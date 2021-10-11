Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TEGNA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TEGNA : KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

10/11/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, October 9th, KARE 11 was honored with 25 Emmy awards at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS/ATAS) Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Gala. 

Among the honors, KARE 11 won in top categories of Overall Excellence, News Excellence, and Interactive Media.

"These are the second consecutive wins for Overall Excellence and Interactive Media," said KARE 11 General Manager, Bill Dallman. “The recognition in these three categories represent our continued commitment to excellence across our media platforms.”

KARE 11 News shows took top honors, with excellence for Daytime and Evening newscasts for KARE 11 Sunrise and KARE 11 News at 10. Individual awards were also earned for excellence in reporting, anchoring, producing, writing, photography and marketing.

“From Day to Night, across hard news, ongoing investigations, education and stories of our community. These awards recognize the tremendous, impactful storytelling taking place every day here at KARE 11,” said KARE 11 News Director Stacey Nogy. “Congratulations to all of the Upper Midwest Emmy winners who are making a difference.”

The prestigious honors are given annually by National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), Upper Midwest Chapter, who recognizes excellence in video and television.

A complete list of awards is on kare11.com 

About KARE 11 
KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. To date, KARE 11 has been honored 17 times with the National Edward R. Murrow award for Journalism Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

KARE 11 is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets.

For Media Inquiries, contact:
Janeen Vogelaar
KARE 11 Director of Marketing
P: 763-797-7270

For Sales Inquiries, contact:
Joanie Krauss
KARE 11 Director of Sales
P: 763-797-7289

Bill Dallman
KARE 11 President & General Manager
P: 763-797-7254


All news about TEGNA INC.
05:51pTEGNA : KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards
GL
09/29Tegna Reportedly Raises Antitrust Concerns over Potential Buyout
CI
09/22TEGNA : Barrington Downgrades TEGNA to Market Perform Rating From Outperform After Rumors ..
MT
09/21Tegna Confirms Acquisition Offers After Report of Bids from Apollo, Byron Allen
CI
09/21Tegna confirms acquisition offers after report of bids from Apollo, Byron Allen
RE
09/21TEGNA : Confirms Receipt of Acquisition Proposals
MT
09/21TEGNA : Confirms Receipt of Acquisition Proposals; Shares Set 5-Month High
MT
09/21TEGNA : Comments on Receipt of Acquisition Proposals
BU
09/20Boom Entertainment Inc. announced that it has received $15 million in funding from a gr..
CI
09/09TEGNA : Expects to Complete $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Earlier than Scheduled
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEGNA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 003 M - -
Net income 2021 460 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 324 M 4 324 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 430
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 19,56 $
Average target price 22,29 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEGNA INC.41.72%4 371
FOX CORPORATION45.09%23 396
DISCOVERY, INC.-13.96%16 907
RTL GROUP S.A.27.71%9 016
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.40.53%6 414
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED31.83%3 766