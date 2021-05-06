TEGNA : Honored with 86 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including Six for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Tysons, VA - TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations received 86 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards - more than any other local broadcast television group - for excellence in broadcast journalism, including the coveted prizes for overall excellence, excellence in innovation, and the new category of excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion. More than a third of TEGNA's 64 stations were among the winners with four stations - KARE, KING, WFAA and WUSA - garnering overall excellence, the highest honor awarded.

Seven TEGNA stations - KGW, KUSA, KSDK, NEWS CENTER Maine, WFAA and WGRZ - also won for excellence in innovation, which recognizes 'news organizations that innovate their product to enhance the quality of journalism and the audience's understanding of news.' In addition, six TEGNA stations - KARE, KGW, KSDK, WFAA, WWL and WXIA - received the Edward R. Murrow's newest honor - excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion - which is given for 'outstanding advocacy journalism tackling the topic of diversity, racial injustice and/or inequality.'

'TEGNA's commitment to exceptional journalism has once again been recognized by the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow awards,' said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. 'As our nation continues to confront acts of racial and social injustice, we are especially proud that our stations are recognized for covering and facilitating important discussions about race and inequality that will help drive systemic change.'

Overall, 24 TEGNA stations were honored, with 10 awarded to KARE; nine to KUSA; eight to WFAA; seven to KDSK; six to KING and WXIA; four to KGW, NEWS CENTER Maine and WHAS; three to WBIR, WGRZ, WUSA, WTHR and WWL; two to KHOU, KXTV, WOI and WTC; and one each to First Coast News, KPNX, KTVB, KWES, WTOL and WVEC.

TEGNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Winners this year are as follows:

KARE, Minneapolis-St. Paul

Overall Excellence: KARE 11

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The Real Minneapolis

Breaking News Coverage: Minneapolis Unrest

Hard News: So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimer's Journey

Excellence in Video: Holly & Greenie

Excellence in Writing: Boyd Huppert

News Documentary: So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimer's Journey

Feature Reporting: Mr. Little Guy

News Series: KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual

Digital: KARE 11 Digital

KUSA, Denver

Excellence in Innovation: Next with Kyle Clark: Covering the Pandemic

Breaking News Coverage: Denver Protests: Day Two

Excellence in Video: Barbara Beats COVID

Feature Reporting: One Day… in Colorado… in 2020

News Series: The PRONE Project

Digital: The PRONE Project

Excellence in Sound: The Art of Surviving

Sports Reporting: That Lovin' Feeling

Podcast: BLAME: The Fear All These Years

WFAA, Dallas

Overall Excellence: WFAA

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: While I Have Your Attention

Excellence in Innovation: WFAA Education Innovations

Investigative Reporting: Banking Below 30

Feature Reporting: A GOOD HEART

News Series: While I Have Your Attention

Excellence in Video: 'Upended'

Sports Reporting: Breaking Barriers: Jerry LeVias

KSDK, St. Louis

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: RACE Listen. Learn. Live.

Excellence in Innovation: KNOW TO VOTE

Excellence in Video: Sportsmanship

Excellence in Writing: Mike Bush

News Series: Return to Haiti Series

Digital: KSDK.com

Sports Reporting: The Comeback Kid

KING, Seattle

Overall Excellence: KING 5 News: Stand for Truth

Investigative Reporting: Something Deadly in the Air

Excellence in Video: The Talk

News Series: Facing Race

Digital: Enough: George Floyd's Biracial Cousin Finds Her Place in the Fight for Racial Justice

Podcast: Monetary Li Speaking

WXIA, Atlanta

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Perspective of a Black Journalist

Excellence in Innovation: 2020 … The Year Everything Changed

Hard News: WHITEWASHED: The Racial Cleansing of Forsyth County

Investigative Reporting: Believe Them

Excellence in Video: Mary's Prayer

Excellence in Writing: Matt Pearl

KGW, Portland, OR

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Inside Woodlawn: No Time to Waste

Excellence in Innovation: The Story with Dan Haggerty

Hard News: Megafire Explained: How A Smoldering Wildfire Exploded

NEWS CENTER Maine, Bangor-Portland

Excellence in Innovation: 'Breath of Fresh Air'

Hard News: Breaking the Silence About Pregnancy and Infant Loss

Feature Reporting: 'Staring Down Death with Dignity'

Excellence in Sound: Surfs-Up Clean-Up

WHAS, Louisville

Hard News: Second Chance

Excellence in Video: Sneaker Man

News Series: Save Our City

Digital: 'Say Her Name' - The Breonna Taylor Case

WBIR, Knoxville

Investigative Reporting: Mecklenburg County Pandemic Loans

Excellence in Sound: Wood Frogs Gone Wild

Digital: WBIR.com and WBIR social platforms

WGRZ, Buffalo

Excellence in Innovation: 2 On Your Side Virtual Town Hall

Excellence in Writing: Kate Welshofer

Newscast: 2 On Your Side at 6

WTHR, Indianapolis

Excellence in Video: Santa School

Continuing Coverage: 13 Investigates: Pandemic Problems

Feature Reporting: Santa School

WUSA, Washington, DC

Overall Excellence: WUSA9: Inform, Inspire & Impact 2020

News Series: A Widow's Fight or Change

Newscast: WUSA9 Newscast - The First Covid Cases

WWL, New Orleans

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The Talk

Hard News: Rescue and Recovery

Digital: WWLTV.com

KHOU, Houston

Breaking News Coverage: Houston Explosion

Excellence in Sound: Coach Burns

KXTV, Sacramento

News Series: FIRE-POWER-MONEY: California's Burning Crisis and How It Costs Us All

Sports Reporting: Modesto's Blind Bowler

WOI, Des Moines

Feature Reporting: Fight Like a Girl

News Series: Disaster Divide: How Iowa's Most Vulnerable Suffered After the Storm

WTIC, Hartford/New Haven

Excellence in Writing: From Pen to Paper … From Paper to Pixels; Jim Altman

Excellence in Sound: The Songs of Silence

First Coast News, Jacksonville

Sports Reporting: 'Never Quit'

KPNX, Phoenix

Hard News: Death with Dignity - The Last Christmas

KTVB, Boise

Digital: KTVB.com

KWES, Midland-Odessa

Feature Reporting: A Perfect Match

WTOL, Toledo

News Series: 'The Cook Brothers' Reign of Terror'

WVEC, Norfolk

Excellence in Video: Saving Tangier

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

