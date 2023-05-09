Advanced search
    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:48:11 2023-05-09 pm EDT
15.95 USD   -1.27%
03:21pTEGNA Station KARE Honored with Peabody Award
BU
05/08North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Futures -3-
DJ
04/24TEGNA Station KING Wins Brooks Jackson Prize for Fact-Checking
BU
TEGNA Station KARE Honored with Peabody Award

05/09/2023 | 03:21pm EDT
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that KARE in Minneapolis has received a Peabody Award, which honor the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2022.

KARE was honored in the News category for KARE 11 Investigates – The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect, a year-long series and primetime special. In the series, reporters A.J. Lagoe and Brandon Stahl, along with investigative producer Steve Eckert and photojournalists Gary Knox, David Peterlinz and Ronald Stover revealed how violent criminal suspects deemed too mentally ill to stand trial in Minnesota are often released without adequate treatment or supervision – and go on to commit new crimes, including murders. Citing KARE 11’s findings, state lawmakers passed sweeping reforms.

“Investigative journalism is a critical tool for shining a light on injustice,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, TEGNA. “We are proud of KARE’s unwavering commitment to in-depth investigative reporting that has brought transparency, accountability and change to Minnesota.”

“KARE’s investigative team continues to set a high standard for local investigations,” said Stacey Nogy, director of news content at KARE. “This achievement underscores KARE’s and TEGNA’s commitment to impactful local journalism and we are grateful and humbled by this recognition.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 055 M - -
Net income 2023 397 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 610 M 3 610 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,15 $
Average target price 20,50 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEGNA INC.-23.78%3 610
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.41.98%32 790
FOX CORPORATION5.93%16 577
RTL GROUP S.A.-1.42%6 629
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-6.15%5 969
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-29.61%2 903
