TEGNA : Investor Presentation Spring 2021

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this communication may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements, including risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on our revenues, particularly our non-political advertising revenues. Potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA's operations and business relating thereto and TEGNA's ability to execute on its standalone plan can also cause actual results to differ materially. Other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors and risks that may affect TEGNA's operations or financial results are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. Introduction and Current Environment TEGNA's Business Strategy Drives Long-Term Value TEGNA's commitment to financial discipline, superior execution and innovative content and marketing solutions creates a compelling long-term value proposition Five Key Pillars of Value Creation Continue to be best in class operator Aggressive yet disciplined pursuit of accretive M&A opportunities, including businesses and technologies Superior Execution  50%+ of recurring and highly profitable revenues from subscription & political in '19/'20 cycle and an increasingly larger percentage on a rolling two-year cycle going forward

 ~35% Adjusted EBITDA margin and more than $1 billion in Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2020

 Net subscription profits are expected to grow mid-to-high twenties percent year-over-year in 2021

 More than 40 stations acquired and ~$4 billion of transaction value since '13

 A positive ruling in the upcoming Supreme Court case on in-market consolidation could be a catalyst for more M&A

 Efficiency of acquisitions have kept us well under the 39% FCC local ownership cap at 32%, with the UHF discount

 Recent acquisition of local sports podcast network Locked On and partnership with ad platforms provider FreeWheel expanded our audience and customer base and integrated technological enhancements to distribution platforms Pursuing growth opportunities through organic innovation such as Premion, our best in class OTT advertising service Maintaining a strong balance sheetCommitment to free cash flow generation and a balanced capital allocation process Source: Company filings

 Continued growth in OTT advertising business Premion, finishing 2020 with revenues of more than $145 million, up 40%+ from last year with similar growth expected in 2021

 Recent update of Roku streaming apps for all stations and start of roll out station apps on Amazon Fire TV

 True Crime Network (formerly known as Justice Network) / Quest in multicast networks

 Interactive TV / digital series Daily Blast Live, VAULT Studios podcasts, audience engagement tool "Near Me"

 3.95x net leverage as of 4Q 2020; net leverage is expected to end 2021 at mid 3x

 $1.5 billion revolver extended through 2024 increases capital flexibility

 In 2020, executed nearly $1.6 billion in refinancings to lower interest expense and extend maturities

 Amended the only financial covenant (debt coverage) to extend the step-down of the maximum permitted total leverage ratio from 5.50 to 5.25 by 15 months

 Thoughtful, balanced capital allocation philosophy intended to optimize returns through investments in organic and inorganic growth opportunities, paying down debt, issuing dividends, and repurchasing shares

 Increased quarterly dividend by 36% beginning with the July 2021 payment

 Recently reintroduced a 3-year, $300 million share repurchase authorization as an additional opportunistic tool History of Objectively Evaluating the Portfolio and M&A Opportunities to Best Position TEGNA for Shareholder Value Creation …positioning TEGNA for future growth and value creation Successful execution of M&A and strategic initiatives transforming TEGNA into a pure-play broadcasting company…  Successful integration post Belo acquisition (Dec. 2013, $2.2B)

 Acquired six of London Broadcasting's TV stations (Jul. 2014, $215M)

 Announced spin off of publishing business to begin evolution into a pure play broadcasting company (Aug. 2014)  Launched the industry's first OTT local advertising network, Premion, to help TEGNA expand its revenue base and provide access to new markets (Nov. 2016)  Enhanced focus on digital-first strategy, including integrating digital into newsrooms (May 2017)

 Completed spin-off of Cars.com (Jun. 2017), sale of CareerBuilder (Jul. 2017) Acquired KFMB's San Diego stations (announced Dec. 2017) First acquisition as a pure-play  2018 - 2019, completed 5 acquisitions totaling ~$1.8B ($1.5B closed in 2019) strengthening our market positioning, portfolio of stations and shareholder value1

 Acquired 15 TV & 2 radio stations in 2019: ‒ Toledo / Midland-Odessa (Jan. 2019, $105M) ‒ Justice / Quest (June 2019, $77M)2 ‒ Dispatch (Aug. 2019, $535M) ‒ Nexstar / Tribune Divestiture (Sept. 2019, $740M)

 Created TEGNA Marketing Solutions (Nov. 2018)  Commitment to innovation and operational excellence including the successful integration of recently acquired stations, allowed TEGNA to end 2020 in a position of strength, despite the pandemic

 Executed strategic partnerships throughout 2020 including the Gray partnership with Premion (Feb. 2020)

 2021 guidance reflects expectations for and visibility into continued growth and value drivers as well as a commitment to prudent expense management and capital allocation: ‒ Subscription Revenue Growth: +Mid to High Teens percent ‒ FCF as a % of Revenues: 20.5 - 21.5% ‒ Net Leverage Ratio: Mid 3x Note: date of M&A deals represents transaction close unless otherwise noted 1 Includes acquisitions of KFMB's San Diego stations, Toledo/Midland-Odessa, Justice/Quest, Dispatch, and Nexstar/Tribune divestitures 2 Acquisition of 85% of multicast networks not owned from Cooper Media Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Highlights1 Fourth Quarter 2020 Full Year 2020  Total company revenue was $938 million, up 35% year-over-year and up 46% from the fourth quarter of 2018  Total company revenue was $2.9 billion, up 28% year-over-year and up 33% relative to the full year 2018

 Generated record political advertising revenue of $264 million, up 89% from the fourth quarter of 2018  Generated record political advertising revenue of $446 million in the year, up 91% relative to the full year 2018  Subscription revenue of $314 million was up 9% year-over-year, a smaller growth number than seen recently given the lapping of 2019 acquisitions

 Advertising and marketing services revenue of $352 million was down 6%; continue to reflect quarterly sequential improvement since the height of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020

 Net income was $244 million, almost triple what was achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019

 Total company Adjusted EBITDA was a record $429 million, an increase of 87% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, and up 57% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018

 Record free cash flow was $350 million or 37% of fourth quarter revenue 1 For full results, see Q4 and full year 2020 earnings release

2 Reflects full-year 2020 guidance provided in January 9, 2020 and February 11, 2020 press releases  Subscription revenue of $1.3 billion, an increase of 28% from 2019, exceeding pre-COVID 2020 guidance2 and in line with the guidance of up high-twenties percentage-wise provided on November 9, 2020

 Advertising and marketing services revenue of $1.2 billion was down 4% year-over-year

 Net income was $483 million, up 69% from 2019

 Total company Adjusted EBITDA was a record $1.0 billion, up 45% year-over-year; up 31% relative to the full year 2018

 Record free cash flow was $741 million or 25% of full-year revenue Recent Strategic and Capital Allocation Highlights  Multi-year distribution agreements with several major cable providers, combined with leading Big Four retrans rates give us clear line of sight into future cash flows ‒ In 2020, successfully repriced ~35% of our paid subscribers; will reprice ~30% toward the end of the year ‒ Project net subscription profits to grow in the mid-to-high twenties percent in 2021

 Record-breaking political year in 2020; well-positioned for political revenues in even years to come

 TEGNA's over-the-top advertising business Premion finished the year with revenues of more than $145 million, reflecting growth greater than 40% YoY ‒ Expecting similar percentage growth in 2021, benefiting from increased viewing on streaming services

 Record full-year Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow continue to reflect year-over-year expense improvements, furthering our significant, long-standing cost reduction initiatives ‒ Total company Adjusted EBITDA was a record $1.0 billion, up 45% year-over-year, and 31% above full year 2018 ‒ Free cash flow as a percentage of 2019/2020 revenue was 21.3%, exceeding pre-COVID 2020 guidance1

 Finished 2020 with a stronger balance sheet and additional optionality in our capital allocation program ‒ Reached a net leverage of 3.95x and expect mid 3x for full year 2021; no upcoming debt maturities until 2024 ‒ In 2020, executed ~$1.6 billion in refinancings to lower interest expense and extend maturities to increase capital flexibility

 Recent capital allocation decisions by the Board reflect active review of opportunities to create and return value to shareholders ‒ $300 million, three year share repurchase program renewal announced in January provides the Company with access to a number of tools to return value to shareholders ‒ Announcement of 36% quarterly dividend increase in March driven by improved durability of cash flows and underlying strength of the business

1 Reflects full-year 2020 guidance provided in January 9, 2020 and February 11, 2020 press releases 2021 Full-Year Expectations Metric Outlook* Subscription Revenue Growth Corporate Expenses  +Mid-to-High teens percent

 $44 - 48 million Depreciation

 $62 - 66 million Amortization

 $60 - 65 million Interest Expense Capital Expenditures (Non-recurring capital expenditures1) Effective Tax Ratio Net Leverage Ratio Free Cash Flow as a % of est. 2020/2021 Revenue

 $187 - 192 million

 $64 - 69 million (including $20 - 22 million non-recurring1)

 24.0 - 25.0%

 Mid 3x

 20.5 - 21.5% 1 Non-recurring capital expenditure amount is supplemental to the previously reported full-year 2021 guidance * Reflects expectations relative to full year 2020 results Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Profile Ended the year in strong liquidity position:  $41 million in cash and $1.1 billion+ undrawn capacity on revolving credit facility Recent refinancing actions further strengthen the balance sheet, reduce interest expense, extend maturities:  On January 9, 2020, completed a $1.0 billion offering of 2028 senior notes at 4.625%

 On September 10, 2020, completed a $550 million offering of 2026 senior notes at 4.750%

 During October 2020, the Company drew down its revolving credit facility to repay all of its Senior Notes due in 2021 and a portion of Senior Notes due in 2024 Continued progress in reducing debt, our primary near-term focus:  Reduced leverage from 4.9x at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 to 3.95x at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020

 Cash flow continues to be used to reduce net debt Revolver extension increased capital flexibility; completed with favorable terms:  $1.5 billion revolver extended through 2024

 On June 11, 2020 amended the only financial covenant (debt coverage) to extend the step-down of the maximum permitted total leverage ratio from 5.50 to 5.25 by 15 months, until March 31, 2022 − Additional step downs will continue thereafter as scheduled − Revised terms provide additional financial flexibility given current market conditions No upcoming debt maturities until 2024 In February 2021, S&P affirmed 'BB-' issuer credit rating on TEGNA and revised outlook to positive from negative Content Innovation and Audience Growth Connecting with consumers through a multitude of digital platforms  Extending our local brands through websites, mobile and OTT apps that reach almost 70 million unduplicated average monthly vistors1

 Reinventing local sports through Locked On, the leading local sports podcasting network, with 8 million listens per month and 80 million podcast downloads in 2020

 Delivering digital video at scale, with 142 million views per month across our O&O properties and YouTube

 Engaging our audience through unique user-generated content and hyperlocal features, with more than 2 million messages received by our stations in 2020

 Leveraging our scale to create content brands with national reach, including VERIFY, True Crime Network and VAULT Studios DBL is a first of its kind, multiplatform live show with a revolutionary new format produced centrally at KUSA Denver  DBL is distributed in 76 markets and on 80 stations across the country. DBL markets consist of 52 TEGNA and 24 non-TEGNA markets including Scripps, Hearst and Gray

 In addition to broadcast, DBL streams 4.5 hours of content weekdays on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, DBL.com, the DBL app and TEGNA's station apps on Roku 1 Source: ComScore Providing Trusted, Impactful and Innovative News We are able to make a tangible positive impact on our communities, supporting our purpose of serving the greater good  Washington, DC's WUSA9's meticulous reporting following the death of George Floyd provided incontrovertible proof that at least two different types of gas were used against peaceful demonstrators

 WUSA9's coverage of the protests was featured in the first hearing in the U.S. Congress to investigate law enforcement tactics used Spotlight: TEGNA Stations Changing Lives and Laws  Dallas, TX's WFAA's VERIFY Road Trip: "Climate Truth," senior reporter led a climate change skeptic across Texas to interview leading scientists and then to Alaska to witness melting glaciers and the effects of climate change on our planet

 Winner of a 2021 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, honoring journalistic excellence  Atlanta, GA's 11Alive's (WXIA) The Reveal investigative team shed light on the concealment of jail death records from the public

 In response, a federal investigation was requested, a review of the death was opened, and a state representative plans to propose legislation requiring independent jail death investigations  Houston, TX's KVUE investigated the March 2019 death of Javier Ambler in police custody and found that the deputies used stun guns on him, even as he told them that he had a heart condition and could not breathe

 The team conducted a months-long investigation, leading to an indictment on felony evidence tampering charges  Conducted trainings on detecting misinformation campaigns, specifically those targeting Black and Hispanic communities

 Expanded stations' VERIFY news fact-checking reporting to identify and debunk false information spread on social media platforms TEGNA stations' VERIFY reporting has fought misinformation and disinformation and helped viewers and users distinguish between true and false information

 Created Voter Access station teams to educate the public on the election process; held election officials accountable for transparency in the reporting of results Environment, Social and Governance Driven by our purpose, TEGNA seeks to create positive societal change and impact through our reporting and our deeply held commitment to community serviceTEGNA is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture and listening to and investing in our people The Board is guided by strong corporate governance policies that align with best practices for publicly held companies TEGNA is committed to managing our environmental impact responsibly and sustainably, and educating the public through our journalism NEW: Strengthened DE&I commitment and set five-year goals to increase Black, Indigenous and People of Color representation in content teams, news leadership and management roles NEW: In 2021, will be conducting a Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) gap analysis to develop goals and set action plans for greenhouse gas emissions  The Company integrates ESG considerations into its overall strategy and provides information in four categories: social capital, human capital, corporate governance and environment

 Our corporate responsibility efforts are overseen by our Board's Public Policy and Regulation Committee

 Since 2018, Social Responsibility Highlights are updated each year and a Social Responsibility portion of our corporate website has been created to better reflect and report on our corporate social responsibility practices

 Recently published 2020 Social Responsibility Highlights includes enhanced disclosure including a report on the SASB industry standards for Media & Entertainment companies, which the Company recently adopted: https://www.tegna.com/corporate-social-responsibility/ Recently Enhanced Oversight of our Diversity Equity & Inclusion Efforts; Reporting of Board and Workforce Diversity Statistics Strengthened Leadership of, and Oversight over DE&I Efforts:  Appointed a Chief Diversity Officer in September 2020 to drive focus and intentional actions to ensure our long-standing inclusive values resonate across TEGNA

 To further embed that commitment and accountability into the governance of our company, in July 2020 our Board adopted specific areas of oversight for Board committees regarding how TEGNA approaches diversity: Monitoring and supporting DE&I performance and gaining diversity of employees / management Took Action to Enhance and Expand DE&I Initiatives:  Launched Diversity & Inclusion Working Group focused on increasing racial diversity, ensuring diverse perspectives are embraced, and identifying and combating inherent unconscious bias through education, training programs, and enhanced policies

 Conducted 33 local town hall meetings in 2020 on race, diversity and inclusion to hear directly from employees about their experiences and perspectives, and about working at TEGNA

Leadership Development & Comp. Committee Nominating & Governance Committee Public Policy & Regulatory Committee Audit Committee  Recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for fifth consecutive year, receiving a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2021 Corporate Equality Index

 In 2020, the TEGNA Foundation granted $100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Robust Reporting of Gender and Ethnic Representation Across Levels: U.S. Employee Profile Female Male AsianBlack or AfricanHispanic or American Latino White Other N/A2 Management1 41.6% 58.4% 2.5% 6.8% 5.0% 81.6% 1.5% 2.6% Professionals 47.2% 52.8% 3.1% 12.5% 9.8% 68.8% 2.6% 3.2% All Other Employees 49.2% 50.8% 1.6% 11.5% 8.6% 73.8% 2.0% 2.5% 1 Defined as "Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers" and "First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers" in our demographic representation data, or EEO-1 information, which is submitted annually to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission 2 N/A = not available or not disclosed Ongoing Pledge to Investing in, and Supporting our Employees and Communities Listening to our Employees:  TEGNA conducts a comprehensive, companywide employee survey, the results of which are reviewed with the Board. Key findings are used to develop and refine aspects of human capital management strategy, including diversity and inclusion initiatives and employee benefits enhancements Investing in our Employees:  We invest annually in employee professional development opportunities including Leadership Development and Executive Leadership programs, and diversity-related recruitment and internship opportunities

 We have expanded our benefits programs, including expanding our parental leave policy for all new parents to receive at least 6 weeks of paid leave, a new fertility benefit to cover treatments such as IUI, IVF, egg freezing, and more, coverage for Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders, full coverage for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) prescriptions, and adding Juneteenth as a paid company holiday Giving Back to our Communities: 2020 Community Grant Recipients  In 2020, TEGNA was named to The Civic 50 as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States

 Stations have helped raise approximately $66 million for local COVID-19 relief efforts

 TEGNA Foundation Community Grants are distributed within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal framework. − In 2020, the TEGNA Foundation in partnership with local stations made 260 Community Grants totaling $1.85 million Well-Positioned for the Long-Term TEGNA Demographic Footprint Reflects Large Stations in Growing Markets Largest Independent Owner of Big 4 Affiliates in the Top 25 Markets (21 stations, 16 Big 4 affiliates)1 Scale provides ability to achieve leading Big 4 retrans rates 64 TV Stations 51 Markets ~39% of TV Households Source: Nielsen (Sep 2020), Company data 1 Based on TV homes reached, excluding O&Os

2 Across all markets; based on number of TV homes reached, excluding O&Os

3 CW, MyNetwork, Independent and Radio Largestaffiliate group2 2nd Largestaffiliate group2 TEGNA Financial Strength Enhanced by Growth in High Margin Subscription and Political Revenue Streams Shift in TEGNA Revenue Composition (in $M) 2019 2017 2018 1 Advertising & Marketing Services: Advertising (Excluding Political) + Digital revenue

2 Total Revenues do not exactly sum to the total of individual revenues due to rounding 2020 2020 - 2021E  Profitable, predictable subscription revenues are growing rapidly

 Strong local news stations play a key role in local political marketing strategies and continue to add stability to advertising revenue on a two-year basis

 We expect high-margin subscription and political revenues to continue to account for a growing portion of two-year revenues Contractual Subscription Revenue Provides Clear Visibility and Predictability of Free Cash Flow TEGNA Subscription Revenue $1,600M $1,400M $1,200M $1,000M $800M $600M $400M $200M $0M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E  TEGNA has experienced strong subscription revenue growth for the past decade

 2020 subscription revenue was up 28% from 2019, exceeding pre-COVID 2020 guidance and in line with the guidance of +high-twenties percentage-wise provided in November 2020 1 Across all markets; based on number of TV homes reached, excluding O&Os  TEGNA repriced approximately 35% of its subscribers at leading Big Four affiliate rates during the fourth quarter of 2020 and will reprice ~30% toward the end of 2021

 Still expect net subscription profits to increase mid-to-high twenties percent in 2021, which will continue to support the visibility of growing subscription revenues

 More predictable affiliate fees with longer term agreements drive net subscription profit growth

 TEGNA is the largest NBC affiliate group and second largest CBS affiliate group1; recently renewed NBC affiliation agreement, covering 20 TEGNA markets Affiliation Agreement Expirations: NBC CBS ABC FOX 42% of subs; expires early 2024

30% of subs; expires end of 2022

22% of subs; expires late 2023 6% of subs; expires mid 2022 Well-Positioned for Continued Political Advertising Revenues in Future Even-Years, Building on a Record Year Achieved Record Political Spend in 2020 Battleground Presidential Footprint Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa  TEGNA generated record political advertising revenue of $446 million in 2020, up almost 3x relative to the full year 2016, driven by a greater number of markets with competitive races and significant campaign ad spending

 2019 acquisitions included key presidential, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House political spending battleground states

 Looking forward, TEGNA's local broadcast stations will continue to play a critical role in political marketing strategies as the preferred medium to broadly reach targeted constituents Slotted for 24 U.S. 2022 Senate Races in TEGNA Footprint with 6 Competitive Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin Slotted for 24 U.S. 2022 Governorship Races in TEGNA Footprint with 7 Competitive Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin

 TEGNA's strong portfolio of stations and expansive reach positions the Company well for the 2022 election cycle: − 2022 U.S. Senate races provide significant revenue potential with 100% of the most competitive races and 24 of the total 34 races around the country in TEGNA's footprint

− 36 Gubernatorial elections will occur in 2022, with 24 in TEGNA's footprint

− All 435 U.S. House seats will be up in 2022 with lines redrawn Political Revenue ($M) 500 Presidential Election Year 400 300 200 100 0 2018 2016 2020 TEGNA Poised to Take Full Advantage of Content and Technology Innovation in Growing TV Advertising Market Advertising Revenue Growth Strategy Advertising revenue growth will be driven by growing audienceand increasing advertising revenue market share and expanding TEGNA's addressable markets through content and technology innovation Content Innovation  Local news content innovation is critical to drive audience and advertising growth

 Syndicated content innovation (incubated through recurring innovation summits) is critical to drive audience and revenue growth Technology Innovation  We expect the following TEGNA technology initiatives to facilitate expanding audience / market share and increasing advertising revenue  Intelligent Ad Automation  Audience Attribution  Pricing  ATSC 3.0

1 As of December 31, 2020, Source: ComScore Ad Revenue Growth Strategy

2 As of December 31, 2020, Source: Google Analytics and Campaign Monitor

3 As of December 31, 2020, Source: Google Analytics and YouTube Analytics  TEGNA's strong digital footprint provides extended audience reach and creates revenue opportunities, with strategic emphasis on:  Growth across multiple platforms  High engagement with existing and new audiences  Create new monetization opportunities including strong partnerships with YouTube and Facebook, native advertisements and sponsored content

Recently implemented a single in-house national sales organization to better align with go-to-market strategy as TEGNA embraces the increased automation of our business Premion Overview: OTT Innovation Premion is an Industry-Leading Premium CTV/OTT Advertising Platform serving Regional, Local and National Advertisers across 210 DMAs LOCAL CONTENT OTT OTT ADVERTISERS PREMION PROVIDERS DEVICES VIEWERS Now TAG Certified Against Fraud Premion is a one-stop-shop for local, regional and national brands to place advertising in premium, brand safe long-form programs across streaming devices, smart TVs and web browsers Premion Value Proposition Uniquely positioned to deliver a unified linear + OTT solution for local advertisers that drives measurable business outcomes Strategy Value Proposition  With directly-sourced inventory from 125+ branded networks, Premion delivers brand-safe premium CTV and OTT impressions for local and regional advertisers at scale

 Combined TEGNA, Gray and Premion Direct Sales Force coverage ‒ Local salesforce covering almost 75% of the U.S. ‒ National sales teams reach all 200+ DMAs with our campaigns

 Advanced targeting and data solutions, including our industry leading household device graph, provide precision targeting and unparalleled reach  For Advertisers: Provide a scalable, data-driven CTV/OTT advertising solution to local and regional advertisers in a highly desirable and effective way to reach a highly-engaged streaming audience in a targeted manner  For Publishers: Bring high-quality advertising demand to publishers from advertisers that they would not have reached.  For Local Broadcasters: Provide an extension product for broadcasters to recapture ad dollars migrating with viewers to OTT platforms Premion has helped provide access to new markets and delivered strong revenue growth achieving double digit growth rates, with revenue of more than $145 million in 2020 and strong double-digit growth in 2021 Investing in Growth Through Innovation: OTT Ad Network Extending Beyond TV Reach Compelling OTT Market OpportunityPremion's Competitive Advantage Premion by the Numbers Fast-Growing Market1 2020 Extending Reach Beyond TV 2021 ~75% U.S. HH2 Local sales force presence 200+ DMAs Ad campaign reach Synergies with TEGNA's National AND Local Sales ForcesRevenue $145M+ Premion 2020 revenue contribution Reflecting growth greater than 40 percent relative to last year EBITDA MarginUnder-Penetrated Market1 24% but only… time spent viewing 1 Magna Global (Dec 2020 Projections)

2 Households 8% of TV ad market Minimal incremental investment required for additional growth Strategic OTT Partnership with Gray Television  Accelerates Premion's already exceptional growth by expanding local footprint and leveraging Gray's strong-performing stations Low single digit 2019 High teens at scale TEGNA is Capitalizing on Growth of Over-the-Air Television Audiences % of Broadcast-Only / Over-the-Air Homes Q4 2012 Q4 2013 Q4 2014 Q4 2015 Q4 2016 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 Q4 2019 Source: Nielsen. Audience uses antenna as primary television viewing method 21.0% 19.0% 17.0% 15.0% 13.0% 11.0% 9.0% 7.0% 5.0%  Networks capitalize on trend of surging antenna usage with over 19.6M homesusing indoor or outside antenna to watch television, representing 19%+ of U.S. TV homes in Q4 2020

 Extended distribution with True Crime Network reaching ~88% and Quest reaching ~77% of the U.S. TV households with strong growth potential going forward

 True Crime Network launched free, ad-supported OTT streaming service and apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple iOS and Androidimpressions sold by Premion Q4 2020  In February 2021, announced the spring launch of Twist, a new multicast entertainment network for women

 At its launch, Twist will be distributed in 41 TEGNA markets, 11 Univision markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, and 31 HC2 Broadcasting local markets, reaching DMA's covering 70% of U.S. television households, with additional distribution agreements expected by summer 2021 Sports Betting Expected to Further Diversify Advertising Marketing Services Revenue Continuing to Gain Support From State and Local Governments Key Active legalized sports betting with some form of active online optionActive legalized sports betting with only a retail (offline) optionPreparing to launch legalized sports betting1 Active legalization efforts underway  Growing interest in legalized sports betting offers a differentiated avenue to capture incremental AMS revenue

 The sports betting landscape continues to evolve with the legalization of mobile betting in Michigan and gross gaming revenue in November 2020 reaching more than $250 million

 Additional key states within the TEGNA footprint expected to discuss legalization in the coming months and beyond Key Takeaways  Proven operational excellence reflected in record Adjusted EBITDA, strong margins, and continued growth in free cash flow as a percentage of two-year revenues

 Diversified profits from recurring and highly profitable, growing subscription revenues achieved through leading Big Four affiliate rates and successful retransmission negotiations; expectation for mid to high twenties percent growth in net subscription profits in 2021 supports future margin visibility

 Record year of political spending in 2020 demonstrates durable growth and strong positioning for future even year revenues

 Significant free cash flow growth as a result of strong Adjusted EBITDA performance, expense and balance sheet management

 Thoughtful capital allocation optimizes investments in organic and inorganic growth opportunities, optimizing debt, issuing dividends, and repurchasing shares in a way that maximizes value for shareholders

 Commitment to corporate responsibility and enhanced reporting driven by TEGNA's purpose to make a difference in our work, our company and our communities Appendix Non-GAAP Reconciliation Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 ($000s) GAAP Special Items1 Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,937,780 $ - $ 2,937,780 Operating expenses 2,066,798 (18,741) 2,048,057 Operating income 870,982 18,741 889,723 Depreciation 66,880 - 66,880 Amortization of intangible assets 67,690 - 67,690 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,005,552 $ 18,741 $ 1,024,293 $ 2,937,780 2,048,057 889,723 1Special items include workforce restructuring, M&A due diligence costs, advisory fees related to activism defense, and spectrum repacking reimbursements and other, net. $ 67,690 1,024,293 Attachments Original document

