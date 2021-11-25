Annual Reports and Related Documents::

1 BOARD STATEMENT

It gives us great pleasure to present our sustainability report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 ("FY2021"). In our fourth sustainability report, we will be highlighting the progress and achievements of our organisation for FY2021, with particular focus on our commitment to working alongside our valued stakeholders to build a sustainable business based on our resilience, adaptability and innovation. Material Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") factors are encapsulated in the Group's corporate strategy and business plan formulation. The management of the Company is tasked with identification and implementation of the Company's approach to the material ESG factors identified. Whilst, the Board is entrusted with the ultimate responsibility of the Group's overall monitoring and management of the material ESG factors. Information regarding the basis for report boundaries and the Group's materiality assessment is provided in section 4 of this report.

This sustainability report is structured to reflect the interests of our key stakeholders and we have identified five (5) key stakeholder groups, namely, the (i) future generations, (ii) employees, (iii) customers, (iv) suppliers and (v) communities. The identification of such key stakeholders is based on an analysis performed on our business and operation models as the basis for our stakeholder mapping and materiality assessment. For each stakeholder group, we have laid out our approaches that govern how our material issues are identified as well as how the issues are prioritized and managed. Further, we will present our initiatives relating to sustainability in the areas of environmental, social and economic issues relevant to our aspects and boundaries. Finally, in this report, we will provide our key performance indicators, performance targets and outcomes of the material ESG factors.

It is our belief that building a sustainable business is vital to our continued success and that we must be fully accountable for the impacts on our environment, customers, people, community as well as our financial performance.

The delivery of sustainable results is a critical aspect of our ability to remain strong and financially stable. Acknowledging this, will help focus our commitment to principles laid out in our Corporate Sustainability Policy. Our responsibility to society is to ensure that sustainable practices are incorporated into every link of our value chain. We must meet the needs not only of our customers, employees and the community we operate in, but also those of our environment and our future generations.

This report provides details on how we have met our responsibilities with our key stakeholders in FY2021.

On behalf of TEHO's Board of Directors,

Lim See Hoe

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer