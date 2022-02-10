TEGNA's Locked On Podcast Network Grows Audience and Expands Video Offerings

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Locked On Podcast Network, the leading local sports podcast network with daily shows for all “Big 4” professional sports teams and major college programs, today announced its audience grew by 48 percent year-over-year, finishing 2021 with a total audience of more than 115 million podcast listens and views.

Since the launch of the network’s first YouTube channel in May 2021, Locked On has expanded to 118 active channels, attracting more than 3 million views per month. Locked On also added 10 new podcasts covering NCAA college football and basketball programs, several of which overlap with fan interest in local TEGNA markets. Additionally, Locked On's Live NBA Draft show, which was broadcast from WFAA’s studio in Dallas, attracted its largest streaming audience to date for a live event with approximately 200,000 views.

“Locked On’s growth reflects what sports fans all over the country have been asking for – sports news, interviews, analysis and commentary that is available anywhere and anytime,” said Adam Ostrow, TEGNA’s chief digital officer. “Major advertising agencies and brands have also taken notice of our growth, reach and laser-focus on serving our audience of league and team fans.”

“Locked On’s ongoing commitment is to provide an extensive lineup of professional and collegiate sports coverage for our audience of avid fans,” said David Locke, Locked On’s president and founder. “As we move into our second year with TEGNA, we’ll be expanding our local sports content and live event coverage to sports fans everywhere.”

Locked On’s collection of local team and league podcasts showed double-digit audience growth across each of the major sports in 2021, with one sport showing triple-digit growth:

NHL podcasts, a 159 percent increase.

MLB podcasts, a 97 percent increase.

College Sports podcasts, a 72 percent increase.

NBA podcasts, a 50 percent increase.

NFL podcasts, a 32 percent increase.

Locked On will continue to expand its horizons in 2022, with a week of special coverage from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVI (56) in Los Angeles. Additionally, a live studio event for the 2022 NFL Draft is being added to the lineup. Locked On’s expanded video offerings will also be integrated into TEGNA station’s streaming apps for Roku, Amazon Fire TV and additional platforms later this year.

About Locked On

Founded in 2016, Locked On produces more than 180 podcasts, providing in-depth coverage of every NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL team plus major college sports teams. The leading local sports podcast network publishes more than 700 podcast episodes each week, generating 13 million listens and views a month. Its podcasts were streamed more than 115 million times in 2021 across major podcast audio apps and for video on YouTube. Locked On also produces industry-leading, league-wide daily podcasts for fantasy sports, sports betting, the NFL and NBA Drafts and national shows featuring industry-renowned writers, reporters and insiders. Power 5 college conference experts deliver daily podcasts for college basketball and football fans for each major conference. More information at lockedonpodcasts.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

