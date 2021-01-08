TEGNA : Investor Presentation with Governance January 2021
Investor ESG Presentation
January 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements, including risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its
effect on our revenues, particularly our non-political advertising revenues. Potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA's operations and business relating thereto and TEGNA's ability to execute on its standalone plan can also cause actual results to differ materially. Other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors and risks that may affect TEGNA's operations or financial results are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors.
Our Response to COVID-19
Actions taken during COVID-19 support our employees, customers, and communities
❑ Our Board has been actively involved in overseeing our response to COVID-19; our directors' combined skills and experiences have proved invaluable in navigating the pandemic
❑ We are serving and supporting our viewers, customers, and each other during these extraordinary times as we continue to work to create long-term value for all our shareholders
❑ We moved quickly to protect our colleagues in newsrooms by moving to remote work and found innovative ways to deliver trusted news and substantive content that brings clarity, context and hope to our audiences
❑ Our established culture of innovation and execution allowed us to act quickly and decisively navigate the pandemic, and our employees have continued to utilize innovative approaches to our work through these unprecedented circumstances
❑ We are informing and uniting our communities during a time of dislocation and isolation, including through our balanced Facts Not Fear editorial brand and philosophy from day one of the pandemic, which has clearly resonated with our audiences across all platforms
❑ Our VERIFY franchise helps sift fact from fiction among a sea of misinformation and disinformation. TEGNA coverage has been a welcome antidote to the anxiety-ridden experiences provided by some national news and social media outlets
Company Overview
TEGNA is an independent media company providing empowering stories, impactful investigations
and integrated marketing services through trusted and innovative content across platforms
$3.1B
Market Cap1
$2.9B
Revenues2
$1.0B
Adj. EBITDA2,3
64
Stations
51
Markets
+80%
+11%
+123%
Largest
Visitors 4
Monthly
Total Video Plays4
owner of Big 4
Active Users4
affiliates in
the top 25
markets
Largest
affiliate group
2nd Largest
: Legacy TEGNA stations
: Dispatch stations
: Nexstar / Tribune divestiture stations affiliate group
As of 31-Dec-2020
As of Sept 2020, TEGNA average monthly year to date. Sources: Google Analytics, YouTube Analytics, Campaign Monitor
Analytics, YouTube Analytics, Campaign Monitor
TEGNA's Business Strategy Drives Long-Term Value
TEGNA's commitment to financial discipline, superior execution and innovative content and
marketing solutions creates a compelling long-term value proposition
Five Key Pillars of Value Creation
Superior Execution
Continue to be best in class operator
Aggressively pursue accretive M&A opportunities resulting from industry consolidation
Pursue growth opportunities through
partnerships, innovation and adjacent businesses
50%+ of durable revenues from subscription & political in '19/'20 cycle
~35% Adjusted EBITDA margin for full-year 20201
Net subscription profits are expected to grow mid-to-high twenties percent year-over-year in 2021
~40 stations acquired and ~$4 billion of transaction value since '13
Efficiency of acquisitions have kept us well under the 39% FCC local ownership cap at 32%, with the UHF discount, which provides us headroom for future M&A
Premion in OTT advertising services, with Gray now serving as a reseller of Premion's services
Expansion of OTT streaming services, including a recent update of Roku streaming apps for all stations and the start of rolling out station apps on Amazon Fire TV
True Crime Network (formerly known as Justice Network) / Quest in multicast networks
Innovative content: newscast transformation, interactive TV and digital series Daily Blast Live,
VAULT Studios podcasts, new audience engagement tools including "Near Me"
Maintain a strong balance sheet
Commitment to free cash flow generation and a balanced capital allocation process
4.5x net leverage as of 3Q 20202; net leverage is expected to end the year at or below 4.0x
$1.5 billion revolver extended through 2024 increases capital flexibility
Executed $2.65 billion in recent refinancings to lower interest expense and extend maturities
96% of fixed-rate debt ensures a low cost of debt
Amended the only financial covenant (debt coverage) to extend the step-down of the maximum permitted total leverage ratio from 5.50 to 5.25 by 15 months
Continued thoughtful, disciplined allocation philosophy
Primary focus on debt paydown; also returning capital to shareholders through a regular dividend
Source: Company filings
Preliminary FY 2020. See press release dated Jan 6, 2021 for additional information.
2 The leverage ratio used for our single financial covenant in our revolving credit agreement was 4.38x as of the end of the quarter. The primary difference between the two leverage ratios is the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in the
revolving credit agreement version requires additional adjustments to add back non-cash compensation and contractual synergy benefits during periods in the trailing eight quarters that preceded the acquisition.
Consistent Execution of our Strategy has Driven Growth and Diversification
Increasing mix of high margin subscription and political revenues allows us to continue to deliver
value to shareholders, regardless of cyclical or economic conditions
Shift in TEGNA Revenue Composition
2015
2019
Advertising &
Advertising
Subscription
Marketing(1) Subscription
44%
& Marketing
(1)
71%
26%
53%
Political
Other
Political
Other
2%
1%
1%
2%
Our high-margin, stable political and subscription revenues will
make up more than half of our 2019-2020 revenues, and we expect
an increasing percentage thereafter
Subscription Revenue
Political Revenue
Expect full year 2020 subscription revenue to
Political revenues will contribute ~$445
be up high-twenties percent
million for the full year
$445M
$1,005M
$841M
$719M
$449M
$582M
$234M
$159M
$155M
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2014
2016
2018
2020
High margin and
2020 a record political year
predictable
TEGNA's Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue Cyclicality
TEGNA's even- to odd-year results are comparatively impacted by the cyclical driver of
spending related to political advertising in election years
Experienced Leadership with History of Driving Results
Dave Lougee
Lynn Beall
Anne Bentley
Ed Busby
President and
Executive Vice President and
Vice President and
Senior Vice President of
Chief Executive Officer
COO of Media Operations
Chief Communications Officer
Strategy
Victoria D. Harker
Akin Harrison
Jeffery Newman
Grady Tripp
Executive Vice President and
Senior Vice President, General
Senior Vice President and Chief
Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Counsel and Secretary
Human Resources Office
Chief Diversity Officer
Our Board is Independent, Diverse and Engaged
Howard D. Elias
Dave Lougee
Gina L. Bianchini
Stuart J. Epstein
Independent Chairman, TEGNA
President and CEO, TEGNA
▪ Founder and CEO,
▪
CFO, DAZN Group
▪ Chief Customer Officer & President,
▪ Former President, TEGNA Media
Mighty Networks
▪
Former Co-Managing Partner,
Services & Digital, Dell Technologies
▪ Former President of Broadcasting,
▪ Former CEO and Co-Founder,
Evolution Media
▪ Former President and COO,
Gannett Co., Inc.
Ning, Inc.
▪
Former CFO, NBCUniversal
EMC Global Enterprise Services
Lidia Fonseca
Karen H. Grimes
Scott K. McCune
Henry W. McGee
▪ EVP, Chief Digital and
▪ Former Partner, Senior Managing
▪ Founder, MS&E Ventures
▪
Senior Lecturer,
Technology Officer, Pfizer
Director, and Equity Portfolio
▪ Former VP, Global Media and
Harvard Business School
▪ Former CIO, Quest Diagnostics
Manager, Wellington Management
Integrated Marketing, The
▪
Former President,
Coca-Cola Company
HBO Home Entertainment
Susan Ness
Bruce P. Nolop
Neal Shapiro
Melinda C. Witmer
▪ Principal, Susan Ness Strategies
▪ Former CFO, E*TRADE
▪ President and CEO, WNET
▪
Founder, LookLeft Media
▪ Former FCC Commissioner
Financial Corporation
▪ Former President, NBC News
▪ Former Chief Video and
▪ Former CFO, Pitney Bowes Inc.
Content Officer, Time Warner
Cable (now Spectrum)
Independent Oversight and Leadership:
11 of 12 directors on the Board are independent
Leadership structure allows for effective, independent Board oversight and communication, while enabling the CEO to focus on executing the strategic plan and managing operations
Active and Engaged Directors:
Significant amount of time dedicated to Board strategy discussions
Director participation in extensive shareholder engagement program
Regularly evaluates all opportunities to create value
Annual Evaluation and Commitment to Refreshment:
Annual assessment conducted to assess effectiveness of Board and committees
Ongoing board refreshment process resulted in six new independent directors added over the past five years and the transition of the chairman role during 20181
Gender & Racial Diversity
17%
Racially &
42% Female
Ethnically
Diverse
Tenure1
Average Tenure: 6.5 yrs
1 As of January 1, 2021. Includes Gannett board membership
prior to the spin-off
Our Directors' Expertise Aligns with Our Long-Term Strategy
Specific Area of
Expertise Represented # of Directors with
Recently added Directors' skills align with TEGNA's strategy, provide further insight into the evolving media landscape, enhance financial/M&A experience
Desired Board Skill
on Board
Skillset / Experience
Financial
⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫
Core business
Marketing
⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫
fundamentals
Operational
⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫
Protect and enhance
ESG
⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫
long-term value
Strong independent
Public Co. Board
⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫
⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫
oversight & leadership
Public Co. C-Suite
capabilities
Leadership
⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫
Industry-specific
Media
⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫
experience
Digital / Technology
⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫
Capital allocation and
M&A
⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫ ⚫
integration expertise
Director Oversight
TEGNA has a highly capable Board with a track record of operational excellence and
successful M&A execution that actively and regularly reviews and oversees
development and implementation of long-term strategic plan to drive shareholder value
Karen Grimes (Feb. 2020)
Deep financial and investment expertise, including in media and advertisers, and extensive leadership experience
Gina Bianchini (Feb. 2018)
Deep expertise in social media and community building technology platforms; significant digital and startup experience
Stuart J. Epstein (Feb. 2018)
Extensive experience in media, technology and deep transactional experience; CFO of NBC Universal and also oversaw NBC operating stations
Melinda C. Witmer (Dec. 2017)
Experience in capitalizing on market opportunities and emerging media platforms; extensive experience negotiating transactions with local and national broadcasters
Adds investor perspective within the Boardroom and enhances depth of financial expertise
Experience using technology to connect people mirrors our purpose of serving the greater good and helps TEGNA to evolve in the digital age
M&A Transaction, strategic, operational and industry experience helps us to analyze opportunities for organic and inorganic growth
Operational experience and industry knowledge of changing consumer trends enhances our ability to anticipate and capitalize on market opportunities
Board Oversight and Management Execution of Strategic Transformation
Successful execution of M&A and strategic initiatives
led by the Board and management resulted in…
…transformation of TEGNA into a pure-play broadcasting company
Successful integration post Belo acquisition (Dec. 2013, $2.2B)
Acquired six of
London Broadcasting's
TV stations
(Jul. 2014, $215M)
Announced spin off
of publishing business to begin evolution into a pure play broadcasting company
(Aug. 2014)
▪ Changed name to
▪ Launched the
TEGNA (Apr. 2015)
industry's first OTT
and completed
local advertising
spin-off of
network, Premion,
publishing business
to help TEGNA
Gannett (Jun. 2015)
expand its revenue
base and provide
access to
new markets (Nov.
2016)
Enhanced focus on digital-first strategy, including integrating digital into newsrooms (May 2017)
Completed spin-off
of Cars.com (Jun. 2017), sale of CareerBuilder (Jul. 2017)
Acquired KFMB's San
Diego stations (announced Dec. 2017)
First acquisition as a pure-play
2018 - 2019, completed 5 acquisitions totaling ~$1.8B ($1.5B closed in 2019),strengthening our market positioning, portfolio of stations and shareholder value1
▪Creates TEGNA Marketing
▪Acquired 15 TV & 2 radio
Solutions (Nov. 2018)
stations in 2019
▪
Toledo / Midland-Odessa (Jan.
2019, $105M)
▪
Justice / Quest (June 2019,
$77M) 2
▪
Dispatch (Aug. 2019, $535M)
▪
Nexstar / Tribune Divestiture
(Sept. 2019, $740M)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
History of evaluating TEGNA's business portfolio and M&A opportunities with an
objective lens to best position TEGNA for shareholder value creation
Note: date of M&A deals represents transaction close unless otherwise noted
Includes acquisitions of KFMB's San Diego stations, Toledo/Midland-Odessa, Justice/Quest, Dispatch, and Nexstar/Tribune divestitures
Acquisition of 85% of multicast networks not owned from Cooper Media
2020+
Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Profile
Ended the third quarter in strong liquidity position:
$165 million in cash and $1.3 billion+ undrawn capacity on revolving credit facility
Recent refinancing actions further strengthen the balance sheet, reduce interest expense, extend maturities:
On January 9, 2020, completed a $1.0 billion offering of 2028 senior notes at 4.625%
Proceeds were used to retire nearer-term maturity higher interest rate debt in February
Expected to result in net interest savings of $10 million in 2020
On September 10, 2020, completed a $550 million offering of 2026 senior notes at 4.750%
Proceeds will be used to refinance $350 million of remaining 4.875% notes maturing in September 2021 and $188 million of 5.500% notes maturing in September 2024
During October 2020, the Company drew down its revolving credit facility to repay all of its Senior Notes due in 2021 and a portion of Senior Notes due in 2024
As of October 31, 2020, the undrawn capacity under the facility was $950 million
Continued progress in reducing debt, our primary near-term focus:
Reduced leverage from 4.8x to 4.5x as of the end of the third quarter 20201
Cash flow continues to be used to reduce net debt
Expect net leverage ratio to be at 4.0x or less by year end 2020
Revolver extension increased capital flexibility; completed with favorable terms:
$1.5 billion revolver extended through 2024
On June 11, 2020 amended the only financial covenant (debt coverage) to extend the step-down of the maximum permitted total leverage ratio from 5.50 to 5.25 by 15 months, until March 31, 2022
Additional step downs will continue thereafter as scheduled
Revised terms provide additional financial flexibility given current market conditions
No upcoming
debt maturities
until 2024
High Percentage of Fixed-Rate Debt Ensures Low Cost of Debt
Floating
Rate
~4%
Fixed
Rate ~96%
As of 30-Sep-2020
The leverage ratio used for our single financial covenant in our revolving credit agreement was 4.38x as of the end of the quarter. The primary difference between the two leverage ratios is the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in the revolving credit agreement version requires additional adjustments to add back non-cash compensation and contractual synergy benefits during periods in the trailing eight quarters that preceded the acquisition.
Executive Compensation is Designed to Drive Our Strategy and is Closely Aligned with Performance
(Fiscal 2019 Program Overview)
Component
Performance Considerations
Pay Objective
2019 CEO Compensation Mix1
Short-Term Cash Compensation
▪ Nature / responsibility of position
▪
Attract and retain top talent
Base Salary
▪
Achievement of KPIs
▪
Adjustments reflect individual performance or changed
▪
Internal pay equity among positions, market data
responsibilities
▪
Contribution to Company-wide performance across
▪ Incent attainment of individual and Company
Annual
variety of financial metrics
performance goals
Bonus
▪
Achievement of KPIs
61%
of CEO's target compensation
is performance-based
Performance
RSUs
22%
Long-Term Equity Incentives
Performance
Shares (PSUs)
Restricted
Stock Units
(RSUs)
Achievement of pre-definedlong-term financial goals based on Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as a percentage of Revenue
Creation of long-term shareholder value
Awarded based on achievement of the Company's financial and strategic goals
Creation of long-term shareholder value
Drive shareholder returns, align with shareholders' interests, foster stock ownership
2-yearperformance period to reflect cyclical nature of business2, with 3-year vesting period promoting retention
Align with shareholders' interests, foster stock ownership and promote retention
Shares
40%
Base
Salary
Annual
18%
Bonus
21%
Compensation Committee's Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Selection Process
KPIs are set annually for each executive, and consist of individually designed qualitative and quantitative goals designed to be challenging but attainable:
Profit and Revenue Goals: Financial goals for the Company and respective business unit over which the executive has responsibility (e.g., revenue, adjusted EBITDA, operating income, free cash flow, digital revenue)
People Goals: Measures of leadership, achievement of diversity initiatives, First Amendment activities, and other significant qualitative objectives
Product Goals: Innovation, collaboration, new products and programs in support of the Company's strategic plan
1
Compensation mix does not equal 100% due to rounding
2
Even- to odd-year results comparatively impacted by the cyclical drivers
Corporate Governance Profile Reflects Commitment to Long-Term Interests of our Shareholders
TEGNA's governance practices ensure the Company operates in ways
that support the long-term interests of our shareholders
Corporate Governance
Independent Boardchair
11/12 independent Board members
Balanced tenure
42% gender diverse and 17% racially and ethnically diverse Board
Proxy access bylaw provision
Ongoing board refreshment to align with business evolution
Long-standingshareholder engagement program, including participation by our Independent Chair
Significant Board engagement on strategy, capital deployment and risk oversight
Regular executive sessions of independent directors
Annual Board performance evaluation
Compensation Governance
Substantial portions of total compensation at risk and performance-based
Review of compensation and financial performance against internal budgets, results from prior years and peer data to ensure alignment in pay outcomes
Anti-hedgingand anti-pledging
Clawback policy for NEOs
Robust executive stock ownership guidelines for NEOs
Double-triggerchange-in-control and no new excise tax gross-ups since April 2010
Commitment to Risk Management
TEGNA's Board and management are focused on staying ahead of key risks facing our business
Board's Role in Risk Oversight
The Board oversees risk management through regular discussions with senior leadership, considering risks in the context of the Company's strategic plan and operations
Enterprise risk management program enhances the Board and management's ability to identify and respond to strategic, market, operational and compliance risks facing the Company
Each Board committee also considers risk within its area of responsibility, including the Public Policy and Regulation Committee which considers risks related to certain legal, regulatory, compliance and public policy matters including media, antitrust and data privacy laws and regulations
Focus on Data Privacy
Implemented multifactor authentication for personnel who have access to confidential and sensitive data
Migrated applications under centralized authentication and authorization tool (Okta), allowing regular monitoring of system access
Conduct training on compliance with HIPAA for all HR employees to ensure affected personnel understand how to treat and manage "protected health information" that may be in their possession
Evaluating senior leadership's processes to identify, assess, manage and monitor risks confronting
the Company is one of the most important areas of the Board's oversight
Our Purpose: Serving the Greater Good
TEGNA and its diverse portfolio of stations are driven by our strongly-held purpose to serve the
greater good - to make a difference in our company and our communities
Spotlight: TEGNA Stations Changing Lives and Laws
KING 5's "Hanford's Dirty Secrets" exposed that workers at the Hanford nuclear waste site, the nation's largest nuclear waste dump, were being denied rights to compensation for work- related illnesses
Series won an Emmy award
As a direct result of the KING 5 investigation, new legislation was signed into law to help Hanford workers file for and receive their health benefits
In "Deadly Housing Investigation," WLTX's continuing investigative coverage of Section 8 housing in Columbia revealed a stunning lack of oversight and accountability that had led to two deaths from Carbon Monoxide poisoning
The coverage led to several
Housing Board members' resignations and legislation has been drafted in South Carolina to create better oversight
WLTV's "Cherish Perrywinkle: She Should Be Alive" exposed failures, both human and systemic, that allowed a known sexual predator to victimize three generations of children
The case prompted changes to Florida law to create stricter oversight of sex offenders, and
First Coast News' coverage was credited by the State Attorney for holding officials accountable
Year-longinvestigation into medical billing morphed into a crusade to change Colorado law
Documented how hundreds of patients had liens placed on their homes for controversial medical bills of which they were not aware in "Lien on Me"
Subsequent outcry prompted lawmakers to stand up to lobbies, resulting in the Out-of- network Health Care Services bill, a victory for patients' rights
Through our innovative content and impactful investigations we are able to make a tangible positive impact on
our communities, which benefits all of TEGNA's stakeholders
Providing Trusted, Impactful and Innovative News
Audiences turning to local journalism during COVID-19
Our local stations are reassuring our audiences with "Facts Not Fear," both a brand and philosophy for all TEGNA journalists
Local news is the most trusted source of all, and our colleagues have risen to the challenge
Employees have utilized creative approaches to production to ensure safety while reporting on important facts during this pandemic
Creating greater awareness of racial issues
Provided balanced, nuanced coverage following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis
Aired a series of half-hour specials on racial inequality and social justice titled Facing Race
Produced a special series report, "The Talk: A Hard Conversation About Race in America"
Worked to build trust in the voting process
Trainings on detecting misinformation campaigns, specifically those targeting Black and Hispanic communities
Creation of Voter Access teams at stations to educate the public on the election process
Holding election officials accountable for transparency in the reporting of results
Expansion of stations' VERIFY news fact-checking reporting to identify and debunk false information spread on social media platforms
Key Focus Areas of Our Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Efforts
Human Capital
TEGNA remains committed to
building a fully inclusive culture and
equity in talent hiring and management decisions
See next slide for more details
Social Capital
Creating societal impact is at the core of our purpose to serve the greater good of our communities
Corporate Governance
Environment
The Board has implemented strong
TEGNA remains committed to
corporate governance policies that
managing our environmental impact
align with best practices for public
responsibly and protecting the
companies and the evolving
environment through our
expectations of shareholders
investigative journalism and
business practices
TEGNA remains committed to embedding sustainability throughout our business. We are focused on social, human, environmental and corporate governance practices that strengthen communities, and protect and enhance TEGNA's long-term value
Our Board's Public Policy and Regulation Committee also generally guides the Company's corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts, and reviews and reports on these efforts on a periodic basis to our Board
Since 2018, Social Responsibility Highlights are updated each year and a Social Responsibility portion of our corporate website has been created to better reflect and report on our corporate social responsibility practices
Recently Enhanced Oversight of Diversity and Inclusion Efforts; Ongoing Reporting of Board and Workforce Diversity Statistics
Human Capital
Diversity and inclusion is and will be an area of heightened focus for our Board and management. We are working together to ensure our company reflects the diversity within the communities that we serve in order to better serve those same communities.
To further embed that commitment and accountability into the governance of our company, in July 2020 our Board adopted specific areas of oversight for each Board committee regarding how TEGNA approaches diversity:
Leadership Development
Nominating &
Public Policy &
Audit Committee
& Comp. Committee
Governance Committee
Regulatory Committee
Racial diversity of
Racial diversity of the
Racial diversity of editorial
Investment and
corporate and station
purchasing with minority
Board
and content
leadership
owned businesses
Newly Created Position in Sep. 2020
Chief Diversity Officer: Grady Tripp
Tripp oversees attracting, retaining and
growing diverse talent, developing
training programs to enhance awareness and accountability in diversity issues, facilitating the company's racial diversity and inclusion employee working group and providing thought leadership to TEGNA colleagues and the media industry
Diversity Statistics
Commitment to building a fully inclusive culture and equity in talent hiring and management decisions, and supporting supplier diversity:
U.S. Employee Profile
Women
Ethnic
2019 Statistics:
Minorities
▪ 52% of promotions were given to women; 24% to ethnic minorities
Total Management
41.4%
14.2%
▪ 68% of interns were women; 41% were ethnic minorities
Total Non-Management
48.0%
24.1%
▪ Diverse suppliers were awarded 13% of TEGNA's spending on outside products and services1
Total TEGNA
47.0%
22.6%
Based on analysis of the top 100 vendors
Ongoing Pledge to Investing in, and Supporting our Employees and Communities
Human Capital
Listening to our Employees: In 2020, TEGNA completed its second comprehensive, companywide employee survey
Based on employee feedback, leaders and managers develop action plans to address opportunities to improve our culture, including diversity and inclusion initiatives and employee benefits enhancements.
Investing in our Employees:
We invest annually in employee professional development opportunities including Leadership Development and Executive Leadership programs, and diversity- related recruitment and internship opportunities.
We have expanded our benefits programs including a recent enhancement of our parental leave policy, added coverage for fertility and Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapies and provided resources to help employees balance work and life.
We also adopted Juneteeth as an annual paid company holiday.
For the fourth consecutive year, we have been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, receiving a perfect score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Giving Back to our Communities: All stations participate in the TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program, which are distributed within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal framework.
In 2020, TEGNA was named toThe Civic 50as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.
Stations have helped raise approximately $65 million for local COVID-19 relief efforts; collectively, stations help raise more than $100 million per year for their communities.
TEGNA Foundation Media Grants promote diversity in journalism and professional development opportunities for media professionals and students.
2020 recipients included:
National Association
National Association
Asian American
Native American
National Lesbian and
Investigative
Online News
of Black
of Hispanic
Journalists
Journalists
Gay Journalists
Reporters and
Association (ONA)
Journalists (NABJ)
Journalists (NAHJ)
Association (AAJA)
Association (NAJA)
Association (NLGJA)
Editors (IRE)
TEGNA Foundation also announced it was making a special $75,000 grant to Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) to support its mission to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of local journalists.
Ongoing Pledge to Corporate Social Responsibility
Social Capital
TEGNA stations regularly conduct investigations that make an impact in communities and change public policy
TEGNA stations raised more than $100 million in 2019 in support of diverse local causes that address specific needs in our communities
In 2020, the TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program made 225 grants totaling $1.5 million; grants are distributed within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal framework
In 2020, the TEGNA Foundation contributed $100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to support and promote racial equality and $75,000 to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press to support efforts and training to
improve safety and legal protections for local journalists working to cover protests and demonstrations
Journalistic Integrity
Conduct regular ethics trainings and adopted Principles of Ethics Journalism and Social Media policies
Vigorous advocate for First Amendment principles and recognize the important role news organizations play in informing the public
Conduct training to combat disinformation in Company's 49 newsrooms in 2020
In 2020, expanded news fact-checking initiative VERIFY by adding additional regional fact-checkers to provide transparency in the reporting process
Ongoing Pledge to Corporate Social Responsibility
Environment
TEGNA's Environmental Policy promotes the operation of our business in a manner that is environmentally responsible by reducing our carbon footprint and conserving energy
TEGNA stations also regularly report on environmental and sustainability issues impacting our communities, that have, in many instances, made a difference in the lives of the communities
Seek to take space in LEED-certified buildings that are designed for energy efficiency, including TEGNA's new headquarters in Tysons, VA which offers access to public transportation, electric vehicle charging ports and is designed to reduce energy consumption through daylight harvesting, occupancy sensors and zoned HVAC
Implemented several energy efficiency strategies including upgrading stations' studio lighting to LED and HVAC upgrades
Reduced unnecessary business travel by utilizing video conferencing technology across the business
Installed on-demand office printers to reduce paper use and minimize waste
Reviewing additional ways to move to renewable energy sources to reduce our environmentalimpact
Key Takeaways
❑ TEGNA acted swiftly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - protecting employees, supporting customers and serving its communities
❑ In light of the recent racial injustice - assessing and holding ourselves accountable for our own recruitment, hiring, development and promotion practices
❑ Despite a challenging advertising backdrop primarily due to cancellations related to the pandemic, TEGNA has seen sequential positive progress since the onset of the downturn, and our OTT advertising platform Premion is benefiting from the secular tailwinds of additional viewing on streaming services
❑ Actions over the past few years, including strategic portfolio construction and careful balance sheet management, provide solid foundation to better weather the current environment and build shareholder value over the long-term
❑ Remain committed to operational and financial discipline, which - with strong execution - drives strong margins and free cash flow
❑ Operational growth drivers, such as content innovation, subscription revenue and digital growth initiatives, combined with strong even-year political revenue (including most recently, a record year), diversify our revenue and position TEGNA for long-term success as the country moves beyond the current crisis
❑ Subscription revenue growth continues to be driven by leading Big Four affiliate rates and successful retransmission negotiations with our subscribers
❑ Track record of innovation and execution, with proven ability to leverage core assets and capabilities to build new, adjacent businesses, such as Premion
❑ Strong free cash flow model, a disciplined capital allocation strategy with near-term focus on debt reduction, and deliberate financial decisions drive flexibility and strong dividend yield to further optimize shareholder value
