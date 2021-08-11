TEGNA : Transcript of second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call

AUGUST 09, 2021 / 1:00PM, TGNA.N - Q2 2021 Tegna Inc Earnings Call

Looking forward, we see continued growth across the key drivers of our business, which is reflected in our positive outlook for the third quarter and full year, which now includes an even stronger free cash flow guide. To provide an overview of some of our key second quarter results, total company revenues were up 27% year-over-year, yet another quarter of record revenue, supported by continued strong subscription revenue and growth in AMS revenue.

To provide some further color, subscription revenue grew 16% year-over-year in the second quarter, the same growth rate we saw in the first quarter of 2021. And when compared to the second quarter of 2019, subscription revenues were 59% higher. Our predictable subscription revenue streams continue to be a key driver of our underlying growth and durability of our business model through 2 key factors: one, improving underlying subscriber trends.

Our year-over-year subscriber trends continued to strengthen in the quarter, now more than a full percentage point better than 5 months earlier; and two, strong step-ups in retransmission rates. Last year, we repriced approximately 35% of our subscribers, and we'll reprice an additional 30% toward the end of this year. Combined, these factors support our full year guidance for subscription revenue to be up mid- to high teens percent for the year and for net subscription profits to grow in the mid- to high 20s percent.

Another key driver of our performance this quarter was strong advertising and marketing services revenue. AMS revenue continues to accelerate and was up 49% over last year for the second quarter and continues to accelerate. On a 2-year basis, advertising revenue was basically flat, down less than 1% on a pro forma basis compared to the second quarter of 2019, a result of the magnitude of the rebound in the ad market since the height of the impact of COVID and strong performance by our sales and marketing teams.

Victoria will cover advertising categories in more detail in a few minutes, but I did want to highlight if you exclude automotive advertising, which, as you all know, is challenged temporarily due to supply chain issues, our AMS revenue would have been up in the mid-single digits over 2019 on a pro forma basis.

And based on the continued acceleration we're seeing today, we expect for the third quarter to show further significant improvement even when excluding for the positive impact of the Olympics.

Turning now to Premion, our first-to-market and industry-leading OTT advertising platform, which had a record quarter for a nonpolitical year. Premion continues to execute on its strategy and affirm TEGNA'S distinct advantage in selling OTT advertising services across our footprint and beyond.

Combined with Gray Television and Premion Direct Sales Force coverage, our local salesforce now extends to almost 75% of households across the U.S., broadening our reach beyond TV and accessing new markets. In June, Premion announced an expanded partnership with [IHS Markit and] (added by company after the call) Polk Automotive Solutions to leverage market-leading insights to bolster audience targeting and sales lift measurements to deliver an end-to-end OTT ad solution for automotive advertisers.

This is a great example of Premion's role in supporting the growing and evolving needs of local and regional advertisers by driving measurable business outcomes, another key component of TEGNA's strong underlying AMS growth.

We continue to see and expect robust growth at Premion with revenues on track to finish the year 45% to 50% higher than last year. Now turning to capital allocation and expense management.

During the second quarter, we paid our first elevated dividend since the 36% annual increase we announced early this year, shortly following our 3-year $300 million share repurchase announcement. These actions reflect our board's and management's confidence in TEGNA's performance and long-term growth, which are supported by our significant free cash flows.

Our Board is actively evaluating all additional capital allocation options in anticipation of reaching our net leverage target of low 3s by the end of the year with a goal of staying below 4x net leverage.

