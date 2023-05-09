TEGNA Station KARE Honored with Peabody Award

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that KARE in Minneapolis has received a Peabody Award, which honor the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2022.

KARE was honored in the News category for KARE 11 Investigates – The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect, a year-long series and primetime special. In the series, reporters A.J. Lagoe and Brandon Stahl, along with investigative producer Steve Eckert and photojournalists Gary Knox, David Peterlinz and Ronald Stover revealed how violent criminal suspects deemed too mentally ill to stand trial in Minnesota are often released without adequate treatment or supervision – and go on to commit new crimes, including murders. Citing KARE 11’s findings, state lawmakers passed sweeping reforms.

“Investigative journalism is a critical tool for shining a light on injustice,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, TEGNA. “We are proud of KARE’s unwavering commitment to in-depth investigative reporting that has brought transparency, accountability and change to Minnesota.”

“KARE’s investigative team continues to set a high standard for local investigations,” said Stacey Nogy, director of news content at KARE. “This achievement underscores KARE’s and TEGNA’s commitment to impactful local journalism and we are grateful and humbled by this recognition.”

About TEGNA

