Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. TEHO International Inc Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5OQ   SG1Y15944495

TEHO INTERNATIONAL INC LTD.

(5OQ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF WAREHOUSING FACILITY IN TEXAS BY TEHO INTERNATIONAL (USA), LLC

09/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEHO INTERNATIONAL INC LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 10 June 2008)

(Company Registration Number: 200811433K)

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF WAREHOUSING FACILITY IN TEXAS BY TEHO INTERNATIONAL (USA), LLC, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, all capitalised terms used herein bear the same meanings as in the Announcements (as defined below).

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of TEHO International Inc Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcements dated 11 May 2021, 29 June 2021, 16 July 2021 and 6 August 2021 (the "Announcements") relating to the proposed acquisition by TEHO International (USA), LLC ("TEHO USA") of a property situated in Harris County, Texas at 9260 Bryant Street, Houston, TX 77075 (the "Property") from Bryant Street Building, Ltd. (the "Vendor") under the commercial contract dated 10 May 2021 (the "Contract") (the "Proposed Acquisition").

The Board is pleased to announce that the Completion of the Proposed Acquisition has taken place on 31 August 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lim See Hoe

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

1 September 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX- ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Yeong (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

Teho International Inc Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEHO INTERNATIONAL INC LTD.
11:02aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :completion of acquisition of warehousing fac..
PU
08/25Singapore Shares Close Higher; Union Gas Gains 23% on Planned Acquisition of ..
MT
08/25TEHO INTERNATIONAL : Profit Almost Doubles in Fiscal H2; Shares Balloon 30%
MT
08/24Teho International Inc Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
08/09TEHO INTERNATIONAL : Delays Closing of $2 Million Purchase of Texan Property
MT
07/19TEHO INTERNATIONAL : Unit Defers Closing of $2 Million Acquisition of US Propert..
MT
07/16ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :update on acquisition of warehousing facilit..
PU
06/30TEHO INTERNATIONAL : Postpones $2 Million Purchase of Asset in Texas
MT
06/29ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :update on acquisition of warehousing facilit..
PU
02/04Teho International Inc Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 61,8 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net income 2021 3,23 M 2,40 M 2,40 M
Net Debt 2021 25,3 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,8 M 8,05 M 8,05 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart TEHO INTERNATIONAL INC LTD.
Duration : Period :
TEHO International Inc Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
See Hoe Lim Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sian Chin Phua Co-Secretary, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Jason Tan Manager-Supply Chain & Information Technology
Siew Cheng Lim Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Siew Choo Lim Director-General Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEHO INTERNATIONAL INC LTD.2.22%8
ATLAS COPCO AB40.68%79 299
FANUC CORPORATION-5.40%41 842
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED55.97%40 675
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.70%38 301
SANDVIK AB9.29%31 946