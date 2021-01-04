Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TEGNA Inc.    TGNA

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/31 04:10:00 pm
13.95 USD   +1.23%
06:02aTEGNA : and NBC Renew Affiliation Agreement
BU
2020KARE 11 Announces Change to News Leadership
GL
2020COMSCORE : Renews Agreement with TEGNA Inc.
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TEGNA : and NBC Renew Affiliation Agreement

01/04/2021 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and NBC today announced a comprehensive, multi-year deal that renews station affiliation agreements for 20 TEGNA markets nationwide, including 10 of the top 25 markets for NBC. The 20 markets renewed cover 17 percent of the U.S. audience and nearly 21 million households. TEGNA is the largest independent owner of NBC affiliates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005193/en/

“As the largest NBC affiliate group among independent station groups, we are proud of our longstanding partnership that serves our communities,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “This new multi-year agreement allows our stations to continue providing consumers and advertisers with premium network content such as TODAY, Sunday Night Football and the Tokyo Olympic Games. We value our collaboration, which enables us to provide must-have national content alongside our award-winning local news, weather and sports.”

“We value our longtime partnership with TEGNA, which includes key markets across the country,” said Philip Martzolf, President, NBC Affiliate Relations. “Together, we look forward to continuing to provide NBC programming to millions of households.”

The new agreement includes full carriage of the NBC broadcast network, including “TODAY,” “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” “Sunday Night Football,” the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, “This Is Us,” “The Voice,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and more.

The agreement includes renewals for these TEGNA-owned NBC affiliates: WXIA in Atlanta, GA; KPNX/KNAZ in Phoenix, AZ; KING in Seattle, WA; KARE in Minneapolis, MN; KUSA in Denver, CO; WKYC in Cleveland, OH; KGW in Portland, OR; WCNC in Charlotte, NC; KSDK in St. Louis, MO; WTHR in Indianapolis, IN; WTLV in Jacksonville, FL; WGRZ in Buffalo, NY; WBIR in Knoxville, TN; WCSH in Portland, ME; KCEN/KAGS in Waco, TX; KTVB in Boise, ID, along with KTFT in Twin Falls, ID; KWES in Odessa-Midland, TX; KJAC in Beaumont, TX; and WLBZ in Bangor, ME.

About TEGNA

TEGNA, Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across, platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TEGNA INC.
06:02aTEGNA : and NBC Renew Affiliation Agreement
BU
2020KARE 11 Announces Change to News Leadership
GL
2020COMSCORE : Renews Agreement with TEGNA Inc.
PR
2020TEGNA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020TEGNA FOUNDATION : and Stations Partner with Community Nonprofits to Address COV..
BU
2020TEGNA : Investor Presentation November 2020
PU
2020TEGNA : Investor Presentation with Governance November 2020
PU
2020Barrington Research Adjusts Price Target for TEGNA to $17 From $15, Maintains..
MT
2020TEGNA : Transcript of third-quarter 2020 earnings conference call
PU
2020TEGNA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 907 M - -
Net income 2020 479 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 676 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,62x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 3 058 M 3 058 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 883
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,03 $
Last Close Price 13,95 $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall Trelstad COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC.0.00%3 058
DISCOVERY, INC.0.00%19 082
FOX CORPORATION0.00%17 275
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.0.00%4 809
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%3 043
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED0.65%2 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ