Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TEGNA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:59 2022-06-08 pm EDT
21.29 USD   -0.68%
06/03TEGNA Names John Treviño President and General Manager of KBMT-KJAC in Southeast Texas
BU
06/03TEGNA Inc. Names John Treviño as President and General Manager of KBMT-KJAC in Southeast Texas, Effective June 13, 2022
CI
06/02TEGNA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TEGNA's KUSA Wins Prestigious Peabody Award for “Prone” Investigative Series

06/08/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that KUSA, its NBC affiliate in Denver, was awarded a Peabody Award in the News category for its “Prone” investigative series on the dangers of the prone position chokehold restraint. Peabody Awards honor the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005856/en/

KUSA's “Prone” is a two-year nationwide investigation into the use of the prone chokehold position in arrests. The investigative series was awarded a Peabody Award in the News category. (Photo: Business Wire)

KUSA's “Prone” is a two-year nationwide investigation into the use of the prone chokehold position in arrests. The investigative series was awarded a Peabody Award in the News category. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Prone” is a two-year nationwide investigation into the use of the prone chokehold position in arrests. Sparked by the death of George Floyd who was handcuffed facedown and pinned under an officer’s knee, the investigation found at least 130 similar cases since 2010. The findings were documented in a database which were then used by TEGNA stations in other cities. After the documentary aired on KUSA in Denver and KARE in Minneapolis, both police departments mandated additional training about the dangers of this type of restraint.

The investigative team was led by KUSA’s Chris Vanderveen, journalist and director of special projects, Chris Hansen, senior photojournalist, and A.J. Lagoe, investigative journalist at KARE, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Minneapolis. TEGNA stations KFMB in San Diego, KPNX in Phoenix, KXTV in Sacramento, WFAA in Dallas, WFMY in Greensboro, WLTX in Columbia, WUSA in Washington, and WWL in New Orleans also contributed to the investigation.

“Congratulations to Chris Vanderveen, Chris Hansen, A.J. Lagoe, and all our stations involved in this investigative series that has led to prone restraint training for officers in Denver and Minneapolis,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “All of us at TEGNA are proud of the impactful reporting you do every day.”

“This is a special day for 9NEWS. Receiving recognition for this investigation is very meaningful, but to receive a Peabody Award is truly humbling,” said Mark Cornetta, president and general manager, KUSA. “The curiosity and tenaciousness of our team and the collaboration across our TEGNA sister stations is what led to this series, and we are proud to see that it has created much-needed change.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TEGNA INC.
06/03TEGNA Names John Treviño President and General Manager of KBMT-KJAC in Southeast Texas
BU
06/03TEGNA Inc. Names John Treviño as President and General Manager of KBMT-KJAC in Southeas..
CI
06/02TEGNA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/01TEGNA Stations Honored with 96 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
BU
05/24TEGNA Foundation Announces First Round of 2022 Media Grants
BU
05/18TEGNA INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/17TEGNA's Acquisition by Standard General Affiliate Receives Shareholder Approval
MT
05/17TEGNA Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement with Standard General Affiliate
BU
05/12TEGNA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09TEGNA INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEGNA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 436 M - -
Net income 2022 719 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,91x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 4 776 M 4 776 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,43 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEGNA INC.16.65%4 776
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.0.00%41 669
FOX CORPORATION-6.23%18 636
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-23.46%7 350
RTL GROUP S.A.-5.96%7 256
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.15.91%7 131