TEGNA : Transcript of second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call

David T. Lougee TEGNA Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Doug Kuckelman TEGNA Inc. - Head of IR
Victoria Dux Harker TEGNA Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Craig Anthony Huber Huber Research Partners, LLC - CEO, MD & Research Analyst
Daniel Louis Kurnos The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst
David Karnovsky JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Douglas Middleton Arthur Huber Research Partners, LLC - MD & Research Analyst
James Charles Goss Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD
Steven Lee Cahall Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Doug Kuckelman, Head of Investor Relations.
Doug Kuckelman - TEGNA Inc. - Head of IR
Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2021 earnings call and webcast. Today, our President and CEO, Dave Lougee; and our CFO, Victoria Harker, will review the financial performance and results. After that, we'll open the call for questions.
Hopefully, you've had the opportunity to review this morning's press release. If you have not yet seen a copy of the release, it's available at tegna.com.
Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that this conference call and webcast include forward-looking statements, and our actual results may differ.
Factors that may cause them to differ are outlined in our SEC filings. This presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided reconciliations of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the press release.
With that, let me turn the call over to Dave.
David T. Lougee - TEGNA Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Doug, and good morning, everyone. TEGNA's second quarter was another record, reflecting execution of our long-term strategy, relentless focus on operational performance and expense management and an improvement in underlying economic trends since the height of the pandemic. We achieved a number of second quarter records: total revenue; subscription revenue; advertising and marketing services revenue; net income; and adjusted EBITDA.
Looking forward, we see continued growth across the key drivers of our business, which is reflected in our positive outlook for the third quarter and full year, which now includes an even stronger free cash flow guide. To provide an overview of some of our key second quarter results, total company revenues were up 27% year-over-year, yet another quarter of record revenue, supported by continued strong subscription revenue and growth in AMS revenue.
To provide some further color, subscription revenue grew 16% year-over-year in the second quarter, the same growth rate we saw in the first quarter of 2021. And when compared to the second quarter of 2019, subscription revenues were 59% higher. Our predictable subscription revenue streams continue to be a key driver of our underlying growth and durability of our business model through 2 key factors: one, improving underlying subscriber trends.
Our year-over-year subscriber trends continued to strengthen in the quarter, now more than a full percentage point better than 5 months earlier; and two, strong step-ups in retransmission rates. Last year, we repriced approximately 35% of our subscribers, and we'll reprice an additional 30% toward the end of this year. Combined, these factors support our full year guidance for subscription revenue to be up mid- to high teens percent for the year and for net subscription profits to grow in the mid- to high 20s percent.
Another key driver of our performance this quarter was strong advertising and marketing services revenue. AMS revenue continues to accelerate and was up 49% over last year for the second quarter and continues to accelerate. On a 2-year basis, advertising revenue was basically flat, down less than 1% on a pro forma basis compared to the second quarter of 2019, a result of the magnitude of the rebound in the ad market since the height of the impact of COVID and strong performance by our sales and marketing teams.
Victoria will cover advertising categories in more detail in a few minutes, but I did want to highlight if you exclude automotive advertising, which, as you all know, is challenged temporarily due to supply chain issues, our AMS revenue would have been up in the mid-single digits over 2019 on a pro forma basis.
And based on the continued acceleration we're seeing today, we expect for the third quarter to show further significant improvement even when excluding for the positive impact of the Olympics.
Turning now to Premion, our first-to-market and industry-leading OTT advertising platform, which had a record quarter for a nonpolitical year. Premion continues to execute on its strategy and affirm TEGNA'S distinct advantage in selling OTT advertising services across our footprint and beyond.
Combined with Gray Television and Premion Direct Sales Force coverage, our local salesforce now extends to almost 75% of households across the U.S., broadening our reach beyond TV and accessing new markets. In June, Premion announced an expanded partnership with [IHS Markit and] (added by company after the call) Polk Automotive Solutions to leverage market-leading insights to bolster audience targeting and sales lift measurements to deliver an end-to-end OTT ad solution for automotive advertisers.
This is a great example of Premion's role in supporting the growing and evolving needs of local and regional advertisers by driving measurable business outcomes, another key component of TEGNA's strong underlying AMS growth.
We continue to see and expect robust growth at Premion with revenues on track to finish the year 45% to 50% higher than last year. Now turning to capital allocation and expense management.
During the second quarter, we paid our first elevated dividend since the 36% annual increase we announced early this year, shortly following our 3-year $300 million share repurchase announcement. These actions reflect our board's and management's confidence in TEGNA's performance and long-term growth, which are supported by our significant free cash flows.
Our Board is actively evaluating all additional capital allocation options in anticipation of reaching our net leverage target of low 3s by the end of the year with a goal of staying below 4x net leverage.
The continued strength of our business also gives us greater confidence in our future free cash flows. This is reflected in our new 2020-2021 free cash flow as a percentage of revenue guide of 21.5% to 22.0%, which we expect to achieve the high end of.
We continue to have clear visibility into the durable subscription and political revenues that drive these cash flows and create value for our business. And as always, we remain diligent in our expense management efforts, staying focused on generating incremental savings through our continued disciplined cost management and efficiency initiatives.
Now to update you on several strategic initiatives underway at TEGNA. This spring, based on the growth and success of VERIFY content across our stations, we launched VERIFY as a national stand-alone brand to combat the sea of misinformation and disinformation audiences are bombarded with on a daily basis, especially on social media.
VERIFY helps consumers by identifying which stories or claims are true and which ones are false and provides trustworthy, transparent fact gathering, always showing sources upfront.
VERIFY now has a dedicated presence across all major social media channels, including Snapchat, Facebook and TikTok, making it even easier for consumers to verify the news and information they are consuming or sharing and for us to be able to reach all generations of viewers and consumers.
Year-to-date, VERIFY content on our local station sites and our VerifyThis.com website delivered approximately 30 million total visitors and 7 million total video plays, and we're just getting started.
Locked On, the leading sports podcast network we acquired earlier this year also continues to innovate, now expanding into video. Locked On is now distributed on YouTube and across our station's OTT apps. 20 Locked On shows are now available on YouTube, including Locked On NFL, Locked On NBA, Locked On Big Ten and Locked On Fantasy basketball as well as podcasts for the major NFL and NBA franchises.
Since inception of the network's first YouTube channel earlier this year, Locked On has generated more than 160,000 total hours of watching time and more than 1 million video views, which averaged more than 10 minutes per play each in June, which is a long time in the digital world.
For the NBA draft, Locked On partnered with our Dallas station, WFAA, to co-produce a draft special featuring more than 30 local analysts with in-depth experience, a true differentiator for our company. We're also very proud to launch the first ever daily sports podcast dedicated to historically black colleges and universities.
We remain committed as a company to making progress on diversity, equity and inclusion and further embedding these principles in our culture. At the beginning of this year, we set quantifiable 5-year goals to increase black, indigenous and people of color representation across our content teams, news leadership and management positions.
Since then, through intentional actions, we are progressing at or above the rate of change required to achieve these goals. This includes improvements in a number of diverse department head positions that are key to hiring and decision-making. Our inclusive journalism program, which we developed last year with the Poynter Institute, aims to tackle unconscious bias in news reporting and content development across all our platforms.
All stations' news, digital and marketing personnel have begun taking part in the program with 54 stations completing the first phases of the program that includes unconscious bias and inclusive reporting training, leadership specific training and content audits to ensure we're making progress and hold ourselves accountable.
Finally, we're proud to share that TEGNA recently received 2 honors that reflect our long-standing commitment to our employees and communities. Last week, we were recognized as one of Achievers' 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in the United States. This achievement reflects our culture of employee engagement across the company.
Our people are at the heart of everything we do and our deliberate approach to understanding our colleague's perspectives and acting on what we've heard are key to our innovative and purpose-driven culture.
TEGNA was also an honoree of the Civic 50 for the second consecutive year in recognition of our role as a community-minded socially responsible company that drives social impact. We are very proud of the determination and resilience of our very engaged employees that enable us to fulfill our mission every day.
And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Victoria.
Victoria Dux Harker - TEGNA Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. As Dave already discussed, our second quarter financial results reflect historic high watermarks for many of our important drivers, including total revenue, subscription revenue, AMS revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA. This performance not only reflects the strength and resilience of TEGNA's business model, but our continued execution on all 5 pillars of our strategic plan.
Our disciplined M&A strategy and operational excellence is reflected in the strong financial performance of our portfolio of stations, each performing extremely well. This not only positions us to capitalize on demand trends, but fuels our ongoing growth. We've applied the same disciplined, thoughtful approach to other aspects of our capital allocation as well, ranging from our recent dividend increase to our ongoing and organic investments in both traditional broadcast as well as OTT, all while reducing leverage and increasing our free cash flow guidance.
I'll touch on more of our future plans in just a few minutes. But first, let's take a look at the drivers of our second quarter financial performance.
Turning to the second quarter consolidated financial results. As a reminder, my comments today are primarily focused on TEGNA's performance on a consolidated non-GAAP basis to provide you with visibility into the financial drivers of our business trends as well as our operational results.
You can find all of our reported data and prior period comparatives in our press release. For the second quarter, total company revenue was up 27% year-over-year, well in line with our previously announced guidance range, driven by record second quarter subscription and AMS revenue. Total revenues were up 37% compared to the second quarter of 2019, driven by the contributions of our newly acquired stations as well as ongoing subscription revenue growth. To provide you with additional color on our strong revenue performance during the quarter, here are detailed by categories.
Second quarter subscription revenue increased 16% year-over-year. As Dave referenced in his remarks, this growth was in part fueled by improving subscriber trends, now more than a full percentage point better than 5 months ago. As a reminder, our multiyear network affiliation agreements, which encompass approximately 94% of our Big Four subscribers have renewals that occur at the end of 2022, providing a clear line of sight into the financial trajectory of these revenue streams.
As a result, TEGNA's high-margin subscription revenues coupled with our political revenues, produce annuity-like EBITDA and free cash flows and continue to comprise more than 50% of our total revenues on a 2-year basis.
Record AMS revenue finished the quarter up 49% compared to second quarter of last year and was just slightly below 2019, about less than 1% on a pro forma basis, despite the challenges in the auto industry that it continues to face with semiconductor supply chain issues.
When excluding these auto ad impacts, AMS revenue would have been up mid-single digits year-over-year. To provide you with some additional color on how the key advertising categories performed this quarter. AMS continues to show improvement across many categories, supported by strong audience metrics on both traditional television and digital platforms.
Not surprisingly, all categories were up over last year, including auto, services, retail, health care, home improvement, entertainment and gambling, insurance, banking and finance, packaged goods and education. Even categories that continue to face some pressure this quarter, including entertainment, travel and tourism were up substantially compared to the second quarter last year, as you'd expect, given the emergence from pandemic lockdowns this year.