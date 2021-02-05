Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TEGNA Inc.    TGNA

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TEGNA : Names Bill Dallman President and General Manager at KARE 11

02/05/2021 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Bill Dallman has been named president and general manager of KARE 11, the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective June 1, 2021. Dallman is replacing John Remes, who retired at the end of 2020. Carolyn Mungo, vice president and station manager at WFAA in Dallas, will oversee KARE in addition to her current role until Dallman’s arrival.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005371/en/

TEGNA Names Bill Dallman President and General Manager at KARE 11 (Photo: Business Wire)

TEGNA Names Bill Dallman President and General Manager at KARE 11 (Photo: Business Wire)

Dallman joins KARE 11 from KOMO News, the ABC affiliate in Seattle, where he’s been news director since 2018. Previously, Dallman was vice president of news for KCBS-KCAL in Los Angeles, where he led a 185-person team, producing 10 hours of live newscasts per day along with digital, mobile and social news efforts. He was vice president of news for Fox Sports 1 in Los Angeles from 2013-2015 and part of the management team that launched Fox’s 24/7 sports network. Prior to Fox, Dallman was vice president of news for KMSP, the Fox affiliate in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Dallman has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry, beginning his career as a one-person news bureau anchor/reporter at KAAL in Austin, Minnesota. Dallman also previously worked at TEGNA stations KXTV in Sacramento, California and WZZM in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Bill brings a winning track record and extensive experience to KARE,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “A native Minnesotan, Bill is keenly aware of KARE’s history as a leader in high-quality news, an innovator of content on all platforms and champion of community engagement. His creative energy and collaborative leadership style will enable him to lead KARE’s talented team into the future.”

Dallman graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was honored with an alumnus “Career Distinguished Service Award” in 2017.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TEGNA INC.
09:16aTEGNA : Names Bill Dallman President and General Manager at KARE 11
BU
02/02CADENT : Announces Expansion of TV Identity Graph Partnership with Premion
PR
01/28TEGNA : Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for Fifth Consecutive Year
BU
01/27TEGNA : Acquires Locked On Podcast Network
MT
01/27TEGNA : Acquires Leading Local Sports Podcast Network Locked On
BU
01/25TEGNA : Expands VERIFY to Stop the Spread of Disinformation, Announces Appointme..
BU
01/21TEGNA : to Review Four Board Nominees From Hedge Fund Standard General
MT
01/21TEGNA : Responds to Standard General Director Nominations
BU
01/08TEGNA : Investor Presentation with Governance January 2021
PU
01/08TEGNA : Investor Presentation January 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 934 M - -
Net income 2020 471 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,07x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 3 731 M 3 731 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 883
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,15 $
Last Close Price 17,02 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall Trelstad COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC.16.85%3 731
DISCOVERY, INC.36.62%25 776
FOX CORPORATION4.46%17 830
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.12.85%5 665
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED12.07%3 364
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED11.61%3 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ