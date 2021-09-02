Log in
    TGNA   US87901J1051

TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/02 11:32:25 am
17.86 USD   -0.08%
TEGNA : to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 4

09/02/2021 | 11:16am EDT
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday, November 4 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

TEGNA’s earnings announcement will be released to news outlets and wire services before the market opens on November 4. Materials related to the call will be available at that time through the Investor Relations section of TEGNA’s website, investors.TEGNA.com.

The conference call, which will also be webcast through the company’s website, is open to investors, the financial community, the media and other members of the public. To join the toll-free call, dial 888-204-4368 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled 9:00 a.m. (ET) start time. International callers should dial 929-477-0448. The confirmation code for the conference call is 2639897.

To listen to the call via live webcast, please visit investors.TEGNA.com and allow at least 10 minutes to access TEGNA’s home page and complete the links before the webcast begins.

A replay of the conference call will be available under “Investor Relations” at www.TEGNA.com from Thursday, November 4 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to Thursday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). To access the replay, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. The confirmation code for the replay is 2639897. A transcript of the conference call will also be made available on the company’s website.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 003 M - -
Net income 2021 460 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 973 M 3 973 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 430
Free-Float 67,7%
Managers and Directors
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Mark Morneau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEGNA INC.27.03%3 973
FOX CORPORATION27.06%20 573
DISCOVERY, INC.-5.52%18 497
RTL GROUP S.A.32.74%9 597
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.36.45%6 227
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED18.10%3 438