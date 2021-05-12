Log in
TEGNA : Names Julie Eisenman President and General Manager of WNEP in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

05/12/2021
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Julie Eisenman has been named president and general manager of WNEP, the ABC affiliate in Pennsylvania’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton market, effective June 14. Eisenman will be responsible for overseeing the station’s content, sales, brand, and operations across all platforms, as well as defining and executing the station’s vision and strategy. Eisenman replaces Chuck Morgan, who retired in April.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005724/en/

TEGNA Names Julie Eisenman President and General Manager of WNEP in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Photo: Business Wire)

TEGNA Names Julie Eisenman President and General Manager of WNEP in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Photo: Business Wire)

Eisenman first joined TEGNA in 2015 as assistant news director at WXIA, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Atlanta. In 2017, she was promoted to news director at WLTX, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina. During her tenure, Eisenman and her team created and implemented a successful newsroom workflow and content strategy that earned them South Carolina Television Station of the Year for two consecutive years.

In April 2020 while at WLTX, Eisenman was asked to serve in an additional role as content manager for VERIFY, TEGNA stations’ initiative to combat misinformation and disinformation. In August of 2020, Eisenman was promoted to director of content at WLTX and took on additional responsibility as a mentor for new news leaders within the TEGNA organization.

“Julie’s experience as a journalist, news leader and mentor make her an exceptional choice for president and general manager at WNEP,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “A native of Pennsylvania, Julie understands the strengths of WNEP and what the station means to the community. With her creative and collaborative approach, she’ll play a key role leading the team as they continue to serve all of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.”

Before joining TEGNA, Eisenman was the news director of WJCL and FOX 28 in Savannah. She also spent time in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she served as news director at WICU and WSEE, producer and reporter at WJET and investigative/general assignment reporter and assistant news director at WICU. Eisenman began her career on the assignment desk at WPXI in Pittsburgh.

Eisenman is a Clarion University of Pennsylvania graduate with a degree in communications. She is also a fellowship recipient of Northwestern University’s Media Management Seminar for Television Executives and a fellow with the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations, and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 981 M - -
Net income 2021 472 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 230 M 4 230 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 6 430
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,50 $
Last Close Price 19,16 $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC.37.35%4 230
DISCOVERY, INC.22.25%22 876
FOX CORPORATION32.23%22 058
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.36.09%6 352
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED26.29%3 947
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.27.22%3 354