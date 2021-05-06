TEGNA : Honored with 86 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including Six for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Tysons, VA - TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations received 86 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards - more than any other local broadcast television group - for excellence in broadcast journalism, including the coveted prizes for overall excellence, excellence in innovation, and the new category of excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion. More than a third of TEGNA's 64 stations were among the winners with four stations - KARE, KING, WFAA and WUSA - garnering overall excellence, the highest honor awarded.
Seven TEGNA stations - KGW, KUSA, KSDK, NEWS CENTER Maine, WFAA and WGRZ - also won for excellence in innovation, which recognizes 'news organizations that innovate their product to enhance the quality of journalism and the audience's understanding of news.' In addition, six TEGNA stations - KARE, KGW, KSDK, WFAA, WWL and WXIA - received the Edward R. Murrow's newest honor - excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion - which is given for 'outstanding advocacy journalism tackling the topic of diversity, racial injustice and/or inequality.'
'TEGNA's commitment to exceptional journalism has once again been recognized by the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow awards,' said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. 'As our nation continues to confront acts of racial and social injustice, we are especially proud that our stations are recognized for covering and facilitating important discussions about race and inequality that will help drive systemic change.'
Overall, 24 TEGNA stations were honored, with 10 awarded to KARE; nine to KUSA; eight to WFAA; seven to KDSK; six to KING and WXIA; four to KGW, NEWS CENTER Maine and WHAS; three to WBIR, WGRZ, WUSA, WTHR and WWL; two to KHOU, KXTV, WOI and WTC; and one each to First Coast News, KPNX, KTVB, KWES, WTOL and WVEC.
TEGNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Winners this year are as follows:
KARE, Minneapolis-St. Paul
Overall Excellence: KARE 11
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The Real Minneapolis
Breaking News Coverage: Minneapolis Unrest
Hard News: So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimer's Journey
Excellence in Video: Holly & Greenie
Excellence in Writing: Boyd Huppert
News Documentary: So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimer's Journey
Feature Reporting: Mr. Little Guy
News Series: KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual
Digital: KARE 11 Digital
KUSA, Denver
Excellence in Innovation: Next with Kyle Clark: Covering the Pandemic
-
Breaking News Coverage: Denver Protests: Day Two
Excellence in Video: Barbara Beats COVID
Feature Reporting: One Day… in Colorado… in 2020
-
News Series: The PRONE Project
Digital: The PRONE Project
Excellence in Sound: The Art of Surviving
Sports Reporting: That Lovin' Feeling
Podcast: BLAME: The Fear All These Years
WFAA, Dallas
Overall Excellence: WFAA
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: While I Have Your Attention
Excellence in Innovation: WFAA Education Innovations
Investigative Reporting: Banking Below 30
Feature Reporting: A GOOD HEART
News Series: While I Have Your Attention
Excellence in Video: 'Upended'
Sports Reporting: Breaking Barriers: Jerry LeVias
KSDK, St. Louis
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: RACE Listen. Learn. Live.
Excellence in Innovation: KNOW TO VOTE
Excellence in Video: Sportsmanship
Excellence in Writing: Mike Bush
News Series: Return to Haiti Series
Digital: KSDK.com
Sports Reporting: The Comeback Kid
KING, Seattle
Overall Excellence: KING 5 News: Stand for Truth
Investigative Reporting: Something Deadly in the Air
Excellence in Video: The Talk
News Series: Facing Race
Digital: Enough: George Floyd's Biracial Cousin Finds Her Place in the Fight for Racial Justice
Podcast: Monetary Li Speaking
WXIA, Atlanta
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Perspective of a Black Journalist
Excellence in Innovation: 2020 … The Year Everything Changed
Hard News: WHITEWASHED: The Racial Cleansing of Forsyth County
Investigative Reporting: Believe Them
Excellence in Video: Mary's Prayer
Excellence in Writing: Matt Pearl
KGW, Portland, OR
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Inside Woodlawn: No Time to Waste
Excellence in Innovation: The Story with Dan Haggerty
Hard News: Megafire Explained: How A Smoldering Wildfire Exploded
NEWS CENTER Maine, Bangor-Portland
Excellence in Innovation: 'Breath of Fresh Air'
Hard News: Breaking the Silence About Pregnancy and Infant Loss
Feature Reporting: 'Staring Down Death with Dignity'
Excellence in Sound: Surfs-Up Clean-Up
WHAS, Louisville
Hard News: Second Chance
Excellence in Video: Sneaker Man
News Series: Save Our City
Digital: 'Say Her Name' - The Breonna Taylor Case
WBIR, Knoxville
Investigative Reporting: Mecklenburg County Pandemic Loans
Excellence in Sound: Wood Frogs Gone Wild
Digital: WBIR.com and WBIR social platforms
WGRZ, Buffalo
Excellence in Innovation: 2 On Your Side Virtual Town Hall
Excellence in Writing: Kate Welshofer
Newscast: 2 On Your Side at 6
WTHR, Indianapolis
Excellence in Video: Santa School
Continuing Coverage: 13 Investigates: Pandemic Problems
Feature Reporting: Santa School
WUSA, Washington, DC
Overall Excellence: WUSA9: Inform, Inspire & Impact 2020
News Series: A Widow's Fight or Change
Newscast: WUSA9 Newscast - The First Covid Cases
WWL, New Orleans
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The Talk
Hard News: Rescue and Recovery
Digital: WWLTV.com
KHOU, Houston
Breaking News Coverage: Houston Explosion
Excellence in Sound: Coach Burns
KXTV, Sacramento
News Series: FIRE-POWER-MONEY: California's Burning Crisis and How It Costs Us All
Sports Reporting: Modesto's Blind Bowler
WOI, Des Moines
Feature Reporting: Fight Like a Girl
News Series: Disaster Divide: How Iowa's Most Vulnerable Suffered After the Storm
WTIC, Hartford/New Haven
Excellence in Writing: From Pen to Paper … From Paper to Pixels; Jim Altman
Excellence in Sound: The Songs of Silence
First Coast News, Jacksonville
Sports Reporting: 'Never Quit'
KPNX, Phoenix
Hard News: Death with Dignity - The Last Christmas
KTVB, Boise
KWES, Midland-Odessa
Feature Reporting: A Perfect Match
WTOL, Toledo
News Series: 'The Cook Brothers' Reign of Terror'
WVEC, Norfolk
Excellence in Video: Saving Tangier
The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.
