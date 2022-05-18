Tego Cyber Inc. Updates The Stock Day Podcast on Its 2022 Commercialization Progress and Goals

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) ("the Company"), a company that was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. CEO of the Company, Shannon Wilkinson, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a cybersecurity company that was founded and created to capitalize on opportunities within the emerging cyber threat intelligence market," explained Wilkinson. "It's an emerging market within cybersecurity growing at about twice the rate of the overall cybersecurity market."

"What we've developed at Tego Cyber is a threat intelligence platform and app integration into leading cybersecurity tools," continued Wilkinson, before elaborating on these integrations, which include the SIEM platform, Splunk. "We are enriching the threat data to turn it into true intelligence."

"We are currently in the commercialization phase of our Splunk SIEM integration," continued Wilkinson. "In January of this year, we started bringing on our in-house sales team, as well as partnering up with Vation Ventures to build out a sales program," she said. "Now, we are in the process of implementing our path to market and the monetization of our initial integration."

"Cybersecurity is a worldwide issue, so we are going global here in the near future with some strategic partners in Belize, Africa, and Europe," said Wilkinson. "Our channel partners really have an established relationship with their customers already, so it is very easy for them to introduce Tego Cyber as a new offering."

"What are your goals for the next quarter ending June 30th, 2022?" asked Copley. "It will be all about the commercialization, including building out our sales team and bringing in revenue," shared Wilkinson. "We also expect to be entering beta testing for our second integration of Tego Guardian, which is our app," she explained. "We will be launching beta testing of our integration with Elastic SIEM, and are also working on additional integrations."

"We do want to integrate into about ten of the leading SIEM platforms over the next two years, and we're still on a good path to achieve that goal," said Wilkinson. "The possibilities are endless in terms of integrations for us."

"What are the investment highlights that make Tego Cyber a strong contender in the cybersecurity market?" asked Copley. "It would definitely be being software-as-a-service (SAAS) and having a sustainable and scalable business model, as well as exponential growth potential," said Wilkinson, before elaborating on the wealth of knowledge and experience across their management team and board of directors. "We also have a fairly low share count and have a friendly investor base."

To close the interview, Wilkinson encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's updates and current projects as they continue to expand and integrate into additional platforms.

