issued and outstanding common stock over the next three years 7 2021 Full-Year Expectations Metric Subscription Revenue Growth Corporate Expenses Depreciation Amortization Interest Expense Capital Expenditures Effective Tax Ratio Net Leverage Ratio Free Cash Flow as a % of est. 2020/2021 Revenue Outlook +Mid-to-High teens percent

teens percent $44 - 48 million

$62 - 66 million

$60 - 65 million

$187 - 192 million

$64 - 69 million

24.0 - 25.0%

Mid 3x

20.5 - 21.5% 8 Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Profile Ended the third quarter in strong liquidity position: $165 million in cash and $1.3 billion+ undrawn capacity on revolving credit facility Recent refinancing actions further strengthen the balance sheet, reduce interest expense, extend maturities: On January 9, 2020, completed a $1.0 billion offering of 2028 senior notes at 4.625%

Proceeds were used to retire nearer-term maturity higher interest rate debt in February Expected to result in net interest savings of $10 million in 2020

On September 10, 2020, completed a $550 million offering of 2026 senior notes at 4.750%

Proceeds will be used to refinance $350 million of remaining 4.875% notes maturing in September 2021 and $188 million of 5.500% notes maturing in September 2024

During October 2020, the Company drew down its revolving credit facility to repay all of its Senior Notes due in 2021 and a portion of Senior Notes due in 2024

As of October 31, 2020, the undrawn capacity under the facility was $950 million

Continued progress in reducing debt, our primary near-term focus: Reduced leverage from 4.8x to 4.5x as of the end of the third quarter 2020 1

Cash flow continues to be used to reduce net debt

Expect net leverage ratio to be at 4.0x or less by year end 2020

Revolver extension increased capital flexibility; completed with favorable terms: $1.5 billion revolver extended through 2024

On June 11, 2020 amended the only financial covenant (debt coverage) to extend the step-down of the maximum permitted total leverage ratio from 5.50 to 5.25 by 15 months, until March 31, 2022

step-down of the maximum permitted total leverage ratio from 5.50 to 5.25 by 15 months, until March 31, 2022 Additional step downs will continue thereafter as scheduled Revised terms provide additional financial flexibility given current market conditions

No upcoming debt maturities until 2024 High Percentage of Fixed-Rate Debt Ensures Low Cost of Debt Floating Rate ~4% Fixed Rate ~96% As of 30-Sep-2020 9 1 The leverage ratio used for our single financial covenant in our revolving credit agreement was 4.38x as of the end of the quarter. The primary difference between the two leverage ratios is the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in the revolving credit agreement version requires additional adjustments to add back non-cash compensation and contractual synergy benefits during periods in the trailing eight quarters that preceded the acquisition. Innovative Content Programming and Local News Continuing to Drive Audience Growth Digital first, episodic New, multiplatform New innovative local stories news segments news programs Extend local station brands by redefining News and Information multi-platform offerings, particularly OTT

by redefining News and Information multi-platform offerings, particularly OTT Unique local content, coupled with consumer insights, enables us to grow our share of audience and advertising revenue

coupled with consumer insights, enables us to grow our share of audience and advertising revenue Leverage all our platforms to increase engagement and become audience's first choice

to increase engagement and become audience's first choice In just three months, VERIFY's election and fact-checking content on Snap's Discover platform has grown to 141,000 subscribers and 6.3 million unique viewers ; more than 50 percent of VERIFY's audience on Snapchat is under the age of 25 DBL is a first of its kind, multiplatform live show with a revolutionary new format produced centrally at KUSA Denver DBL is distributed in 76 markets and on 80 stations across the country. DBL markets consist of 52 TEGNA and 24 non-TEGNA markets including Scripps, Hearst and Gray.

non-TEGNA markets including Scripps, Hearst and Gray. In addition to broadcast, DBL streams 4.5 hours of content weekdays on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, DBL.com, the DBL app and TEGNA's station apps on Roku. 10 Our Purpose: Serving the Greater Good TEGNA and its diverse portfolio of stations are driven by our strongly-held purpose to serve the greater good - to make a difference in our company and our communities Spotlight: TEGNA Stations Changing Lives and Laws KING 5's "Hanford's Dirty Secrets" exposed that workers at the Hanford nuclear waste site, the nation's largest nuclear waste dump, were being denied rights to compensation for work- related illnesses

Series won an Emmy award

As a direct result of the KING 5 investigation, new legislation was signed into law to help Hanford workers file for and receive their health benefits In "Deadly Housing Investigation," WLTX's continuing investigative coverage of Section 8 housing in Columbia revealed a stunning lack of oversight and accountability that had led to two deaths from Carbon Monoxide poisoning

The coverage led to several

Housing Board members' resignations and legislation has been drafted in South Carolina to create better oversight WLTV's "Cherish Perrywinkle: She Should Be Alive" exposed failures, both human and systemic, that allowed a known sexual predator to victimize three generations of children

The case prompted changes to Florida law to create stricter oversight of sex offenders, and

First Coast News' coverage was credited by the State Attorney for holding officials accountable Year-long investigation into medical billing morphed into a crusade to change Colorado law

investigation into medical billing morphed into a crusade to change Colorado law Documented how hundreds of patients had liens placed on their homes for controversial medical bills of which they were not aware in "Lien on Me"

Subsequent outcry prompted lawmakers to stand up to lobbies, resulting in the Out-of- network Health Care Services bill, a victory for patients' rights Through our innovative content and impactful investigations we are able to make a tangible positive impact on our communities, which benefits all of TEGNA's stakeholders 11 Providing Trusted, Impactful and Innovative News Audiences turning to local journalism during COVID-19 Our local stations are reassuring our audiences with "Facts Not Fear," both a brand and philosophy for all TEGNA journalists

Local news is the most trusted source of all, and our colleagues have risen to the challenge

Employees have utilized creative approaches to production to ensure safety while reporting on important facts during this pandemic Creating greater awareness of racial issues Provided balanced, nuanced coverage following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Aired a series of half-hour specials on racial inequality and social justice titled Facing Race Produced a special series report, "The Talk: A Hard Conversation About Race in America" Worked to build trust in the voting process Trainings on detecting misinformation campaigns, specifically those targeting Black and Hispanic communities

Creation of Voter Access teams at stations to educate the public on the election process

Holding election officials accountable for transparency in the reporting of results

Expansion of stations' VERIFY news fact-checking reporting to identify and debunk false information spread on social media platforms 12 Key Focus Areas of Our Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Efforts Human Capital TEGNA remains committed to building a fully inclusive culture and equity in talent hiring and management decisions See next slide for more details Social Capital Creating societal impact is at the core of our purpose to serve the greater good of our communities Corporate Governance Environment The Board has implemented strong TEGNA remains committed to corporate governance policies that managing our environmental impact align with best practices for public responsibly and protecting the companies and the evolving environment through our expectations of shareholders investigative journalism and business practices TEGNA remains committed to embedding sustainability throughout our business. We are focused on social, human, environmental and corporate governance practices that strengthen communities, and protect and enhance TEGNA's long-term value

long-term value Our Board's Public Policy and Regulation Committee also generally guides the Company's corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts, and reviews and reports on these efforts on a periodic basis to our Board

Since 2018, Social Responsibility Highlights are updated each year and a Social Responsibility portion of our corporate website has been created to better reflect and report on our corporate social responsibility practices 13 Recently Enhanced Oversight of Diversity and Inclusion Efforts; Ongoing Reporting of Board and Workforce Diversity Statistics Human Capital Diversity and inclusion is and will be an area of heightened focus for our Board and management. We are working together to ensure our company reflects the diversity within the communities that we serve in order to better serve those same communities.

To further embed that commitment and accountability into the governance of our company, in July 2020 our Board adopted specific areas of oversight for each Board committee regarding how TEGNA approaches diversity: Leadership Development Nominating & Public Policy & Audit Committee & Comp. Committee Governance Committee Regulatory Committee Racial diversity of Racial diversity of the Racial diversity of editorial Investment and corporate and station purchasing with minority Board and content leadership owned businesses Newly Created Position in Sep. 2020 Chief Diversity Officer: Grady Tripp Tripp oversees attracting, retaining and growing diverse talent, developing training programs to enhance awareness and accountability in diversity issues, facilitating the company's racial diversity and inclusion employee working group and providing thought leadership to TEGNA colleagues and the media industry Diversity Statistics Commitment to building a fully inclusive culture and equity in talent hiring and management decisions, and supporting supplier diversity: U.S. Employee Profile Women Ethnic 2019 Statistics: Minorities ▪ 52% of promotions were given to women; 24% to ethnic minorities Total Management 41.4% 14.2% ▪ 68% of interns were women; 41% were ethnic minorities Total Non-Management 48.0% 24.1% ▪ Diverse suppliers were awarded 13% of TEGNA's spending on outside products and services1 Total TEGNA 47.0% 22.6% 1 Based on analysis of the top 100 vendors 14 Ongoing Pledge to Investing in, and Supporting our Employees and Communities Human Capital Listening to our Employees: In 2020, TEGNA completed its second comprehensive, companywide employee survey

In 2020, TEGNA completed its second comprehensive, companywide employee survey Based on employee feedback, leaders and managers develop action plans to address opportunities to improve our culture, including diversity and inclusion initiatives and employee benefits enhancements.

Investing in our Employees:

We invest annually in employee professional development opportunities including Leadership Development and Executive Leadership programs, and diversity- related recruitment and internship opportunities. We have expanded our benefits programs including a recent enhancement of our parental leave policy, added coverage for fertility and Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapies and provided resources to help employees balance work and life. We also adopted Juneteeth as an annual paid company holiday. For the fourth consecutive year, we have been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, receiving a perfect score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Giving Back to our Communities: All stations participate in the TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program, which are distributed within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal framework.

All stations participate in the TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program, which are distributed within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal framework. In 2020, TEGNA was named to The Civic 50 Stations have helped raise approximately $65 million for local COVID-19 relief efforts; collectively, stations help raise more than $100 million per year for their communities.

TEGNA Foundation Media Grants promote diversity in journalism and professional development opportunities for media professionals and students.

2020 recipients included:

National Association National Association Asian American Native American National Lesbian and Investigative Online News of Black of Hispanic Journalists Journalists Gay Journalists Reporters and Association (ONA) Journalists (NABJ) Journalists (NAHJ) Association (AAJA) Association (NAJA) Association (NLGJA) Editors (IRE) TEGNA Foundation also announced it was making a special $75,000 grant to Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) to support its mission to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of local journalists. 15 Well-Positioned for the Long-Term TEGNA Demographic Footprint Reflects Large Stations in Growing Markets 64 Stations 51 Markets Largest independent owner of Big 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets (21 stations, 16 Big 4 affiliates)

Scale provides ability to achieve leading Big 4 retrans rates Largest affiliate group ~39% of TV Households : Legacy TEGNA stations : Dispatch stations Nexstar / Tribune Divestiture stations 2nd Largest affiliate group Source: Nielsen (Sep 2020), Company data 17 TEGNA Financial Strength Enhanced by Increased Concentration in High Margin Subscription and Political Revenue Streams Shift in TEGNA Revenue Composition Total Revenue 1,714 1,994 1,903 2,207 2,299 Subscription + Political (In $M) Revenue 1.7% 1.1% 1.3% > 50% of '19/'20 Other 1.2% 1.0% 1.2% 1.2% 1.7% Revenues Political 26.2% 7.8% 10.6% Subscription 29.2% 37.8% 43.7% >50% 38.1% Advertising & Marketing 70.9% 62.1% Services1 59.9% 53.3% 50.1% <50% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 - 2020 Profitable, predictable subscription revenues are growing rapidly and our percentage of subscription revenue

Strong local news stations play a central role in all local political marketing strategies as evidenced by significant political revenue growth, which continues to add stability to advertising revenue on a two-year basis

We expect high-margin subscription and political revenues to continue to account for a growing portion of two-year revenues 1 Advertising & Marketing Services: Advertising (Excluding Political) + Digital revenue 18 TEGNA Poised to Take Full Advantage of Content and Technology Innovation in Growing TV Advertising Market Advertising Revenue Growth Strategy Advertising revenue growth will be driven by growing audience and increasing advertising revenue market share and expanding TEGNA's addressable markets through content and technology innovation 80%+ +11% +123% Visitors1 Monthly Total Video Plays1 Active Users1 Content Innovation Local news content innovation is critical to drive audience and advertising growth

Syndicated content innovation (incubated through recurring innovation summits) is critical to drive audience and revenue growth Technology Innovation We expect the following TEGNA technology initiatives to facilitate expanding audience / market share and increasing advertising revenue

Intelligent Ad Automation Audience Attribution Pricing ATSC 3.0

Ad Revenue Growth Strategy 2. Increase 1. ExpandMarket Share Audience Reach Long Term Value of Core Business 3. Grow Advertising Revenue TEGNA's strong digital footprint provides extended audience reach and creates revenue opportunities, with strategic emphasis on:

Growth across multiple platforms High engagement with existing and new audiences Create new monetization opportunities including strong partnerships with YouTube and Facebook, native advertisements and sponsored content

Recently implemented a single in-house national sales organization to better align with go-to-market strategy as TEGNA embraces the increased automation of our business 19 1 As of September 2020, TEGNA average monthly year to date. Sources: Google Analytics, YouTube Analytics, Campaign Monitor OTT Innovation: Premion Premion is an Industry-Leading Premium CTV/OTT Advertising Platform serving Regional and Local Advertisers across all 210 DMAs LOCAL ADVERTISERS PREMION CONTENT PROVIDERS OTT DEVICES OTT VIEWERS Now TAG Certified Against Fraud Strategy With directly-sourced inventory from 125+ branded networks, Premion delivers brand-safe premium CTV and OTT impressions for local and regional advertisers at scale

directly-sourced inventory from 125+ branded networks, Premion delivers brand-safe premium CTV and OTT impressions for local and regional advertisers at scale Our combined TEGNA, Gray and Premion Direct Sales Force reaches OTT viewers in more than 70% of US Households

Advanced targeting and data solutions, including our industry leading household device graph, provide precision targeting and unparalleled reach Value Proposition For Advertisers: Provide a scalable, data-driven CTV/OTT advertising solution to local and regional advertisers

Provide a scalable, data-driven CTV/OTT advertising solution to local and regional advertisers For Publishers: Bring high-quality advertising demand to publishers from advertisers that they would not have reached.

Bring high-quality advertising demand to publishers from advertisers that they would not have reached. For Local Broadcasters: Provide an extension product for broadcasters to recapture ad dollars migrating with viewers to OTT platforms Uniquely positioned to deliver a unified linear + OTT solution for local advertisers that drives measurable business outcomes 20 Investing in Growth Through Innovation: OTT Ad Network Extending Beyond TV Reach Compelling OTT Market Opportunity Premion's Competitive Advantage 1 Fast-Growing Market1 1 Extending Reach Beyond TV +61% 70%+ 210 in 2 years reach in markets DMAs $3.1B $5.0B 110M 600M householdsdevices 2019 2021 Synergies with TEGNA's 2 National AND Local Sales Forces 2 Under-Penetrated Market2 Minimal incremental investment required for additional growth Strategic OTT Partnership 34% but only… 5% 3 with Gray Television time spent viewing of TV ad market ▪ Accelerates Premion's already exceptional growth by expanding local footprint and leveraging Gray's strong-performing stations Premion by the Numbers Revenue $145M+ Premion 2020 revenue contribution Reflecting growth greater than 40 percent relative to last year EBITDA Margin Low High single teens digit 2019 at scale 1 Magna Global (Sept 2020) 21 2 Magna Global (Nov 2020) TEGNA Investment in Extended Distribution Driving Growth in OTA1 TV Viewers 2-year CAGR of 39% on a pro forma basis In June 2019, TEGNA completed the acquisition of Justice and Quest, two leading multicast 2 networks, to capitalize on the impressive growth in OTA TV audiences

networks, to capitalize on the impressive growth in OTA TV audiences Accelerated growth in OTA with over 19M homes using indoor or outside antenna to watch television, representing 18% of U.S. TV homes in 1H 2020

Extended distribution with Justice reaching ~88% and Quest reaching ~77% of the U.S. TV households. Continued growth potential going forward

The combined revenue for Justice and Quest achieved a 2-year CAGR of 39% on a pro forma basis (2017- 2019)

2-year CAGR of 39% on a pro forma basis (2017- 2019) On July 13, Justice Network relaunched as True Crime Network, including a free, ad supported OTT streaming service and apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple iOS and Android 1 OTA: Over-the-air 22 2 Multicast: digital sub-channels Contractual Subscription Revenue Provides Clear Visibility and Predictability of Free Cash Flow TEGNA Subscription Revenue ▪ TEGNA repriced approximately 35 percent of its subscribers at leading Big Four affiliate rates during the fourth quarter of 2020, and will reprice approximately 30% of its subscribers by end of 2021 $1,000M $800M $600M $400M $200M ▪ Subscriber trends continue to improve, now with four consecutive months of sequential year-over-year improvement ▪ More predictable affiliate fees with longer term agreements drive net subscription revenue growth ▪ TEGNA is the largest NBC affiliate group and second largest CBS affiliate group Affiliation Agreement Expirations: $0M NBC 42% of subs; renewed beginning of 2021 TEGNA has experienced strong subscription revenue growth dating back to 2011

Full year subscription revenue for 2020 expected to be up high-twenties percent FOX 6% CBS 30% ABC 22% of subs; expires mid 2022 of subs; expires end of 2022 of subs; expires late 2023 23 TEGNA Generates Record Political Advertising in 2020 and is Well-Positioned for Future Even-Years Achieved Record Political Spend in 2020 Battleground Presidential Footprint Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa Strong Senate Footprint North Carolina Arizona Colorado Maine Georgia Michigan Iowa Texas Strong U.S. House Footprint Texas (Houston, Dallas, San Antonio) Pennsylvania (Scranton, Harrisburg) St. Louis San Diego Minneapolis Norfolk Indianapolis Atlanta Denver Portland, OR This year saw record advertising spending in presidential, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House elections

TEGNA's 2019 acquisitions included key presidential, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House political spending battleground states and Big Four affiliate stations, which remain the preferred medium to broadly reach targeted constituents

TEGNA's strong local broadcast stations played a critical role in political marketing strategies, with depth and breadth of coverage on issues that matter to voters

As a result of 2020 races, political revenues are expected to be approximately $445 million, driven by a greater number of markets with competitive races and significant campaign ad spending Political Revenue 500 $445M Millionsin 400 300 Dollars 200 100 0 2014 2016 2018 2020 24 Key Takeaways ❑ TEGNA acted swiftly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - protecting employees, supporting customers and serving its communities ❑ In light of the recent racial injustice - assessing and holding ourselves accountable for our own recruitment, hiring, development and promotion practices ❑ Despite a challenging advertising backdrop primarily due to cancellations related to the pandemic, TEGNA has seen sequential positive progress since the onset of the downturn, and our OTT advertising platform Premion is benefiting from the secular tailwinds of additional viewing on streaming services ❑ Actions over the past few years, including strategic portfolio construction and careful balance sheet management, provide solid foundation to better weather the current environment and build shareholder value over the long-term ❑ Remain committed to operational and financial discipline, which - with strong execution - drives strong margins and free cash flow ❑ Operational growth drivers, such as content innovation, subscription revenue and digital growth initiatives, combined with strong even-year political revenue (including most recently, a record year), diversify our revenue and position TEGNA for long-term success as the country moves beyond the current crisis ❑ Subscription revenue growth continues to be driven by leading Big Four affiliate rates and successful retransmission negotiations with our subscribers ❑ Track record of innovation and execution, with proven ability to leverage core assets and capabilities to build new, adjacent businesses, such as Premion ❑ Strong free cash flow model, a disciplined capital allocation strategy with near-term focus on debt reduction, and deliberate financial decisions drive flexibility and strong dividend yield to further optimize shareholder value 25 Appendix Preliminary Non-GAAP Reconciliation Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 1 ($000s) 1 Preliminary Non-GAAP Reconciliation. See press release dated Jan 6, 2021 for additional information. 27 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Tegna Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 22:11:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021 All news about TEGNA INC. 05:13p TEGNA : Investor Presentation with Governance January 2021 PU 05:12p TEGNA : Investor Presentation January 2021 PU 01/07 TEGNA : Extends Partnership With Comcast's FreeWheel to Secure Broader Access to.. MT 01/07 TEGNA : Extends Multi-Faceted Partnership with FreeWheel BU 01/06 SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Advance Wednesday MT 01/06 Stocks Head Mostly Higher in Early US Trading After Georgia Senate Runoff Sho.. MT 01/06 TEGNA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financi.. AQ 01/06 TEGNA : Sees Q4 Revenue Above Street View, Renews $300 Million Share Buyback Pro.. MT 01/06 TEGNA : to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on.. BU 01/06 TEGNA : Provides Full-Year 2021 Guidance, Announces Record Preliminary Fourth Qu.. BU