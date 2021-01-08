TEGNA : Investor Presentation January 2021

Certain statements in this communication may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements, including risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on our revenues, particularly our non-political advertising revenues. Potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA's operations and business relating thereto and TEGNA's ability to execute on its standalone plan can also cause actual results to differ materially. Other economic,
competitive, governmental, technological and other factors and risks that may affect TEGNA's operations or
financial results are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors.
Introduction and
Current
Environment
TEGNA's Business Strategy Drives Long-Term Value
TEGNA's commitment to financial discipline, superior execution and innovative content and
marketing solutions creates a compelling long-term value proposition
Five Key Pillars of Value Creation
Superior Execution
Continue to be best in class operator
Aggressively pursue accretive M&A opportunities resulting from industry consolidation
Pursue growth opportunities through partnerships, innovation and adjacent businesses
50%+ of durable revenues from subscription & political in '19/'20 cycle
~35% Adjusted EBITDA margins for full-year 20201
Net subscription profits are expected to grow mid-to-high twenties percent year-over-year in 2021
~40 stations acquired and ~$4 billion of transaction value since '13
Efficiency of acquisitions have kept us well under the 39% FCC local ownership cap at 32%, with the UHF discount, which provides us headroom for future M&A
Premion in OTT advertising services, with Gray now serving as a reseller of Premion's services
Expansion of OTT streaming services, including a recent update of Roku streaming apps for all stations and the start of rolling out station apps on Amazon Fire TV
True Crime Network (formerly known as Justice Network) / Quest in multicast networks
Innovative content: newscast transformation, interactive TV and digital series Daily Blast Live,
VAULT Studios podcasts, new audience engagement tools including "Near Me"
▪ 4.5x net leverage as of 3Q 20202; net leverage is expected to end the year at or below 4.0x
▪ $1.5 billion revolver extended through 2024 increases capital flexibility
Maintain a strong balance sheet
▪ Executed $2.65 billion in recent refinancings to lower interest expense and extend maturities
▪ 96% of fixed-rate debt ensures a low cost of debt
▪ Amended the only financial covenant (debt coverage) to extend the step-down of the maximum
permitted total leverage ratio from 5.50 to 5.25 by 15 months
Commitment to free cash flow generation
▪ Continued thoughtful, disciplined allocation philosophy
and a balanced capital allocation process
▪ Primary focus on debt paydown; also returning capital to shareholders through a regular dividend
1 Preliminary FY 2020. See press release dated Jan 6, 2021 for additional information.
2 The leverage ratio used for our single financial covenant in our revolving credit agreement was 4.38x as of the end of the quarter. The primary difference between the two leverage ratios is the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in the revolving credit agreement version requires additional adjustments to add back non-cash compensation and contractual synergy benefits during periods in the trailing eight quarters that preceded the acquisition.
Board Oversight and Management Execution of Strategic Transformation
Successful execution of M&A and strategic initiatives
led by the Board and management resulted in…
…transformation of TEGNA into a pure-play broadcasting company
Successful integration post Belo acquisition (Dec. 2013, $2.2B)
Acquired six of
London Broadcasting's
TV stations
(Jul. 2014, $215M)
Announced spin off
of publishing business to begin evolution into a pure play broadcasting company
(Aug. 2014)
▪ Changed name to
▪ Launched the
TEGNA (Apr. 2015)
industry's first OTT
and completed
local advertising
spin-off of
network, Premion,
publishing business
to help TEGNA
Gannett (Jun. 2015)
expand its revenue
base and provide
access to
new markets (Nov.
2016)
Enhanced focus on digital-first strategy, including integrating digital into newsrooms (May 2017)
Completed spin-off
of Cars.com (Jun. 2017), sale of CareerBuilder (Jul. 2017)
Acquired KFMB's San
Diego stations (announced Dec. 2017)
First acquisition as a pure-play
2018 - 2019, completed 5 acquisitions totaling ~$1.8B ($1.5B closed in 2019),strengthening our market positioning, portfolio of stations and shareholder value1
▪Creates TEGNA Marketing
▪Acquired 15 TV & 2 radio
Solutions (Nov. 2018)
stations in 2019
▪
Toledo / Midland-Odessa (Jan.
2019, $105M)
▪
Justice / Quest (June 2019,
$77M) 2
▪
Dispatch (Aug. 2019, $535M)
▪
Nexstar / Tribune Divestiture
(Sept. 2019, $740M)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
History of evaluating TEGNA's business portfolio and M&A opportunities with an
objective lens to best position TEGNA for shareholder value creation
Note: date of M&A deals represents transaction close unless otherwise noted
Includes acquisitions of KFMB's San Diego stations, Toledo/Midland-Odessa, Justice/Quest, Dispatch, and Nexstar/Tribune divestitures
Acquisition of 85% of multicast networks not owned from Cooper Media
2020+
Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Highlights 1
Fourth Quarter 2020
Record revenue is expected to be in the range of $932- $937 million, up 34 to 35 percent year-over-year
Political revenues were $264 million, including $50 million of revenue generated from the Georgia Senate runoff elections
GAAP Net Income is expected to be in the range of $246-$251 million, up 193 to 199 percent year-over- year
Record Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $424-$429 million, representing an increase of 85 to 88 percent in Adjusted EBITDA
Repriced approximately 35 percent of its subscribers at leading Big Four affiliate rates
Underlying advertising and marketing services revenue trends continued to improve in the fourth quarter
Full Year 2020
Revenue will be in the range of $2,932-$2,937 million, up 27 to 28 percent year-over-year
Adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $1,020-$1,025, up 44 - 45% year-over-year
Increase was driven by approximately $445 million of high margin political advertising and growth in net subscription profits, despite advertising and marketing services challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue will be above or at the high end of the previous guidance of 20 to 21 percent2
Net leverage expected to end the year at or below 4.0x, better than the year-end 2020 guidance of 4.1x provided when TEGNA completed its 2019 acquisitions, and despite the impacts of the pandemic
1
Preliminary FY 2020. See press release dated Jan 6, 2021 for additional information.
2
Provided on November 9, 2020, for the two-year period ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Strategic and Capital Allocation Highlights
During the quarter, TEGNA repriced approximately 35% of its subscribers at leading Big Four affiliate rates. Subscriber trends continue to improve, now with four consecutive months of sequential year-over- year improvement
TEGNA renewed its comprehensive, multi-year affiliation agreement with NBC, the Company's largest network partner, covering 20 TEGNA markets nationwide including 10 of the top 25 markets for NBC
Premion, TEGNA's over-the-top advertising business, is expected to finish the year with revenues of more than $145 million, reflecting growth greater than 40% relative to last year
During the third quarter, TEGNA successfully completed a private placement offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2026; net proceeds were used to repay Senior Notes due in 2021 and 2024
In December 2020, TEGNA renewed its share repurchase program, which allows the Company to repurchase up to $300 million of its issued and outstanding common stock over the next three years
2021 Full-Year Expectations
Metric
Subscription Revenue Growth
Corporate Expenses
Depreciation
Amortization
Interest Expense
Capital Expenditures
Effective Tax Ratio
Net Leverage Ratio
Free Cash Flow as a % of est. 2020/2021 Revenue
Outlook
+Mid-to-Highteens percent
$44 - 48 million
$62 - 66 million
$60 - 65 million
$187 - 192 million
$64 - 69 million
24.0 - 25.0%
Mid 3x
20.5 - 21.5%
Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Profile
Ended the third quarter in strong liquidity position:
$165 million in cash and $1.3 billion+ undrawn capacity on revolving credit facility
Recent refinancing actions further strengthen the balance sheet, reduce interest expense, extend maturities:
On January 9, 2020, completed a $1.0 billion offering of 2028 senior notes at 4.625%
Proceeds were used to retire nearer-term maturity higher interest rate debt in February
Expected to result in net interest savings of $10 million in 2020
On September 10, 2020, completed a $550 million offering of 2026 senior notes at 4.750%
Proceeds will be used to refinance $350 million of remaining 4.875% notes maturing in September 2021 and $188 million of 5.500% notes maturing in September 2024
During October 2020, the Company drew down its revolving credit facility to repay all of its Senior Notes due in 2021 and a portion of Senior Notes due in 2024
As of October 31, 2020, the undrawn capacity under the facility was $950 million
Continued progress in reducing debt, our primary near-term focus:
Reduced leverage from 4.8x to 4.5x as of the end of the third quarter 20201
Cash flow continues to be used to reduce net debt
Expect net leverage ratio to be at 4.0x or less by year end 2020
Revolver extension increased capital flexibility; completed with favorable terms:
$1.5 billion revolver extended through 2024
On June 11, 2020 amended the only financial covenant (debt coverage) to extend the step-down of the maximum permitted total leverage ratio from 5.50 to 5.25 by 15 months, until March 31, 2022
Additional step downs will continue thereafter as scheduled
Revised terms provide additional financial flexibility given current market conditions
No upcoming
debt maturities
until 2024
High Percentage of Fixed-Rate Debt Ensures Low Cost of Debt
Floating
Rate
~4%
Fixed
Rate ~96%
As of 30-Sep-2020
1 The leverage ratio used for our single financial covenant in our revolving credit agreement was 4.38x as of the end of the quarter. The primary difference between the two leverage ratios is the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in the revolving credit agreement version requires additional adjustments to add back non-cash compensation and contractual synergy benefits during periods in the trailing eight quarters that preceded the acquisition.
Innovative Content Programming and Local News
Continuing to Drive Audience Growth
Digital first, episodic
New, multiplatform
New innovative local
stories
news segments
news programs
Extend local station brands by redefining News and Information multi-platform offerings, particularly OTT
Unique local content, coupled with consumer insights, enables us to grow our share of audience and advertising revenue
Leverage all our platforms to increase engagement and become audience's first choice
In just three months,VERIFY's election andfact-checkingcontent on Snap's Discover platform has grown to 141,000 subscribers and 6.3 million unique viewers; more than 50 percent of VERIFY's audience on Snapchat is under the age of 25
DBL is a first of its kind, multiplatform live show with a revolutionary new format produced centrally at KUSA Denver
DBL is distributed in 76 markets and on 80 stations across the country. DBL markets consist of 52 TEGNA and 24 non-TEGNA markets including Scripps, Hearst and Gray.
In addition to broadcast, DBL streams 4.5 hours of content weekdays on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, DBL.com, the DBL app and TEGNA's station apps on Roku.
Our Purpose: Serving the Greater Good
TEGNA and its diverse portfolio of stations are driven by our strongly-held purpose to serve the
greater good - to make a difference in our company and our communities
Spotlight: TEGNA Stations Changing Lives and Laws
KING 5's "Hanford's Dirty Secrets" exposed that workers at the Hanford nuclear waste site, the nation's largest nuclear waste dump, were being denied rights to compensation for work- related illnesses
Series won an Emmy award
As a direct result of the KING 5 investigation, new legislation was signed into law to help Hanford workers file for and receive their health benefits
In "Deadly Housing Investigation," WLTX's continuing investigative coverage of Section 8 housing in Columbia revealed a stunning lack of oversight and accountability that had led to two deaths from Carbon Monoxide poisoning
The coverage led to several
Housing Board members' resignations and legislation has been drafted in South Carolina to create better oversight
WLTV's "Cherish Perrywinkle: She Should Be Alive" exposed failures, both human and systemic, that allowed a known sexual predator to victimize three generations of children
The case prompted changes to Florida law to create stricter oversight of sex offenders, and
First Coast News' coverage was credited by the State Attorney for holding officials accountable
Year-longinvestigation into medical billing morphed into a crusade to change Colorado law
Documented how hundreds of patients had liens placed on their homes for controversial medical bills of which they were not aware in "Lien on Me"
Subsequent outcry prompted lawmakers to stand up to lobbies, resulting in the Out-of- network Health Care Services bill, a victory for patients' rights
Through our innovative content and impactful investigations we are able to make a tangible positive impact on
our communities, which benefits all of TEGNA's stakeholders
Providing Trusted, Impactful and Innovative News
Audiences turning to local journalism during COVID-19
Our local stations are reassuring our audiences with "Facts Not Fear," both a brand and philosophy for all TEGNA journalists
Local news is the most trusted source of all, and our colleagues have risen to the challenge
Employees have utilized creative approaches to production to ensure safety while reporting on important facts during this pandemic
Creating greater awareness of racial issues
Provided balanced, nuanced coverage following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis
Aired a series of half-hour specials on racial inequality and social justice titled Facing Race
Produced a special series report, "The Talk: A Hard Conversation About Race in America"
Worked to build trust in the voting process
Trainings on detecting misinformation campaigns, specifically those targeting Black and Hispanic communities
Creation of Voter Access teams at stations to educate the public on the election process
Holding election officials accountable for transparency in the reporting of results
Expansion of stations' VERIFY news fact-checking reporting to identify and debunk false information spread on social media platforms
Key Focus Areas of Our Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Efforts
Human Capital
TEGNA remains committed to
building a fully inclusive culture and
equity in talent hiring and management decisions
See next slide for more details
Social Capital
Creating societal impact is at the core of our purpose to serve the greater good of our communities
Corporate Governance
Environment
The Board has implemented strong
TEGNA remains committed to
corporate governance policies that
managing our environmental impact
align with best practices for public
responsibly and protecting the
companies and the evolving
environment through our
expectations of shareholders
investigative journalism and
business practices
TEGNA remains committed to embedding sustainability throughout our business. We are focused on social, human, environmental and corporate governance practices that strengthen communities, and protect and enhance TEGNA's long-term value
Our Board's Public Policy and Regulation Committee also generally guides the Company's corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts, and reviews and reports on these efforts on a periodic basis to our Board
Since 2018, Social Responsibility Highlights are updated each year and a Social Responsibility portion of our corporate website has been created to better reflect and report on our corporate social responsibility practices
Recently Enhanced Oversight of Diversity and Inclusion Efforts; Ongoing Reporting of Board and Workforce Diversity Statistics
Human Capital
Diversity and inclusion is and will be an area of heightened focus for our Board and management. We are working together to ensure our company reflects the diversity within the communities that we serve in order to better serve those same communities.
To further embed that commitment and accountability into the governance of our company, in July 2020 our Board adopted specific areas of oversight for each Board committee regarding how TEGNA approaches diversity:
Leadership Development
Nominating &
Public Policy &
Audit Committee
& Comp. Committee
Governance Committee
Regulatory Committee
Racial diversity of
Racial diversity of the
Racial diversity of editorial
Investment and
corporate and station
purchasing with minority
Board
and content
leadership
owned businesses
Newly Created Position in Sep. 2020
Chief Diversity Officer: Grady Tripp
Tripp oversees attracting, retaining and
growing diverse talent, developing
training programs to enhance awareness and accountability in diversity issues, facilitating the company's racial diversity and inclusion employee working group and providing thought leadership to TEGNA colleagues and the media industry
Diversity Statistics
Commitment to building a fully inclusive culture and equity in talent hiring and management decisions, and supporting supplier diversity:
U.S. Employee Profile
Women
Ethnic
2019 Statistics:
Minorities
▪ 52% of promotions were given to women; 24% to ethnic minorities
Total Management
41.4%
14.2%
▪ 68% of interns were women; 41% were ethnic minorities
Total Non-Management
48.0%
24.1%
▪ Diverse suppliers were awarded 13% of TEGNA's spending on outside products and services1
Total TEGNA
47.0%
22.6%
1 Based on analysis of the top 100 vendors
Ongoing Pledge to Investing in, and Supporting our Employees and Communities
Human Capital
Listening to our Employees: In 2020, TEGNA completed its second comprehensive, companywide employee survey
Based on employee feedback, leaders and managers develop action plans to address opportunities to improve our culture, including diversity and inclusion initiatives and employee benefits enhancements.
Investing in our Employees:
We invest annually in employee professional development opportunities including Leadership Development and Executive Leadership programs, and diversity- related recruitment and internship opportunities.
We have expanded our benefits programs including a recent enhancement of our parental leave policy, added coverage for fertility and Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapies and provided resources to help employees balance work and life.
We also adopted Juneteeth as an annual paid company holiday.
For the fourth consecutive year, we have been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, receiving a perfect score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Giving Back to our Communities: All stations participate in the TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program, which are distributed within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal framework.
In 2020, TEGNA was named toThe Civic 50as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.
Stations have helped raise approximately $65 million for local COVID-19 relief efforts; collectively, stations help raise more than $100 million per year for their communities.
TEGNA Foundation Media Grants promote diversity in journalism and professional development opportunities for media professionals and students.
2020 recipients included:
National Association
National Association
Asian American
Native American
National Lesbian and
Investigative
Online News
of Black
of Hispanic
Journalists
Journalists
Gay Journalists
Reporters and
Association (ONA)
Journalists (NABJ)
Journalists (NAHJ)
Association (AAJA)
Association (NAJA)
Association (NLGJA)
Editors (IRE)
TEGNA Foundation also announced it was making a special $75,000 grant to Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) to support its mission to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of local journalists.
Well-Positioned
for the Long-Term
TEGNA Demographic Footprint Reflects Large Stations in Growing Markets
64
Stations
51
Markets
Largest independent owner of Big 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets (21 stations, 16 Big 4 affiliates)
Scale provides ability to achieve leading Big 4 retrans rates
Largest
affiliate
group
~39%
of TV
Households
: Legacy TEGNA stations : Dispatch stations
Nexstar / Tribune Divestiture stations
2nd Largest
affiliate
group
TEGNA Financial Strength Enhanced by Increased Concentration in High Margin Subscription and Political Revenue Streams
Shift in TEGNA Revenue Composition
Total Revenue
1,714
1,994
1,903
2,207
2,299
Subscription
+ Political
(In $M)
Revenue
1.7%
1.1%
1.3%
> 50% of '19/'20
Other
1.2%
1.0%
1.2%
1.2%
1.7%
Revenues
Political
26.2%
7.8%
10.6%
Subscription
29.2%
37.8%
43.7%
>50%
38.1%
Advertising & Marketing
70.9%
62.1%
Services1
59.9%
53.3%
50.1%
<50%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019 - 2020
Profitable, predictable subscription revenues are growing rapidlyand our percentage of subscription revenue
Strong local news stations play a central role in all local political marketing strategies as evidenced by significant political revenue growth, whichcontinues to add stability to advertising revenue on atwo-yearbasis
We expect high-margin subscription and political revenues to continue to account for a growing portion of two-year revenues
TEGNA Poised to Take Full Advantage of Content and Technology Innovation in Growing TV Advertising Market
Advertising Revenue Growth Strategy
Advertising revenue growth will be driven by growing audience
and increasing advertising revenue market share and
expanding TEGNA's addressable markets through content and
technology innovation
80%+
+11%
+123%
Visitors1
Monthly
Total Video Plays1
Active Users1
Content Innovation
Local news content innovation is critical to drive audience and advertising growth
Syndicated content innovation (incubated through recurring innovation summits) is critical to drive audience and revenue growth
Technology Innovation
We expect the following TEGNA technology initiatives to facilitate expanding audience / market share and increasing advertising revenue
Intelligent Ad Automation
Audience Attribution
Pricing
ATSC 3.0
Ad Revenue Growth Strategy
2. Increase
1. ExpandMarket Share
Audience Reach
Long Term
Value of
Core Business
3. Grow
Advertising Revenue
TEGNA's strong digital footprint provides extended audience reach and creates revenue opportunities, with strategic emphasis on:
Growth across multiple platforms
High engagement with existing and new audiences
Create new monetization opportunities including strong partnerships with YouTube and Facebook, native advertisements and sponsored content
Recently implemented a single in-house national sales organization to better align with go-to-market strategy as TEGNA embraces the increased automation of our business
1 As of September 2020, TEGNA average monthly year to date. Sources: Google Analytics, YouTube Analytics, Campaign Monitor
OTT Innovation: Premion
Premion is an Industry-Leading Premium CTV/OTT Advertising Platform serving Regional and Local
Advertisers across all 210 DMAs
LOCAL ADVERTISERS
PREMION
CONTENT PROVIDERS
OTT DEVICES
OTT VIEWERS
Now TAG Certified Against Fraud
Strategy
With directly-sourced inventory from 125+ branded networks, Premion delivers brand-safe premium CTV and OTT impressions for local and regional advertisers at scale
Our combined TEGNA, Gray and Premion Direct Sales Force reaches OTT viewers in more than 70% of US Households
Advanced targeting and data solutions, including our industry leading household device graph, provide precision targeting and unparalleled reach
Value Proposition
For Advertisers: Provide a scalable, data-driven CTV/OTT advertising solution to local and regional advertisers
For Publishers: Bring high-quality advertising demand to publishers from advertisers that they would not have reached.
For Local Broadcasters: Provide an extension product for broadcasters to recapture ad dollars migrating with viewers to OTT platforms
Uniquely positioned to deliver a unified linear + OTT solution for local advertisers that drives measurable business outcomes
Investing in Growth Through Innovation: OTT Ad Network Extending Beyond TV Reach
Compelling OTT Market Opportunity
Premion's Competitive Advantage
1
Fast-Growing Market1
1
Extending Reach Beyond TV
+61%
70%+
210
in 2 years
reach in markets
DMAs
$3.1B
$5.0B
110M
600M
householdsdevices
2019
2021
Synergies with TEGNA's
2
National AND Local Sales Forces
2
Under-Penetrated Market2
Minimal incremental investment
required for additional growth
Strategic OTT Partnership
34%
but only…
5%
3
with Gray Television
time spent viewing
of TV ad market
▪Accelerates Premion's already exceptional growth by expanding local footprint and leveraging Gray's strong-performing stations
Premion by the Numbers
Revenue
$145M+
Premion 2020 revenue
contribution
Reflecting growth greater than 40
percent relative to last year
EBITDA Margin
Low
High
single
teens
digit
2019
at scale
1 Magna Global (Sept 2020)
2 Magna Global (Nov 2020)
TEGNA Investment in Extended Distribution Driving Growth in OTA1 TV Viewers
2-year CAGR of 39%
on a pro forma basis
In June 2019, TEGNA completed the acquisition of Justice and Quest, two leading multicast2 networks, to capitalize on the impressive growth in OTA TV audiences
Accelerated growth in OTA with over 19M homes using indoor or outside antenna to watch television, representing 18% of U.S. TV homes in 1H 2020
Extended distribution with Justice reaching ~88% and Quest reaching ~77% of the U.S. TV households. Continued growth potential going forward
The combined revenue for Justice and Quest achieved a 2-year CAGR of 39% on a pro forma basis (2017- 2019)
On July 13, Justice Network relaunched as True Crime Network, including a free, ad supported OTT streaming service and apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple iOS and Android
1 OTA: Over-the-air
22
2 Multicast: digital sub-channels
Contractual Subscription Revenue Provides
Clear Visibility and Predictability of Free Cash Flow
TEGNA Subscription Revenue
▪ TEGNA repriced approximately 35 percent of its
subscribers at leading Big Four affiliate rates during the
fourth quarter of 2020, and will reprice approximately 30%
of its subscribers by end of 2021
$1,000M
$800M
$600M
$400M
$200M
▪ Subscriber trends continue to improve, now with four
consecutive months of sequential year-over-year
improvement
▪ More predictable affiliate fees with longer term agreements
drive net subscription revenue growth
▪ TEGNA is the largest NBC affiliate group and second
largest CBS affiliate group
Affiliation Agreement Expirations:
$0M
NBC
42%
of subs; renewed beginning of 2021
TEGNA has experienced strong subscription revenue growth dating back to 2011
Full year subscription revenue for 2020 expected to be up high-twenties percent
FOX 6%
CBS 30% ABC 22%
of subs; expires mid 2022
of subs; expires end of 2022 of subs; expires late 2023
TEGNA Generates Record Political Advertising in 2020 and is Well-Positioned for Future Even-Years
Achieved
Record Political Spend
in 2020
Battleground Presidential Footprint
Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa
Strong Senate Footprint
North Carolina
Arizona
Colorado
Maine
Georgia
Michigan
Iowa
Texas
Strong U.S. House Footprint
Texas (Houston, Dallas, San Antonio) Pennsylvania (Scranton, Harrisburg)
St. Louis
San Diego
Minneapolis
Norfolk
Indianapolis
Atlanta
Denver
Portland, OR
This year saw record advertising spending in presidential,U.S. Senate, and U.S. House elections
TEGNA's 2019 acquisitions included key presidential, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House political spending battleground states and Big Four affiliate stations, which remain the preferred medium to broadly reach targeted constituents
TEGNA's strong local broadcast stations played a critical role in political marketing strategies, with depth and breadth of coverage on issues that matter to voters
As a result of 2020 races, political revenues are expected to be approximately $445 million, driven by a greater number of markets with competitive races and significant campaign ad spending
Political Revenue
500
$445M
Millionsin
400
300
Dollars
200
100
0
2014
2016
2018
2020
Key Takeaways
❑ TEGNA acted swiftly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - protecting employees, supporting customers and serving its communities
❑ In light of the recent racial injustice - assessing and holding ourselves accountable for our own recruitment, hiring, development and promotion practices
❑ Despite a challenging advertising backdrop primarily due to cancellations related to the pandemic, TEGNA has seen sequential positive progress since the onset of the downturn, and our OTT advertising platform Premion is benefiting from the secular tailwinds of additional viewing on streaming services
❑ Actions over the past few years, including strategic portfolio construction and careful balance sheet management, provide solid foundation to better weather the current environment and build shareholder value over the long-term
❑ Remain committed to operational and financial discipline, which - with strong execution - drives strong margins and free cash flow
❑ Operational growth drivers, such as content innovation, subscription revenue and digital growth initiatives, combined with strong even-year political revenue (including most recently, a record year), diversify our revenue and position TEGNA for long-term success as the country moves beyond the current crisis
❑ Subscription revenue growth continues to be driven by leading Big Four affiliate rates and successful retransmission negotiations with our subscribers
❑ Track record of innovation and execution, with proven ability to leverage core assets and capabilities to build new, adjacent businesses, such as Premion
❑ Strong free cash flow model, a disciplined capital allocation strategy with near-term focus on debt reduction, and deliberate financial decisions drive flexibility and strong dividend yield to further optimize shareholder value
Appendix
Preliminary Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 1
($000s)
1 Preliminary Non-GAAP Reconciliation. See press release dated Jan 6, 2021 for additional information.