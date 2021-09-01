Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF WAREHOUSING FACILITY IN TEXAS BY TEHO INTERNATIONAL (USA), LLC

TEHO INTERNATIONAL INC LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 10 June 2008)

(Company Registration Number: 200811433K)

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF WAREHOUSING FACILITY IN TEXAS BY TEHO INTERNATIONAL (USA), LLC, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, all capitalised terms used herein bear the same meanings as in the Announcements (as defined below).

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of TEHO International Inc Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcements dated 11 May 2021, 29 June 2021, 16 July 2021 and 6 August 2021 (the "Announcements") relating to the proposed acquisition by TEHO International (USA), LLC ("TEHO USA") of a property situated in Harris County, Texas at 9260 Bryant Street, Houston, TX 77075 (the "Property") from Bryant Street Building, Ltd. (the "Vendor") under the commercial contract dated 10 May 2021 (the "Contract") (the "Proposed Acquisition").

The Board is pleased to announce that the Completion of the Proposed Acquisition has taken place on 31 August 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lim See Hoe

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

1 September 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX- ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Yeong (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.