TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that Micah Malloy has been named president and general manager at WCSH and WLBZ, TEGNA’s NBC affiliates serving Portland and Bangor, Maine, effective June 10. Together, these stations operate on a statewide basis as NEWS CENTER Maine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605413071/en/

Micah Malloy will lead station operations at TEGNA's WCSH and WLBZ in Maine. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Malloy will be responsible for overseeing the stations’ operations across all platforms, as well as community outreach efforts and driving results for advertisers. Malloy will replace Brian Cliffe, who is retiring after 42 years in the broadcasting business, the last 34 in Maine.

“Micah’s professional track record makes him the perfect choice to lead the NEWS CENTER Maine team,” said Paul Trelstad, senior vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “As a leader who epitomizes the stations’ service mantra, ‘Doing Good Together,’ Micah has worked side-by-side with his colleagues to make great things happen in Portland and Bangor. As a fourth-generation Mainer, Micah has a priceless sensibility as he continues to serve the community and lead the stations.”

Malloy has been with the Maine stations for eleven years, most recently as director of sales, a position he’s held since 2016. Previously he was local sales manager from 2013-2016. As a sales leader, Malloy successfully led the sales team to energize the local economy by connecting NEWS CENTER Maine consumers with the products and services they want and need.

Malloy’s extensive career in marketing and media includes sales management roles at Time Warner Cable in Maine and at radio stations in both Portland and Bangor. He also served as marketing director for one of Maine’s largest automotive groups.

Added Malloy, “Taking on this responsibility is truly humbling. Leading a team that's dedicated to improving life in Maine through our work is a privilege. I'm excited to keep pushing our mission to be the most trusted and reliable source for local news, weather, sports, and all the things that make our state and its people special. My family has watched NEWS CENTER Maine for generations, so it's an honor to guide the team to be the best for our viewers and clients.”

Malloy is a graduate of the TEGNA Executive Leadership Program and has attended both Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts and the University of Maine, Orono.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605413071/en/