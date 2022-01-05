Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  TEGNA Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TEGNA to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Monday, February 28

01/05/2022 | 02:16pm EST
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on Monday, February 28 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

TEGNA’s earnings announcement will be released to news outlets and wire services before the market opens on February 28. Materials related to the call will be available at that time through the Investor Relations section of TEGNA’s website, investors.TEGNA.com.

The conference call, which will also be webcast through the company’s website, is open to investors, the financial community, the media and other members of the public. To join the toll-free call, dial 877-614-0009 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled 9:00 a.m. (ET) start time. International callers should dial 313-209-7315. The confirmation code for the conference call is 5585617.

To listen to the call via live webcast, please visit investors.TEGNA.com and allow at least 10 minutes to access TEGNA’s home page and complete the links before the webcast begins.

A replay of the conference call will be available under “Investor Relations” at www.TEGNA.com from Monday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to Monday, March 14 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). To access the replay, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. The confirmation code for the replay is 5585617. A transcript of the conference call will also be made available on the company’s website.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2022
