Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TEGNA Inc.    TGNA

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TEGNA : to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Monday, March 1, 2021

01/06/2021 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings results on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

TEGNA’s earnings announcement will be released to news outlets and wire services before the market opens on March 1. Materials related to the call will be available at that time through the Investor Relations section of TEGNA’s website, investors.TEGNA.com.

The conference call, which will also be webcast through the company’s website, is open to investors, the financial community, the media and other members of the public. To join the call toll-free, dial 800-458-4121 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled 9:00 a.m. (ET) start time. International callers should dial 929-477-0324. The confirmation code for the conference call is 9494304.

To listen to the call via live webcast, please visit investors.TEGNA.com and allow at least 10 minutes to access TEGNA’s home page and complete the links before the webcast begins.

A replay of the conference call will be available under “Investor Relations” at www.TEGNA.com from Monday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to Monday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). To access the replay, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. The confirmation code for the replay is 9494304. A transcript of the conference call will also be made available on the company’s website.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TEGNA INC.
07:16aTEGNA : to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on..
BU
07:03aTEGNA : Provides Full-Year 2021 Guidance, Announces Record Preliminary Fourth Qu..
BU
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at TEGNA Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivative Security,..
MT
01/05NIELSEN : Renews Multi-Year Agreement With TEGNA For Local TV Ratings And Insigh..
PR
01/04TEGNA : and NBC Renew Affiliation Agreement
BU
2020KARE 11 Announces Change to News Leadership
GL
2020COMSCORE : Renews Agreement with TEGNA Inc.
PR
2020TEGNA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020TEGNA FOUNDATION : and Stations Partner with Community Nonprofits to Address COV..
BU
2020TEGNA : Investor Presentation with Governance November 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 907 M - -
Net income 2020 479 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 676 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,73x
Yield 2020 1,97%
Capitalization 3 109 M 3 109 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 883
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart TEGNA INC.
Duration : Period :
TEGNA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,03 $
Last Close Price 14,18 $
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall Trelstad COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC.0.14%3 109
DISCOVERY, INC.4.75%19 850
FOX CORPORATION1.12%17 420
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-0.22%4 799
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED2.16%3 123
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-0.45%2 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ