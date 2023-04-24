Advanced search
TEGNA Station KING Wins Brooks Jackson Prize for Fact-Checking

04/24/2023 | 11:31am EDT
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that KING, its NBC affiliate in Seattle, and journalist Chris Ingalls received The Brooks Jackson Prize for Fact-Checking, awarded by the Annenberg Public Policy Center in partnership with USC Annenberg’s Cronkite Awards, for The Fraud Crusade, an investigative series on a misinformation campaign that sought to undermine public trust in Washington state’s elections.

In the series, Ingalls vetted claims of voter registration anomalies in three Washington counties made by the so-called Voter Integrity Project. His reports used public records requests, reporting and interviews to expose false and misleading claims about voter fraud. The award’s judges called his pieces “important, thoroughly researched, well produced, very informative.”

“As the deluge of misinformation and disinformation continues to increase, the unwavering efforts of local investigative journalists to uncover the truth is a source of inspiration and much-needed public service,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, TEGNA. “Congratulations to Chris Ingalls and the KING newsroom on their impactful investigative series and this recognition.”

“KING’s commitment is to inform and empower our community with the highest excellence of journalism. Chris Ingalls and the entire team of journalists at KING 5 work every day to lean into our responsibility to fight misinformation,” said Julie Wolfe, news director at KING. “We believe more informed people can make better decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities. Congratulations to Chris and photojournalists Kellen Harrell and Eric Desrosiers for their tireless work is pursing the answers voters deserve.”

The Brooks Jackson Prize is named for the veteran journalist who covered Washington and national politics for the Associated Press, Wall Street Journal, and CNN. At CNN, he pioneered the “ad watch” and “fact check” form of stories debunking false and misleading political statements. In 2003, Jackson co-founded FactCheck.org at the Annenberg Public Policy Center with APPC Director Kathleen Hall Jamieson.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2023
