TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The conference call will be webcast through the company’s website, and is open to investors, the financial community, the media and other members of the public.

To access the meeting by phone, please visit investors.TEGNA.com at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to access the links and register before the conference call begins. Once registered, phone participants will receive dial-in numbers and unique PIN to seamlessly access the call.

The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.

TEGNA’s earnings announcement will be released to news outlets and wire services before the market opens on August 3. Materials related to the call will be available at that time through the Investor Relations section of TEGNA’s website, investors.TEGNA.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

