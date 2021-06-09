Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TEGNA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TEGNA : WUSA, WKYC, WCNC and WBIR Win Six Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards

06/09/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Releases
View printer-friendly version
Back
Jun 09,2021
TEGNA's WUSA, WKYC, WCNC and WBIR Win Six Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards

Tysons, VA - TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that WUSA, WKYC, WCNC and WBIR, TEGNA's CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C. and NBC affiliates in Cleveland, Ohio, Charlotte, North Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee, respectively, have won six Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. The Gracie Awards shine a spotlight on women in media and recognize individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

'We are very proud of the work our journalists do to shine a light on important news and issues in their local communities,' said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO of media operations, TEGNA. 'We congratulate all of the Gracie Award winners who are making positive changes and creating new opportunities for women in media.'

WUSA's Gracie Awards:

  • Grace Chimel, winner of the Director (TV - Local) award for her purpose-driven and creative directing of the WUSA9 News at 11 p.m. newscast.
  • Jasmine (JC) Whittington, a multi-platform video producer and the winner of the Soft News Feature (TV - Local) award for her profile of 92-year-old activist Daisy Fields, who marched alongside civil rights legends Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks, and shares stories most have read about in history books. Today, Chandler Baxter, Fields' 24-year-old granddaughter, continues her legacy as a Black Lives Matter activist.
  • WUSA9 News at 11 p.m. is the winner of the Frontline - Special Report (TV - Local) for the station's special coverage of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021. The newscast gave a unique look at the ceremony and was led by a trio of female news leaders and addressed the year's challenges, including the pandemic and civil unrest.
  • Weeknight Anchor Lesli Foster is the recipient of an Honorable Mention in the On-Air Talent category. For more than 20 years, she has pursued truth and equity in the Washington, D.C. community. As the coronavirus pandemic brought uncertainty in 2020, she sought to be a reassuring voice to viewers across the region.

WKYC's Gracie Award:

  • Jessica Miller, a supervising producer, is the winner of the Producer - Scripted / Edited / Live (TV - Local) award for 'A Turning Point: The Healing Power of Poetry,' which features an emotional interview with Cuyahoga County poet laureate Honey Bell-Bey. The story was captured in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and aired as part of the station's 'A Turning Point' series, which examines whether the concerns raised about systemic racism are resulting in any structural social changes.

WCNC's Gracie Award:

  • Ashley Stoehlein, is the winner of the Sports Feature (TV - Local) award for her coverage of a Charlotte Hornet's dance team member's battle with Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Kelsea Roussell shares her journey in 'Dancing Through the Fight of a Lifetime.'

WBIR's Gracie Award:

More information about the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards is available at https://allwomeninmedia.org/.

About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

For media inquiries, contact:
Anne Bentley
Vice President, Corporate Communications
703-873-6366
abentley@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:
Doug Kuckelman
Head of Investor Relations
703-873-6764
dkuckelman@TEGNA.com

Contact Investor Relations

Douglas Kuckelman
Head of Investor Relations
TEGNA Inc.
Phone: 703-873-6764
E-mail: dkuckelman@tegna.com

Shareholder Services

TEGNA shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol TGNA. The company's transfer agent and registrar is Computershare. General inquiries and requests for enrollment materials should be directed to:

Computershare
PO Box 505000,
Louisville KY 40233-5000
Phone: 800-778-3299
www.computershare.com/investor

Disclaimer

Tegna Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 20:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEGNA INC.
04:40pTEGNA  : WUSA, WKYC, WCNC and WBIR Win Six Alliance for Women in Media Foundatio..
PU
08:41aTEGNA  : WUSA and WKYC Win Four Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Aw..
BU
06/03TEGNA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/02TEGNA  : 12 News KPNX in Phoenix Wins 2021 Walter Cronkite Award for Exceptional..
BU
05/14TEGNA  : Shareholders Re-Elect All 12 TEGNA Directors at 2021 Annual Meeting (Fo..
PU
05/12TEGNA INC  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Su..
AQ
05/12TEGNA  : Names Julie Eisenman President and General Manager of WNEP in Wilkes-Ba..
BU
05/12TEGNA  : Full-year 2021 Premion revenues accelerating with growth now expected t..
PU
05/11INSIDER TRENDS : TEGNA Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security to Acquire S..
MT
05/11TEGNA  : Transcript of first-quarter 2021 earnings conference call
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 986 M - -
Net income 2021 472 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 219 M 4 219 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 430
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 22,88 $
Last Close Price 19,11 $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC.36.99%4 219
FOX CORPORATION25.65%20 868
DISCOVERY, INC.-0.17%19 481
RTL GROUP S.A.23.91%9 205
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.31.83%6 153
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED30.60%3 971