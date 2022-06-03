Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TEGNA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 11:11:31 am EDT
21.82 USD   -0.80%
11:01aTEGNA Names John Treviño President and General Manager of KBMT-KJAC in Southeast Texas
BU
06/02TEGNA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/01TEGNA Stations Honored with 96 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TEGNA Names John Treviño President and General Manager of KBMT-KJAC in Southeast Texas

06/03/2022 | 11:01am EDT
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that John Treviño has been named president and general manager at KBMT-KJAC, the flagship stations of the 12News Now network serving the Golden Triangle area of Southeast Texas, effective June 13. Treviño will be responsible for overseeing the dual ABC and NBC affiliate operation serving the Beaumont area across all platforms, as well as leading the stations’ focus on community service and driving results for advertisers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005291/en/

John Treviño has been named president and general manager at TEGNA's KBMT-KJAC stations serving the Golden Triangle area of Southeast Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

John Treviño has been named president and general manager at TEGNA's KBMT-KJAC stations serving the Golden Triangle area of Southeast Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Treviño was vice president and general manager at KDAF, the CW affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he developed and launched the live multi-platform daily news magazine, Morning After. He also secured the broadcast rights to the historic Dallas Holiday Parade and high school weekly football broadcasts and launched CW33 High School Football Showdown, which was the first-ever live broadcast of high school football on Friday nights.

Prior to KDAF, Treviño spent 11 years with NBCUniversal Local in Dallas-Fort Worth where he served as president and general manager at KXTX-Telemundo39 and director of sales with KXAS-NBC5. During his time at KXTX-Telemundo39, the station experienced substantial growth in market share, local content, infrastructure, and personnel.

“John joins the TEGNA family with more than 30 years of experience in the local broadcast industry,” said Kristie Gonzales, VP, media operations, TEGNA. “John’s experience and leadership will help build on the work of our talented team in Beaumont and serve Southeast Texas with exceptional news, information and community engagement.”

Treviño has proudly served on the boards of several organizations that are making an impact in the greater Texas community, including the Texas Association of Broadcasters, the University of Arlington’s President’s Hispanic Council, the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dallas, and Junior Achievement of Dallas.

A native Texan, Treviño holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Treviño and his family will be relocating to Beaumont from Dallas. He joins his brother Ron Treviño, an anchor at KHOU in Houston, in the TEGNA company.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TEGNA INC.
Analyst Recommendations on TEGNA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 436 M - -
Net income 2022 719 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,09x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 4 901 M 4 901 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,99 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEGNA INC.17.35%4 901
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.0.00%43 683
FOX CORPORATION-6.72%18 536
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-18.20%7 867
RTL GROUP S.A.-7.12%7 327
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.18%7 114