Toward Dissemination of Digital Therapeutics CureApp and Teijin Pharma Sign Agreement for Joint Marketing and Sales of Prescription Digital Therapeutic App for Hypertension Teijin Pharma Limited (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President: Masaki Taneda, hereinafter Teijin Pharma) and CureApp, Inc. ( Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President: Kohta Satake, hereinafter CureApp) have concluded a joint marketing and sales agreement (hereinafter, joint agreement) for the "Prescription Digital Therapeutic App for Hypertension" (hereinafter, CureApp HT) as of April 1st. Through this partnership, we aim to expand the use of CureApp HT, which supports the lifestyle modifications that are a prerequisite to any type of hypertension treatment. Further, through the distribution of digital therapeutics (DTx)1, the two companies aspire to address unmet medical needs. *1 Digital therapeutics: medical devices that have been approved by regulatory authorities for their therapeutic effects, intended for the treatment, management, and prevention of diseases. About CureApp HT In Japan, hypertension is recognized as a national disease and affects 43 million people, with related deaths reaching 100,000 annually. While both pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments for hypertension are available, lifestyle modification is important to the effectiveness in both of these options. Since individuals must make these lifestyle changes themselves, adherence and habituation can be challenging. CureApp HT is a medical device which has been proven to be as effective and safe as drugs in clinical trials, and has obtained manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan. Physicians prescribe CureApp HT at medical institutions, and patients download it on their smartphones. CureApp HT supports treatment during intervals between medical consultations, promotes the acquisition of correct knowledge about hypertension and changes in patient behavior and encourages the establishment of lifestyle modifications. The Joint Agreement The joint agreement is expected to further popularize CureApp HT by leveraging the product expertise and knowledge of CureApp with the business portfolio of Teijin Pharma, which offers pharmaceuticals

and medical devices related to lifestyle-related diseases such as sleep apnea syndrome and diabetes. To complement CureApp's ongoing marketing and sales activities, Teijin Pharma will provide information about CureApp HT to medical institutions throughout Japan, aiming to expand the number of prescribing facilities and prescriptions. Masaki Taneda, President of Teijin Pharma Limited I am delighted to collaborate with CureApp, a leading DTx company, in promoting the adoption of CureApp HT. This joint agreement allows us to fully leverage our unique business platform, which provides a wide range of products and services, including pharmaceuticals, various medical devices, and patient information sharing systems. By expanding the treatment options for hypertension, we aim to contribute to the improvement of patients' quality of life. Moreover, through synergies with our own lifestyle disease related products, treating diseases such as sleep apnea syndrome and diabetes, we will continue to strengthen our business portfolio. Kohta Satake, M.D. and Representative Di rector and CEO of CureApp, Inc. CureApp is committed to solving societal issues in the medical field through the commercialization of digital therapeutics. We strive for a society where "all people can receive high-quality treatment without worry." Research and development of therapeutic apps has advanced domestically and internationally in recent years. However, CureApp HT is the only digital medical device in Japan which has been clinically proven to reduce blood pressure. The 2024 medical fee revision will lead to a greater emphasis on the management of lifestyle-related diseases, such as hypertension, and we believe CureApp HT can assist doctors who are struggling to provide lifestyle guidance. In addition, consumer advertising of medical devices used by medical professionals is regulated in Japan. However, to enable consumers to choose their appropriate treatment method, this prohibition was lifted for CureApp HT in March 2024. In view of these circumstances, we are delighted to collaborate with Teijin Pharma, which has a proven track record in promoting new treatments using medical devices in the domestic market, on the social implementation of CureApp HT. By jointly promoting CureApp HT, which supports the improvement of lifestyle habits that are the cause of hypertension, we expect to contribute to the health of more hypertension patients. About the Teijin Group Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group with two core businesses: high- performance materials and healthcare solutions. Established in 1918 as Japan's first rayon manufacturer, Teijin today comprises some 170 companies employing 20,000 people in 20 countries. Through "Human Chemistry, Human Solutions," Teijin relentlessly strives to be a company that supports the society of the future by protecting the global environment and addressing the needs of people and communities. Teijin posted consolidated sales of JPY 1,032.8 billion (USD 6.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 1,251.0 billion (USD 8.0 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. About CureApp, Inc. Founded in 2014 by two physicians, CureApp, Inc. is a MedTech venture, a manufacturer of medical devices that is involved in the research and development, production, and sale of