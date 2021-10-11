TEGNA : KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, October 9th, KARE 11 was honored with 25 Emmy awards at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS/ATAS) Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Gala.

Among the honors, KARE 11 won in top categories of Overall Excellence, News Excellence, and Interactive Media.

"These are the second consecutive wins for Overall Excellence and Interactive Media," said KARE 11 General Manager, Bill Dallman. “The recognition in these three categories represent our continued commitment to excellence across our media platforms.”

KARE 11 News shows took top honors, with excellence for Daytime and Evening newscasts for KARE 11 Sunrise and KARE 11 News at 10. Individual awards were also earned for excellence in reporting, anchoring, producing, writing, photography and marketing.

“From Day to Night, across hard news, ongoing investigations, education and stories of our community. These awards recognize the tremendous, impactful storytelling taking place every day here at KARE 11,” said KARE 11 News Director Stacey Nogy. “Congratulations to all of the Upper Midwest Emmy winners who are making a difference.”

The prestigious honors are given annually by National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), Upper Midwest Chapter, who recognizes excellence in video and television.

A complete list of awards is on kare11.com

About KARE 11

KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. To date, KARE 11 has been honored 17 times with the National Edward R. Murrow award for Journalism Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

KARE 11 is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets.

