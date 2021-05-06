Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TEGNA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TEGNA : Honored with 86 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including Six for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

05/06/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tysons, VA - TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations received 86 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards - more than any other local broadcast television group - for excellence in broadcast journalism, including the coveted prizes for overall excellence, excellence in innovation, and the new category of excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion. More than a third of TEGNA's 64 stations were among the winners with four stations - KARE, KING, WFAA and WUSA - garnering overall excellence, the highest honor awarded.

Seven TEGNA stations - KGW, KUSA, KSDK, NEWS CENTER Maine, WFAA and WGRZ - also won for excellence in innovation, which recognizes 'news organizations that innovate their product to enhance the quality of journalism and the audience's understanding of news.' In addition, six TEGNA stations - KARE, KGW, KSDK, WFAA, WWL and WXIA - received the Edward R. Murrow's newest honor - excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion - which is given for 'outstanding advocacy journalism tackling the topic of diversity, racial injustice and/or inequality.'

'TEGNA's commitment to exceptional journalism has once again been recognized by the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow awards,' said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. 'As our nation continues to confront acts of racial and social injustice, we are especially proud that our stations are recognized for covering and facilitating important discussions about race and inequality that will help drive systemic change.'

Overall, 24 TEGNA stations were honored, with 10 awarded to KARE; nine to KUSA; eight to WFAA; seven to KDSK; six to KING and WXIA; four to KGW, NEWS CENTER Maine and WHAS; three to WBIR, WGRZ, WUSA, WTHR and WWL; two to KHOU, KXTV, WOI and WTC; and one each to First Coast News, KPNX, KTVB, KWES, WTOL and WVEC.

TEGNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Winners this year are as follows:

KARE, Minneapolis-St. Paul

  • Overall Excellence: KARE 11
  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The Real Minneapolis
  • Breaking News Coverage: Minneapolis Unrest
  • Hard News: So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimer's Journey
  • Excellence in Video: Holly & Greenie
  • Excellence in Writing: Boyd Huppert
  • News Documentary: So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimer's Journey
  • Feature Reporting: Mr. Little Guy
  • News Series: KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual
  • Digital: KARE 11 Digital

KUSA, Denver

  • Excellence in Innovation: Next with Kyle Clark: Covering the Pandemic
  • Breaking News Coverage: Denver Protests: Day Two
  • Excellence in Video: Barbara Beats COVID
  • Feature Reporting: One Day… in Colorado… in 2020
  • News Series: The PRONE Project
  • Digital: The PRONE Project
  • Excellence in Sound: The Art of Surviving
  • Sports Reporting: That Lovin' Feeling
  • Podcast: BLAME: The Fear All These Years

WFAA, Dallas

  • Overall Excellence: WFAA
  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: While I Have Your Attention
  • Excellence in Innovation: WFAA Education Innovations
  • Investigative Reporting: Banking Below 30
  • Feature Reporting: A GOOD HEART
  • News Series: While I Have Your Attention
  • Excellence in Video: 'Upended'
  • Sports Reporting: Breaking Barriers: Jerry LeVias

KSDK, St. Louis

  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: RACE Listen. Learn. Live.
  • Excellence in Innovation: KNOW TO VOTE
  • Excellence in Video: Sportsmanship
  • Excellence in Writing: Mike Bush
  • News Series: Return to Haiti Series
  • Digital: KSDK.com
  • Sports Reporting: The Comeback Kid

KING, Seattle

  • Overall Excellence: KING 5 News: Stand for Truth
  • Investigative Reporting: Something Deadly in the Air
  • Excellence in Video: The Talk
  • News Series: Facing Race
  • Digital: Enough: George Floyd's Biracial Cousin Finds Her Place in the Fight for Racial Justice
  • Podcast: Monetary Li Speaking

WXIA, Atlanta

  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Perspective of a Black Journalist
  • Excellence in Innovation: 2020 … The Year Everything Changed
  • Hard News: WHITEWASHED: The Racial Cleansing of Forsyth County
  • Investigative Reporting: Believe Them
  • Excellence in Video: Mary's Prayer
  • Excellence in Writing: Matt Pearl

KGW, Portland, OR

  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Inside Woodlawn: No Time to Waste
  • Excellence in Innovation: The Story with Dan Haggerty
  • Hard News: Megafire Explained: How A Smoldering Wildfire Exploded

NEWS CENTER Maine, Bangor-Portland

  • Excellence in Innovation: 'Breath of Fresh Air'
  • Hard News: Breaking the Silence About Pregnancy and Infant Loss
  • Feature Reporting: 'Staring Down Death with Dignity'
  • Excellence in Sound: Surfs-Up Clean-Up

WHAS, Louisville

  • Hard News: Second Chance
  • Excellence in Video: Sneaker Man
  • News Series: Save Our City
  • Digital: 'Say Her Name' - The Breonna Taylor Case

WBIR, Knoxville

  • Investigative Reporting: Mecklenburg County Pandemic Loans
  • Excellence in Sound: Wood Frogs Gone Wild
  • Digital: WBIR.com and WBIR social platforms

WGRZ, Buffalo

  • Excellence in Innovation: 2 On Your Side Virtual Town Hall
  • Excellence in Writing: Kate Welshofer
  • Newscast: 2 On Your Side at 6

WTHR, Indianapolis

  • Excellence in Video: Santa School
  • Continuing Coverage: 13 Investigates: Pandemic Problems
  • Feature Reporting: Santa School

WUSA, Washington, DC

  • Overall Excellence: WUSA9: Inform, Inspire & Impact 2020
  • News Series: A Widow's Fight or Change
  • Newscast: WUSA9 Newscast - The First Covid Cases

WWL, New Orleans

  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The Talk
  • Hard News: Rescue and Recovery
  • Digital: WWLTV.com

KHOU, Houston

  • Breaking News Coverage: Houston Explosion
  • Excellence in Sound: Coach Burns

KXTV, Sacramento

  • News Series: FIRE-POWER-MONEY: California's Burning Crisis and How It Costs Us All
  • Sports Reporting: Modesto's Blind Bowler

WOI, Des Moines

  • Feature Reporting: Fight Like a Girl
  • News Series: Disaster Divide: How Iowa's Most Vulnerable Suffered After the Storm

WTIC, Hartford/New Haven

  • Excellence in Writing: From Pen to Paper … From Paper to Pixels; Jim Altman
  • Excellence in Sound: The Songs of Silence

First Coast News, Jacksonville

  • Sports Reporting: 'Never Quit'

KPNX, Phoenix

  • Hard News: Death with Dignity - The Last Christmas

KTVB, Boise

  • Digital: KTVB.com

KWES, Midland-Odessa

  • Feature Reporting: A Perfect Match

WTOL, Toledo

  • News Series: 'The Cook Brothers' Reign of Terror'

WVEC, Norfolk

  • Excellence in Video: Saving Tangier

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations, and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

For media inquiries, contact:
Anne Bentley
Vice President, Corporate Communications
703-873-6366
abentley@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:
Doug Kuckelman
Head of Investor Relations
703-873-6764
dkuckelman@TEGNA.com

Disclaimer

Tegna Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 15:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEGNA INC.
11:11aTEGNA  : Honored with 86 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including Six for Exc..
PU
05/04TEGNA  : KARE 11 Investigative Unit Honored With Peabody Award Finalist Nominati..
AQ
05/04TEGNA  : Stations ABC10, KING and KARE Nominated for Peabody Awards
PU
05/04TEGNA  : Unveils New Automotive and Tourism Attribution Capabilities, National V..
BU
05/03TEGNA  : Director Nominee Slate Supported by Egan-Jones Proxy Services
MT
05/03TEGNA  : Egan-Jones Joins Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis in Re..
BU
04/27TEGNA  : Barrington Adjusts Price Target on TEGNA to $23 From $20, Maintains Out..
MT
04/26GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Tegna
MT
04/23TEGNA  : Glass Lewis Recommends TEGNA Shareholders Vote For Company's Director N..
MT
04/23TEGNA  : Glass Lewis Recommends TEGNA Shareholders Vote “FOR” ALL 12..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 954 M - -
Net income 2021 455 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 382 M 4 382 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 6 430
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,88 $
Last Close Price 19,86 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC.42.37%4 382
DISCOVERY, INC.21.83%22 989
FOX CORPORATION24.79%21 255
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.36.64%6 393
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED26.72%3 883
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.27.22%3 341