    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
TEGNA and Mediacom Communications Reach New Retransmission Consent Agreement

02/13/2022 | 02:24pm EST
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and Mediacom Communications today announced they have reached a new agreement regarding renewed carriage of TEGNA stations on Mediacom. All TEGNA stations will return to impacted Mediacom homes as soon as possible.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached a new agreement,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, TEGNA, and Italia Commisso-Weinand, EVP of programming and human resources for Mediacom. “This new agreement provides subscribers with access to valuable and important live local news, live local and national sports and popular network content. We appreciate the patience of our viewers while we worked to reach an agreement.”

The agreement includes retransmission consent for 12 TEGNA-owned stations in Mediacom markets.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About Mediacom

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 990 M - -
Net income 2021 468 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 629 M 4 629 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 6 430
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 20,92 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEGNA INC.14.01%4 629
FOX CORPORATION17.62%23 454
DISCOVERY, INC.25.62%19 520
RTL GROUP S.A.13.47%9 261
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-18.86%7 806
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.19.99%7 315