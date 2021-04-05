Log in
TEGNA : Debuts Twist Entertainment Network

04/05/2021 | 07:33am EDT
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced the debut of Twist, its women-oriented multicast channel featuring lifestyle and reality programming.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005262/en/

Available in 43 of the top 50 Nielsen DMAs, Twist carriage includes 41 TEGNA markets, 11 Univision local television markets including the top four markets of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, 31 HC2 Broadcasting markets and WISH Indianapolis, WADL Detroit and WIWN Milwaukee. Over-the-air television viewers can visit www.watchtwist.com for availability in their area and to view program information and schedules.

“With today’s launch of Twist, reality TV just got much more exciting for over-the-air viewers,” said Brian Weiss, president and general manager of TEGNA’s entertainment networks. “Audiences craving lifestyle and reality programming, who have been underserved in the multicast space, now have free access to high quality shows that have never before been available over-the-air.”

Twist features exciting home, food, and lifestyle shows with jaw-dropping before-and-after reveals, plus dramatic reality shows with big personalities and unpredictable moments. Twist programming includes major unscripted TV hits including Dance Moms, Tabatha Takes Over, Flipping Out, Clean House and more. New shows, including Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Top Chef: Masters and Dr. 90210 will be added to the network in the coming months.

Local TEGNA stations have launched an on-air and digital promotional campaign to help viewers learn about Twist’s programming and how to watch. View the promo video here.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2021
